CNBC

FTX users appear to be cashing out of bankrupt crypto exchange through a Bahamas loophole

Analysis by Argus found unusual trading patterns that suggest "desperate" customers are relying on FTX users in the Bahamas to withdraw their money. Some have been buying NFTs that appear to be owned by Bahamian citizens, at astronomical prices. In one case, a digital collectible that traded for $9 three weeks ago sold for $10 million.
thenewscrypto.com

Bahamian Government Instructed Sam Bankman-Fried to Hack FTX

On November 11, FTX filed for bankruptcy and Bankman-Fried resigned as CEO. The co-founders and top executives of FTX, had borrowed $1.6 billion from Alameda. According to court documents filed on Thursday, the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX claims the government of the Bahamas ordered unlawful access to the firm’s systems so that assets could be taken out after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S.
Axios

Crypto dominoes fall in the wake of FTX's collapse

The collapse of FTX and Alameda Research continues to reverberate through the crypto world — and more dominoes are falling. The latest: On Wednesday, the crisis touched a high-profile crypto lender run by the billionaire twins Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss, forcing them to halt withdrawals from their Gemini Earn crypto lending program.
Fox Business

FTX’s Bahamas liquidators reject ‘validity’ of US bankruptcy proceedings

Liquidators for the scandal-ridden cryptocurrency exchange FTX say liquidation proceedings in the Bahamas – where the company is based – should take precedence over bankruptcy proceedings in the United States. The Securities Commission of the Bahamas appointed liquidators for FTX Digital Markets, the exchange’s Bahamas unit, last week....
Futurism

The FTX Collapse Has Another Crypto Company Preparing for Bankruptcy

The crypto crisis is far from over. Just last week, crypto exchange FTX imploded in spectacular fashion, wiping out $32 billion in valuation, and forcing it to declare bankruptcy. Now, another major crypto company could be poised to follow suit. BlockFi — a major crypto lender that was bailed out...
Fortune

FTX users have a leg up on other crypto bankruptcy victims—on paper

Language in FTX's terms of service could help save customers from getting put through the wringer in bankruptcy. FTX filed for bankruptcy last Friday, capping off an incredibly volatile week that saw the fourth-largest global cryptocurrency exchange collapse in stunning fashion. Approximately 130 FTX-affiliated companies, including the U.S. arm, were...
cryptopotato.com

$500 Million Hack Against FTX Turns Out to Be Bahamas’ Regulator Seizing Assets

Much of the information regarding the shocking events around FTX turns out to be quite different than expected. The cryptocurrency industry saw the spectacular collapse of one of its giants earlier this month, which ultimately resulted in FTX filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Shortly after, though, there were suspicious movements...
financefeeds.com

Bahamas takes control of bankrupt exchange FTX’s assets

Bahamian regulators ordered FTX’s former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to provide “unauthorized access” to the exchange’s systems and transfer of all digital assets to a wallet owned by the Bahamian government. Authorities in the Bahamas — where FTX is headquartered —justified the move to take control of...
NBC Connecticut

Cryptocurrency Investor Says He Saw Serious ‘Red Flags' With FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried

In 2018, Dragonfly Capital was in discussions with Sam Bankman-Fried to invest millions in his quant trading firm, Alameda Research. Alex Pack, now managing partner of Hack VC, says he saw obvious "red flags" after conducting a due diligence review. The deal didn't go through and Pack says his experience foreshadowed recent revelations about Bankman-Fried.

