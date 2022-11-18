Teen Mom personality Maci Bookout's new endeavor started off on the wrong foot, according to many of her fans. Bookout launched a podcast on Oct. 31, jumping into the true crime genre. Her show, co-hosted by Natalie Gard, is titled The Expired Podcast and is simply described as a "Chattanooga Based Crime Podcast" set to "focus on crimes based on the south east." The first episode was about a Chattanooga case: the murder of Franklin Bonner. Angel Bumpass was convicted of the crime but was recently granted a new trial. (Questions have been raised due to the nature of the murder. Bonner died after being suffocated and restricted by duct tape; Bumpass was only 13 at the time of the crime, but an alleged accomplice, Mallory Vaughn, was 26. Vaughn was found not guilty in court.)

