PHOENIX - The Arizona Dept. of Transportation has 200 snowplows that are ready to go when snow falls along the highways - and now three of them will have a new name. Nearly 4,700 names were submitted in ADOT's Name-A-Snowplow contest. After 15 finalists were chosen and 7,000 votes were sent in, the following names have been selected as winners:

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO