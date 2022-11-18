Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthR.A. HeimTennessee State
Related
Mike Vrabel Addresses Todd Downing Arrest
The fifth-year head coach said Tennessee Titans and NFL officials need to gather information before there is a decision on discipline.
Complex
Tennessee Titans Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing Arrested on DUI Charges After Victory Over Green Bay
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing has been arrested on DUI charges. TMZ reports Downing was pulled over around 2:50 a.m., just hours after Tennessee’s win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. Police said Downing was “traveling at a high rate of speed” on Interstate 65 Williamson County in Tennessee.
WSMV
Titans OC Todd Downing arrested for DUI early Friday morning
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - On the heels of a big primetime victory over the Green Bay Packers, the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans was pulled over Friday morning and arrested for driving under the influence. Todd Downing was pulled over in Williamson County by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper...
atozsports.com
Possible outcome for Titans’ OC Todd Downing according to NFL policy
According to reports from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and speeding in the early hours of Friday morning. The information released through MobilePatrol and the Williamson County Sheriff has Downing going through the intake process at...
Troubling Detail Emerges After Titans Coach's Arrest For DUI
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for driving under the influence after last night's win over the Green Bay Packers. Records show that Downing was booked at about 4:30 a.m. local time by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee. He was released a few hours later. There's...
Texans AFC South News: Titans Coach Todd Downing Arrested After Win at Packers
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged in Williamson County, TN. Thursday for DUI and speeding, per the Williamson County Sheriff's Department and confirmation from NFL Network. The report states that Downing posted bond at 7 a.m. CT. The Titans, an AFC South division rival of the...
theScore
Titans OC Downing arrested for DUI, speeding after TNF win
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for driving under the influence and speeding following his team's road win Thursday night, the Williamson County Sheriff's office told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Tennessee Highway Patrol stopped Downing at 3:49 a.m. and took him to Williamson County jail shortly...
saturdaytradition.com
NFL coordinator arrested for DUI hours after Thursday Night Football game
The Tennessee Titans picked up a 27-17 win on the road against the Green Bay Packers Thursday night. Hours later, the Titans’ offensive coordinator was arrested for DUI back in Tennessee. Williamson County (Tennessee) records show that Todd Downing was booked for driving under the influence and speeding at...
Titans offensive coordinator busted for DUI, speeding hours after win over Packers
The Titans’ Week 11 win over the Packers in Green Bay seems to have been marred by a poor off-field decision by one of head coach Mike Vrabel’s top lieutenants.
WILX-TV
Titans Excited After Win in Green Bay
ASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Keep ignoring the Tennessee Titans. Coach Mike Vrabel and his team seem to thrive on adversity. Now they’ve found the one piece of the puzzle that’s eluded them much of this NFL season. The passing game. The Titans (7-3) improved to 10-2 in games played on short rest since Vrabel took over as head coach in 2018. They beat the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Thursday night in a game Tennessee never trailed. They did it with the best passing performance this season to go along with Derrick Henry and a physical defense. Now the Titans have a weekend off to rest before hosting Cincinnati.
Packers film room: Rookie Quay Walker continues to improve against Titans
The Green Bay Packers dropped to 4-7 after a loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday. The defeat likely means their playoff hopes are all but over, but there were still some positive takeaways from Week 11, including their rookie linebacker enjoying one of his best games for the season. Filling in as the ‘Mike’ for an injured De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker logged a team-high 12 tackles and made several impactful plays to justify his first-round selection.
Nick Sirianni: Frank Reich should be Colts head coach still
Sirianni, 41, was the offensive coordinator with the Colts from 2018-2020, under Reich. Reich, 60, spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator, helping the team win a Super Bowl.
Comments / 0