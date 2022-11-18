ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSMV

Titans OC Todd Downing arrested for DUI early Friday morning

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - On the heels of a big primetime victory over the Green Bay Packers, the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans was pulled over Friday morning and arrested for driving under the influence. Todd Downing was pulled over in Williamson County by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Possible outcome for Titans’ OC Todd Downing according to NFL policy

According to reports from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and speeding in the early hours of Friday morning. The information released through MobilePatrol and the Williamson County Sheriff has Downing going through the intake process at...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Troubling Detail Emerges After Titans Coach's Arrest For DUI

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for driving under the influence after last night's win over the Green Bay Packers. Records show that Downing was booked at about 4:30 a.m. local time by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee. He was released a few hours later. There's...
NASHVILLE, TN
theScore

Titans OC Downing arrested for DUI, speeding after TNF win

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for driving under the influence and speeding following his team's road win Thursday night, the Williamson County Sheriff's office told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Tennessee Highway Patrol stopped Downing at 3:49 a.m. and took him to Williamson County jail shortly...
NASHVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

NFL coordinator arrested for DUI hours after Thursday Night Football game

The Tennessee Titans picked up a 27-17 win on the road against the Green Bay Packers Thursday night. Hours later, the Titans’ offensive coordinator was arrested for DUI back in Tennessee. Williamson County (Tennessee) records show that Todd Downing was booked for driving under the influence and speeding at...
NASHVILLE, TN
WILX-TV

Titans Excited After Win in Green Bay

ASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Keep ignoring the Tennessee Titans. Coach Mike Vrabel and his team seem to thrive on adversity. Now they’ve found the one piece of the puzzle that’s eluded them much of this NFL season. The passing game. The Titans (7-3) improved to 10-2 in games played on short rest since Vrabel took over as head coach in 2018. They beat the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Thursday night in a game Tennessee never trailed. They did it with the best passing performance this season to go along with Derrick Henry and a physical defense. Now the Titans have a weekend off to rest before hosting Cincinnati.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers film room: Rookie Quay Walker continues to improve against Titans

The Green Bay Packers dropped to 4-7 after a loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday. The defeat likely means their playoff hopes are all but over, but there were still some positive takeaways from Week 11, including their rookie linebacker enjoying one of his best games for the season. Filling in as the ‘Mike’ for an injured De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker logged a team-high 12 tackles and made several impactful plays to justify his first-round selection.
GREEN BAY, WI

