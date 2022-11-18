ASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Keep ignoring the Tennessee Titans. Coach Mike Vrabel and his team seem to thrive on adversity. Now they’ve found the one piece of the puzzle that’s eluded them much of this NFL season. The passing game. The Titans (7-3) improved to 10-2 in games played on short rest since Vrabel took over as head coach in 2018. They beat the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Thursday night in a game Tennessee never trailed. They did it with the best passing performance this season to go along with Derrick Henry and a physical defense. Now the Titans have a weekend off to rest before hosting Cincinnati.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO