Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
FTX users appear to be cashing out of bankrupt crypto exchange through a Bahamas loophole
Analysis by Argus found unusual trading patterns that suggest "desperate" customers are relying on FTX users in the Bahamas to withdraw their money. Some have been buying NFTs that appear to be owned by Bahamian citizens, at astronomical prices. In one case, a digital collectible that traded for $9 three weeks ago sold for $10 million.
dailyhodl.com
Bankrupt FTX Had $9,000,000,000 in Liabilities With Only $900 Million in Liquid Assets Prior to Collapse: Report
New documents reveal that bankrupt crypto exchange FTX reportedly had liabilities 10x larger than the value of all of its liquid assets combined prior to its implosion last week. According to a recent report by the Financial Times, FTX’s balance sheet reveals the extent of the embattled crypto exchange’s outstanding...
A new bankruptcy filing shows the value of FTX's crypto holdings is just $659,000, after Sam Bankman-Fried said they were worth $5.5 billion
Bankruptcy filings show the fair value of crypto held by FTX is $659,000. That compares to Sam Bankman-Fried claim FTX held about $5.5 billion in "less liquid" crypto tokens. "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls," new FTX CEO John Ray III said.
Sam Bankman-Fried is reportedly trying to raise money to pay back clients while FTX warns it could have over 1 million creditors
Sam Bankman-Fried is trying to raise money to pay back clients and make them whole again, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. SBF and a few remaining staffers spent the weekend reaching out to potential investors, per the WSJ. Separately, FTX warned in an updated bankruptcy filing it could have...
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly transferred FTX customer funds to Alameda Research after his trading firm suffered losses in the spring, report says
Sam Bankman-Fried transferred at least $4 billion in FTX funds to Alameda Research earlier this year, sources told Reuters. The money included customer funds as well as those backed by FTX's native token FTT and shares in Robinhood. The Wall Street Journal reported FTX lent more than half of its...
thenewscrypto.com
Bahamian Government Instructed Sam Bankman-Fried to Hack FTX
On November 11, FTX filed for bankruptcy and Bankman-Fried resigned as CEO. The co-founders and top executives of FTX, had borrowed $1.6 billion from Alameda. According to court documents filed on Thursday, the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX claims the government of the Bahamas ordered unlawful access to the firm’s systems so that assets could be taken out after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S.
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says Sam Bankman-Fried 'lied to his users, his shareholders, regulators' and should get most of the blame for FTX's collapse
Changpeng Zhao called out FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried for the crypto exchange's collapse last week. The Binance CEO said Bankman-Fried "lied to his users, his shareholders, regulators." CZ also said SBF should shoulder most of the blame for the fall of FTX, which filed for bankruptcy on Friday. Binance CEO Changpeng...
The Bahamas pulled out all the stops to be a global crypto hub. FTX’s demise could end that dream
In the days following the collapse of the Bahamas-based FTX, the Securities Commission of the Bahamas kept a low-profile, releasing a trickle of press releases and hanging up the phone on inquiring journalists. That changed with a bombshell on Thursday night, when the agency—a kind of supercharged version of the...
Crypto dominoes fall in the wake of FTX's collapse
The collapse of FTX and Alameda Research continues to reverberate through the crypto world — and more dominoes are falling. The latest: On Wednesday, the crisis touched a high-profile crypto lender run by the billionaire twins Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss, forcing them to halt withdrawals from their Gemini Earn crypto lending program.
FTX’s Bahamas liquidators reject ‘validity’ of US bankruptcy proceedings
Liquidators for the scandal-ridden cryptocurrency exchange FTX say liquidation proceedings in the Bahamas – where the company is based – should take precedence over bankruptcy proceedings in the United States. The Securities Commission of the Bahamas appointed liquidators for FTX Digital Markets, the exchange’s Bahamas unit, last week....
Futurism
The FTX Collapse Has Another Crypto Company Preparing for Bankruptcy
The crypto crisis is far from over. Just last week, crypto exchange FTX imploded in spectacular fashion, wiping out $32 billion in valuation, and forcing it to declare bankruptcy. Now, another major crypto company could be poised to follow suit. BlockFi — a major crypto lender that was bailed out...
FTX users have a leg up on other crypto bankruptcy victims—on paper
Language in FTX's terms of service could help save customers from getting put through the wringer in bankruptcy. FTX filed for bankruptcy last Friday, capping off an incredibly volatile week that saw the fourth-largest global cryptocurrency exchange collapse in stunning fashion. Approximately 130 FTX-affiliated companies, including the U.S. arm, were...
Bahamas regulator confirms FTX asset seizure after hack accusation
Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Securities Commission of The Bahamas said it had seized digital assets of FTX's Bahamas unit, an action that the collapsed crypto exchange's U.S.-based leadership initially believed to be a "hack."
cryptopotato.com
$500 Million Hack Against FTX Turns Out to Be Bahamas’ Regulator Seizing Assets
Much of the information regarding the shocking events around FTX turns out to be quite different than expected. The cryptocurrency industry saw the spectacular collapse of one of its giants earlier this month, which ultimately resulted in FTX filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Shortly after, though, there were suspicious movements...
Why did FTX, the biggest crypto exchange in the world, file for bankruptcy?
John J. Ray III has replaced Bankman-Fried as CEO but this saga has had a ripple effect felt throughout the cryptocurrency industry.
financefeeds.com
Bahamas takes control of bankrupt exchange FTX’s assets
Bahamian regulators ordered FTX’s former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to provide “unauthorized access” to the exchange’s systems and transfer of all digital assets to a wallet owned by the Bahamian government. Authorities in the Bahamas — where FTX is headquartered —justified the move to take control of...
kitco.com
FTX was running like a “fractional reserve” bank; its collapse is “the craziest thing” in crypto history - Crypto Megan
The collapse of FTX, once the world’s third largest crypto exchange, is due to it operating like a “fractional-reserve” bank with high leverage, said Crypto Megan, also known as Megan Nilsson, a crypto educator and consultant. “The whole issue with FTX is they ran FTX like a...
FTX Group has secured just $740 million in crypto that it hopes to recover in bankruptcy after holding more than $5 billion before its collapse
FTX Group has secured in new cold wallets approximately $740 million of cryptocurrency, a new filing said. But that's just a fraction of the digital assets that FTX hopes to recover in bankruptcy. Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire listed crypto and stablecoin assets that topped $5 billion before the Chapter 11...
NBC Connecticut
Cryptocurrency Investor Says He Saw Serious ‘Red Flags' With FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried
In 2018, Dragonfly Capital was in discussions with Sam Bankman-Fried to invest millions in his quant trading firm, Alameda Research. Alex Pack, now managing partner of Hack VC, says he saw obvious "red flags" after conducting a due diligence review. The deal didn't go through and Pack says his experience foreshadowed recent revelations about Bankman-Fried.
FTX's bankruptcy filings show the situation is much worse than anyone thought. From a million creditors to a stunning lack of oversight, here are the craziest details.
As a slew of bizarre details emerge from the filings, Sam Bankman-Fried has said his biggest regret is filing for bankruptcy in the first place.
Comments / 0