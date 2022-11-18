ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

NY governor requests federal emergency declaration after historic snowstorm

A long-duration lake-effect snowstorm that's underway in western and northern New York, including the cities of Buffalo and Watertown, will begin to wind down on Sunday and Monday after dropping several feet of snow across the region. Bands of heavy snow off lakes Erie and Ontario have been producing snowfall...
BUFFALO, NY
Parts of New York state dealing with big snowstorm

According to forecasters, parts of Western and Northern New York state could see up to several feet of snow by the time the storm is over, and the state's governor has already declared a state of emergency. Reporter Madison Scarpino has more.
NEW YORK STATE
Wisconsin woman celebrates 101st birthday: 'You only live once'

MILWAUKEE - Most people don't get to plan for their 100th birthday, let alone consider their 101st, but one southeast Wisconsin woman celebrated just that Saturday, Nov. 19. It's not a birthday they make many signs for, but all signs pointed to Adeline Adams making the very most of it.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Phoenix area horse sanctuary says cost are mounting for the non-profit

Over the course of nearly two decades, a Phoenix area non-profit has helped save over 70 horses, but as prices go up on just about everything, donations are down for the non-profit, and now, officials say the sanctuary is struggling to hang on. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
Wanted man captured after trolling Mississippi authorities on Facebook

LAUREL, Miss. - A wanted man was captured in Mississippi after trolling authorities on their Facebook page. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office wanted 31-year-old Jenise Bolin for a bench warrant after he failed to appear in court for a methamphetamine possession charge. Deputies posted his picture, along with other...
JONES COUNTY, MS
'Alice Scooper': Here are the winners for ADOT's snowplow naming contest

PHOENIX - The Arizona Dept. of Transportation has 200 snowplows that are ready to go when snow falls along the highways - and now three of them will have a new name. Nearly 4,700 names were submitted in ADOT's Name-A-Snowplow contest. After 15 finalists were chosen and 7,000 votes were sent in, the following names have been selected as winners:
ARIZONA STATE
Tribe continues fight against proposed Arizona copper mine

PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that the state Department of Environmental Quality illegally issued a Clean Water Act permit for the proposed Resolution Copper Mine, which is being opposed by the San Carlos Apache Tribe. The decision overturns a Maricopa County Superior Court ruling and...
ARIZONA STATE

