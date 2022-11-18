Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Among the Dow's 30 components, there are two screaming buys and one value trap to shy away from.
3 Top Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying During This Bear Market
These stocks may be down in the dumps, but their businesses most certainly are not.
1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist
The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Global stocks down after Wall St weekly loss on rate fears
BEIJING — (AP) — Global stock markets sank Monday after Wall Street ended with a loss for the week amid anxiety about Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation. London, Frankfurt, Shanghai and Hong Kong fell. Tokyo gained. Oil prices declined. U.S. stock indexes...
2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire
They each have annualized returns of more than 20% over the last 10 years, including this bear market.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Turn $20,000 Into $100,000 by 2030
Adobe is a software specialist that recently conducted a game-changing acquisition that could take the business to the next level. Chipotle Mexican Grill owns and operates a chain of Mexican-themed restaurants that are set to continue expanding throughout the U.S. Starbucks is the world’s largest coffee chain and has set...
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks end Friday with modest gains and weekly losses
U.S. stocks advanced Friday after a shaky trading week marked by mixed retail earnings and a chorus of hawkish Fedspeak. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced 200 points, or 0.6%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was flat. Treasury yields continued their ascent, with the benchmark 10-year note back above 3.8% and the rate-sensitive 2-year yield inching toward 4.5%.
Stocks are still in a bear market after the post-CPI rally, but the market will keep pushing higher through the start of 2023, says Guggenheim investment chief Scott Minerd
The surge in US stocks set off by the October inflation report should serve as a springboard for further gains, Guggenheim's chief investment officer Scott Minerd said, adding that the underinvested should step into the market. "I do think we're going to continue to rally into the beginning of the...
msn.com
Dow, S&P 500 end higher Friday, but stocks book weekly drop
The Dow and S&P 500 finished a choppy session higher Friday, but with the main U.S. equity indexes still booking a weekly loss as doubts emerged about the staying power of a rally sparked by signs of easing U.S. inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 200 points, or 0.6%, ending near 33,747 Friday. The S&P 500 index closed up 0.5%, but failed to end above the 4,000 mark after trading above that level several times intraday in past sessions this week. The Nasdaq Composite Index eked out a 0.01% gain Friday. Stocks wobbled earlier this week after St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said the central bank's rate could end up as high as 7%, up from the current 3.75% to 4% range. Higher rates make it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow. This tightening cycle differs from the recent past in that the central bank has been raising rates into what appears to be a slowing economy, with economists and investors seeing the risks of recession increasing as the Fed tightens the screws of financing conditions. The Dow ended the week flat, while the S&P 500 posted a 0.7% weekly decline and the Nasdaq shed 1.6%, according to FactSet. Stocks have ended lower in two of the past three weeks. The 10-year Treasury rate fell for two straight weeks, and it pegged near 3.817% Friday ahead of the shortened holiday week for Thanksgiving.
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stock futures slip to start holiday-shortened week
U.S. stock futures pulled back in early trading Monday as Wall Street barreled into a holiday-shortened trading week. Equity and bond markets will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday and end trading at 1 p.m. ET on Friday. Futures tied to the S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank 0.5%, while futures on...
5 Fallen Stocks to Continue to Avoid This November
While the October inflation report came in better than expected, it is far from the Fed’s target. Amid rising recession odds, consumer sentiment is declining. Therefore, fundamentally weak stocks NVIDIA...
NASDAQ
Will Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2032?
Famous investor Warren Buffett created quite a stir the other day when his company, Berkshire Hathaway, revealed a new 60-million share stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) worth $4.8 billion. The company bought so much it's now one of its top-10 holdings. As the world's largest semiconductor foundry, Taiwan...
Stocks Edge Higher, Amazon, Gap, Applied Materials, Visa - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Friday November 18:. 1. -- Stock Futures Cautiously Higher Amid Inflation Re-Think. U.S. equity futures moved cautiously higher Friday as investors looked to claw back losses from a muted week for stocks while closely tracking both the dollar and Treasury bond markets amid a seemingly renewed hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve.
US stocks fall after biggest weekly gain since June while crypto tries to rebound from the FTX bankruptcy
US stocks slipped Monday following a massive rally last week that was sparked by upbeat inflation data. The October CPI report showed a cooler-than-expected increase, but a Fed official warned there are still more rate hikes to come. Cryptocurrencies edged up after Binance announced a recovery fund for projects that...
The S&P 500 could surge 14% through year-end as the Fed tames inflation and pieces come together for a big December rally, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
The S&P 500 could rally another 14% by the end of the year as inflation continues to cool, Fundstrat says. Another weak CPI reading for November could cause the Fed to be less aggressive. A pause in interest rate increases after December could spark a rally of 25% into next...
msn.com
U.S. stocks finish up Friday to snap back-to-back losses, but still slide for the week
U.S. stocks ended higher Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each snapping two straight days of losses. Still, all three major benchmarks finished with weekly losses as investor worry about the Federal Reserve’s path of monetary tightening. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones...
msn.com
Dow Tumbles Over 200 Points Following Jobless Claims Data
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.70% to 33,318.50 while the NASDAQ fell 1.25% to 11,044.04. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.08% to 3,915.88. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples...
