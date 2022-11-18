Read full article on original website
Related
accesswdun.com
LISTEN: Sarah Parshall Perry talks judge's ruling on Georgia heartbeat bill
Sarah Parshall Perry joined WDUN's "The Martha Zoller Show" Tuesday to give her analysis on a judge's decision against Georgia's "heartbeat" bill. Click play on the audio above for the full interview.
accesswdun.com
Physician discusses flu, RSV outbreaks in region
Dr. Andrew Reisman, a family practice physician with the Longstreet Clinic, discusses the outbreaks of flu and RSV in Northeast Georgia. Reisman, a past president of the Medical Association of Georgia, was a guest on the Thursday, Nov. 17 edition of WDUN's "Newsroom."
Comments / 0