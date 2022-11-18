On November 11, FTX filed for bankruptcy and Bankman-Fried resigned as CEO. The co-founders and top executives of FTX, had borrowed $1.6 billion from Alameda. According to court documents filed on Thursday, the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX claims the government of the Bahamas ordered unlawful access to the firm’s systems so that assets could be taken out after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S.

