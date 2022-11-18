Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthR.A. HeimTennessee State
Related
Titans coordinator Todd Downing arrested for DUI following TNF victory over Packers
Tenneessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early on Friday morning following the Titans win on the road against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. Downing has been charged with driving under the influence and speeding. A screenshot of Downing’s mugshot and the details of his arrest...
Mike Vrabel Addresses Todd Downing Arrest
The fifth-year head coach said Tennessee Titans and NFL officials need to gather information before there is a decision on discipline.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel comments on assistant coach Todd Downing's arrest on DUI suspicion
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel spoke Friday morning, commenting on offensive coordinator Todd Downing's arrest on DUI suspicion following the team's win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. Vrabel said he and general manager Jon Robinson have spoken with Downing and Amy Adams Strunk, the Titans' controlling owner, and are working to gather details on how to handle this situation while following NFL protocols. ...
Texans AFC South News: Titans Coach Todd Downing Arrested After Win at Packers
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged in Williamson County, TN. Thursday for DUI and speeding, per the Williamson County Sheriff's Department and confirmation from NFL Network. The report states that Downing posted bond at 7 a.m. CT. The Titans, an AFC South division rival of the...
atozsports.com
Possible outcome for Titans’ OC Todd Downing according to NFL policy
According to reports from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and speeding in the early hours of Friday morning. The information released through MobilePatrol and the Williamson County Sheriff has Downing going through the intake process at...
WSMV
Titans OC Todd Downing arrested for DUI early Friday morning
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - On the heels of a big primetime victory over the Green Bay Packers, the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans was pulled over Friday morning and arrested for driving under the influence. Todd Downing was pulled over in Williamson County by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper...
theScore
Titans OC Downing arrested for DUI, speeding after TNF win
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for driving under the influence and speeding following his team's road win Thursday night, the Williamson County Sheriff's office told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Tennessee Highway Patrol stopped Downing at 3:49 a.m. and took him to Williamson County jail shortly...
saturdaytradition.com
NFL coordinator arrested for DUI hours after Thursday Night Football game
The Tennessee Titans picked up a 27-17 win on the road against the Green Bay Packers Thursday night. Hours later, the Titans’ offensive coordinator was arrested for DUI back in Tennessee. Williamson County (Tennessee) records show that Todd Downing was booked for driving under the influence and speeding at...
NFL coach charged with DUI in Tennessee hours after his team’s win in Green Bay
Early Friday morning, Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged with speeding as well as driving under the influence -- just hours after his team’s win over the Green Bay Packers, according to police records obtained by Titans Insiders’ Terry McCormick. Downing was with the...
Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Justin Fields, Joe Mixon among players injured Sunday
Monday morning fantasy news wrap: Justin Fields and Joe Mixon headlines the players hurt on Sunday while big games by Travis Kelce and Davante Adams propel them into elite company on NFL all-time lists.
Packers film room: Rookie Quay Walker continues to improve against Titans
The Green Bay Packers dropped to 4-7 after a loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday. The defeat likely means their playoff hopes are all but over, but there were still some positive takeaways from Week 11, including their rookie linebacker enjoying one of his best games for the season. Filling in as the ‘Mike’ for an injured De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker logged a team-high 12 tackles and made several impactful plays to justify his first-round selection.
Atlanta Falcons sticking with Marcus Mariota, no QB change on horizon
This past offseason, we saw the Atlanta Falcons make wholesale changes to their organization. Trading an NFL MVP doesn’t happen
Comments / 0