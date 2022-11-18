Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo Recalls Devastating Moment He Told His Children That Their Baby Brother Died: It Was ‘A Difficult Process’
Cristiano Ronaldo opened up about the pain he and partner Georgina Rodríguez endured after experiencing the loss of their newborn son — and how it’s affected their other children. "The kids start to say 'Mom, where is the other baby….'" the soccer star, 37, said in a sneak peek of an upcoming interview with Piers […]
Cristiano Ronaldo 'has offered himself to former club Real Madrid for six months to deputise for injured Karim Benzema'... as Man United look to cut ties with wantaway forward after he hit out at the club in explosive interview
Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants to end his Manchester United nightmare and make a stunning return to Real Madrid. The 37-year-old accused the Red Devils of betraying him in a tell-all interview with Piers Morgan last week. And amid the fallout of the interview, Ronaldo has now offered himself to the...
fourfourtwo.com
‘I speak when I want’: Cristiano Ronaldo unapologetic for timing of controversial interview
Cristiano Ronaldo has risked disrupting Portugal's run-up to the World Cup – but says he has no regrets about his interview. Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has defended the timing of his explosive interview with Piers Morgan by saying: “I speak when I want”. The Portugal captain...
Photo of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Chess Goes Viral
The photo came from a Louis Vuitton advertisement featuring the two soccer legends.
Aaron Carter was in physical decline in days before he died: manager
Aaron Carter’s manager was taken aback by the embattled entertainer’s frail appearance just two days before he was tragically found dead. “He looked thin. He was extremely tired,” Taylor Helgeson tells Page Six exclusively. “He just looked like he needed to be doing anything but working. He looked like he needed to be taking care of him.” Helgeson, who had been managing Carter for eight months, tells us he met with the “I Want Candy” singer at a music studio the week he passed because they had plans to work on a new album together. When the Big Umbrella Management exec saw his client’s...
Abby De La Rosa Clears Up "Confusion" About the Name of Her and Nick Cannon's Baby Girl
It's a beautiful day for Abby De La Rosa to set the record straight. The DJ—who welcomed her third child with Nick Cannon on Nov. 11—recently addressed the "confusion" surrounding their newborn's name first and middle name, Beautiful Zeppelin. "For those wondering, our daughter's first name is 'BEAUTIFUL'...
Popculture
Al Roker's Wife Deborah Roberts Speaks out Amid His Health Scare
Deborah Roberts, wife of TODAY host Al Roker, has spoken about the star's health after he was admitted to the hospital for blood clots. After suffering blood clots in his leg and lungs, the weather anchor has been recuperating. In addition to sharing sweet photos of the couple on her Instagram account, Roberts, 62, also spoke out about her husband's medical condition. The ABC News senior national affairs correspondent uploaded a selfie of the pair smiling in their backyard while wearing matching denim outfits to her social media account.
Louis Vuitton Launches Campaign With Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
CHECK MATES: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are used to tackling each other on a football pitch, but in a new Louis Vuitton advertisement, modern soccer’s biggest rivals square off over a game of chess. The French luxury house’s latest brand campaign, under the tag line “Victory Is a State of Mind,” was photographed by Annie Leibovitz and broke on Saturday, ahead of the opening day of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Sunday.More from WWDInside Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibition CelebrationLouis Vuitton's 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in NYCJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall...
CBS Sports
Fabrizio Romano's Here We Go insider notes: Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United career likely over
Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United are closer than ever to parting ways. It's been a difficult situation for months already, complicated since the end of last June and now becoming impossible to manage after the incendiary interview the Portuguese star had with Piers Morgan. The entire Manchester United project was demolished by Ronaldo's words: zero progress in the club, zero ambition in investments, zero evolution in structures and, above all, zero respect for manager Erik ten Hag, who is described as "disappointed and furious" by people in the club.
Popculture
'Teen Mom': Maci Bookout's New Project Is Getting Absolutely Roasted
Teen Mom personality Maci Bookout's new endeavor started off on the wrong foot, according to many of her fans. Bookout launched a podcast on Oct. 31, jumping into the true crime genre. Her show, co-hosted by Natalie Gard, is titled The Expired Podcast and is simply described as a "Chattanooga Based Crime Podcast" set to "focus on crimes based on the south east." The first episode was about a Chattanooga case: the murder of Franklin Bonner. Angel Bumpass was convicted of the crime but was recently granted a new trial. (Questions have been raised due to the nature of the murder. Bonner died after being suffocated and restricted by duct tape; Bumpass was only 13 at the time of the crime, but an alleged accomplice, Mallory Vaughn, was 26. Vaughn was found not guilty in court.)
Popculture
Britney Spears' Awkward Interaction With Husband Sam Asghari on Instagram Raised Some Eyebrows
Britney Spears's Instagram account mysteriously vanished after her husband, Sam Asghari, requested her to appear on his Instagram Live video. The "Baby One More Time" singer was laying in bed, out of frame, next to her hubby, who was chatting with over 4,000 fans on the Livestream when he asked if she wanted to appear on camera. "Can I show you?" the actor asked the singer. "Show me what?" Spears, who seemed perplexed by the request, replied. "On the Live," Asghari responded. "What are you talking about?" the pop star asked, to which Asghari clarified, "Can I turn the camera on you?"
