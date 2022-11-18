Read full article on original website
Salina Downtown kicks off holiday season Saturday
Young and old braved wind chills into the 20s to participate in Salina Downtown's Holiday Festival Saturday. The festival, including a variety of booths, activities, and offerings from downtown merchants, was being held in conjunction with the annual Parade of Lights, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Santa Fe Avenue. The parade is expected to have more than 110 entries.
City of Salina, Saline County closings for Thanksgiving
With the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday comes local government closings. Most City of Salina and Saline County offices and facilities will be closed on Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. They are scheduled to return to regular hours on Nov. 28. No City of Salina sanitation collection will...
Salina's Campbell Plaza decorated for the holidays
Like elves in the final stretch before Christmas, three men from UltraShine Holiday Lights braved the November cold Monday to provide some holiday cheer in downtown Salina. Surrounded by a myriad of boxes full of Christmas tree branches and ornaments, the three worked to build an 18-foot Christmas tree in Campbell Plaza. The tree will serve as the Salina community Christmas tree and will be officially lit Saturday as a part of Salina Downtown's Holiday Festival and Parade of Lights.
Thanksgiving food drive brings in over four tons of food
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Food Bank of Reno County received nearly 9,000 pounds of food in the “We’ll Leave Our Lights On" food drive this week. Penny Taapken said they received 8,958 pounds of donations. Sanctuary lights shone in 24 Hutchinson area churches on Wednesday, November 16th...
31st Parade of Lights Saturday
The Christmas Festival and Parade of Lights is hands-down one of Salinas biggest traditions. Organizers say it’s a day full of hearty laughter, jolly faces, candy cane smiles and warm hearts. This year will mark 31 years of the event. The 2022 event is scheduled for Saturday. It will...
The Cozy Inn – Burgers By The Bagful
100 years and 16 presidents ago, The Cozy Inn opened in Salina, Kansas. Bob Kinkel, the original owner, used his tiny space to whip up palm-sized bites of beef. He got the idea from White Castle, who had begun operations one year earlier in Wichita. Churning out dozens of mini-burgers at a time, he would slide them down the counter atop sheets of waxed paper. It’s likely that this was where the term “sliders” began. We stopped in to check out their burgers by the bagful and find out what has kept this business in the forefront for over a century.
License plate readers, 2021 audit among City of Salina agenda items
A proposed mental health co-responder program, fixed automatic license plate readers, and the 2021 audit report are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. About the meeting. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West...
Smoke causes Marshall's to be evacuated Saturday
Late this morning, Salina Fire crews were on scene at Marshall’s in Salina located at 2450 South 9th Street in Salina. Salina Fire Department responded to reports of smoke inside the store and a fire alarm that sounded an alarm. The store was evacuated. According to Salina Fire, the cause of the smoke was attributed to a bad belt on HVAC system on the roof.
OCCK Transportation services closed for Thanksgiving
OCCK, Inc. Transportation, including Salina CityGo, 81 Connection, Regional Paratransit, GoAbilene, GoConcordia and KanConnect public transportation, will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving. CityGo service will resume on Black Friday (Nov. 25), with hours of operation from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Peak routes will not be running. Regional Paratransit...
Free Grocery Giveaway Planned
A Salina church will be giving away free groceries this weekend. The Ark Church Salina is planning its 5th Annual Ark Church Grocery Giveaway this Saturday morning. The church tells KSAL News the grocery giveaway is a drive-through event where people from Salina and surrounding communities receive free groceries. They do not ask for any personal information such as income, address, or even their name.
Trojans terrific 11-1 campaign comes to close in Kingman
On Friday night, Southeast of Saline and Kingman clashed in a heavyweight 2A semifinal bout that saw some of the craziest late-game action in the state. Trailing by eight after being stifled for the majority of the fourth quarter, Luke Gebhardt connected with his brother Jake on a 24-yard bomb to bring SES back within a pair in the closing minutes.
Kansas City woman dies in head-on collision with semi-truck near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after a head-on collision with a semi-truck on the interstate near Junction City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 311 on eastbound I-70 - about 13 miles east of Junction City - with reports of a fatality crash.
'We are ready for a new beginning' | Hutchinson comic shop closing, owners cite economy
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - A comic shop in Hutchinson is closing at the end of the year, and the owners said their decision has everything to do with the economy. Smallville Comics, Gaming, and More has been in business for five years. Owners Cory and Kyrstal Zeferjahn said sales have dropped over the last six months.
Salina police looking for woman who allegedly stole keys from lockers at YMCA to break into cars
Salina police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman they say broke into vehicles at the YMCA in Salina.
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 18
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, September Odessa Simplicity; 22; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic battery: Knowing/reckless bodily...
Five thoughts on substate football
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – It will be a busy Saturday next week for Ad Astra Radio. With area football teams winning five substate games on Friday, there will be plenty of action to listen to as you shop on Small Business Saturday. Andale will be going for its fourth straight...
Salina's Brown, Beloit's Eilert named K-State Student Ambassadors
By definition, an “ambassador” is a person who represents, speaks for or advertises a particular organization or group of people. However, for Ethan Brown and Elle Eilert, their new role as K-State Student Ambassadors runs much deeper than that simple definition. For them, purple pride is a way...
UPDATE: Two arrested after high-speed chase through Saline County
Two people from Texas were arrested Thursday afternoon in Harvey County after a high-speed chase that began in Saline County. The incident began at 2:24 p.m. Thursday west of Salina on Interstate 70 when a Saline County deputy observed a white BMW 328 going 88 mph in a 75 mph zone, Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning. The deputy stopped the car near milepost 247 and made contact with the driver, identified as Braelyn Eskridge, 21, of Aubrey, Texas.
UPDATE: Interstate Pursuit Ends Near Newton
A Texas man is in jail in McPherson while his female passenger is being held in Saline County after a high speed pursuit that ended near Newton. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that the chase began Thursday afternoon around 2:30pm after a deputy stopped a BMW 328 with Texas plates near mile marker #247.
Suspect jailed for alleged stabbing in Junction City
GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and have a suspect in custody. Just after 7 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 400 block of W 18th Street in Junction City after a report of someone screaming for help, according to a media release. First...
