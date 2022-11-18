Graff’s debut novel, Raft of Stars, selected for big read. If Andrew Graff had followed the other professions he’d tried, no one would be reading his debut novel, Raft of Stars. But he didn’t, to the benefit of all who have read and will read his book. That includes readers up and down the peninsula who will participate in the 2023 edition of Door County Reads, which has selected Graff’s book as its focus.

