R. Kent Berkley, 63, died at home in Sturgeon Bay after courageously battling pancreatic cancer for two years. He is survived by his cherished wife of 37 years, Michele Munson; daughter, Gabriella; son, Isaac; granddaughter, Luna; father, Bob; brother, David; an impressive number of sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law inherited from Michele’s side of the family; a remarkable number of nieces and nephews; and a considerable number of friends from around the country who became part of his family by choice over the years. He loved and was loved by them all.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO