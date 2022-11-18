Read full article on original website
Related
Door County Pulse
Obituary: R. Kent Berkley
R. Kent Berkley, 63, died at home in Sturgeon Bay after courageously battling pancreatic cancer for two years. He is survived by his cherished wife of 37 years, Michele Munson; daughter, Gabriella; son, Isaac; granddaughter, Luna; father, Bob; brother, David; an impressive number of sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law inherited from Michele’s side of the family; a remarkable number of nieces and nephews; and a considerable number of friends from around the country who became part of his family by choice over the years. He loved and was loved by them all.
Door County Pulse
Tour Decorated Churches
The outreach team at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church invites community members to enjoy the Christmas décor of eight churches in the Sturgeon Bay area during its Follow the Star Church Christmastide Tour on Dec. 18, 1-4 pm. The tour is free and self-guided. The participating churches are St....
Door County Pulse
Peninsula Pulse Nov 18-25, 2022
Thanksgiving Day Parade Nov. 24, 10:30 amLakeside Park, off Hwy 57, Jacksonport The small parade with the big cause will roll through Jacksonport on Thanksgiving at 10:30 am. During this year’s parade, donations will be collected for Jacksonport resident Alice Mattson, a 9-year-old girl with autism who is undergoing treatments for acute lymphocytic leukemia. Egg […]
Door County Pulse
Roundtable at the Lodge with the League
Join the Door County League of Women Voters on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 4:30-6:30 pm, for a roundtable wrap-up. The intentions for the evening are to relax, savor time together and reflect on what turned out to be a very busy 2022. Attendees will gather in the Gold Room at The...
Door County Pulse
The Knobs Come Knocking at Northern Door
Last month, so many people poured into the Peach Barn Farmhouse and Brewery to see the first performance of the Door County improv troupe The Knobs that the venue ran out of seats. It was standing room only for many in the crowd of about 75 people. To troupe member...
Door County Pulse
Thanksgiving Memory: Grandma’s Restaurant
In the 1960s, my grandma opened a “hot dog stand,” which today is the Summer Kitchen restaurant on Highway 42 in Ephraim. My parents came to Door County on their honeymoon in 1961, and they stayed in some pretty swanky spots, like Gordon Lodge and the White Gull Inn. When they returned home, they raved about the gorgeous landscape and the magical beauty they had experienced.
Door County Pulse
Northern Sky Announces 2023 Season
While things are gearing up for winter, Northern Sky Theater is already working on its 2023 season: three shows on its Peninsula State Park stage and three in its Gould Theater. The first of the park shows is the world premiere of The Fish Whisperer by Scott Guy, Robin Share,...
Door County Pulse
Giving Thanks by Sharing Meals
For Geoff Pinney and Leslie Youngsteadt, Thanksgiving starts especially early. Pinney organizes the community Thanksgiving meal delivery at Sturgeon Bay’s Henry S. Baird Masonic Lodge, which feeds about 300 people; and Youngsteadt puts together the Thanksgiving meal at the Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church, which feeds about 375. With...
Door County Pulse
DCHS Featured Pet: Literature
Literature is a lovable little rabbit who’s available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. This soft and sweet bunny weighs just two pounds and is looking for a comfy home to snuggle up in. Like all rabbits at WHS, Literature (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=51400440) has been neutered,...
Door County Pulse
Bellin, Gundersen Closing Merger
Bellin Health and Gundersen Health System have announced that they plan to begin combined operations Dec. 1. The two entities had announced June 1 that they were deep into discussions about a planned merger, which is designed to offer patients access to a broader network of services and resources to improve care.
Door County Pulse
New Marketing Firm in Door County
Third Coast Marketing has joined the Sturgeon Bay business community. The marketing firm is the work of Hannah Paulus, a 10-year county resident and marketing professional who has worked in both agency and business environments. Learn more about the firm at 3rdcoastmarketing.com, by calling 920.207.4786 or by emailing [email protected]
Door County Pulse
Sturgeon Bay Plans Strategies to Land NERR Visitor Center
The final touches are being put on a plan seeking to bring a visitor center to Sturgeon Bay as part of the process to establish the Green Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve (NERR). The city’s Ad Hoc NERR Advisory Committee met Nov. 11 and discussed a prospectus and video being...
Door County Pulse
Let the Season Begin!
Christmas festivities get underway early in Sturgeon Bay, with Unwrapping Sturgeon Bay and Christmas by the Bay events taking place the Friday and Saturday prior to Thanksgiving. This year, the weather cooperated to make it seem like a white Christmas kind of event: temperatures in the 20s, occasional snowflakes falling...
Door County Pulse
Christkindlmarkt Kicks off Thanksgiving Weekend
Last year’s original run for the Sister Bay Christkindlmarkt proved to be far more popular than organizers ever anticipated, drawing an estimated 10,000 visitors over three weekends. Now the event put on by the Sister Bay Historical Society is back for year two, taking place over three weekends: Nov....
Door County Pulse
Trackchair at the Ridges
The Ridges Sanctuary in Baileys Harbor hosted two Trackchair Open Access Days last week that allowed community members who can’t otherwise negotiate the trails to experience the beauty of The Ridges’ Family Discovery Trail. The sanctuary partnered with Kinect M1 to offer the opportunity to make all Ridges...
Door County Pulse
Color Fade
Photographer Thomas Jordan explores shades of gray. For a former Milwaukee ad guy who backed into photography after he retired, Thomas Jordan has done very well. He’s published several coffee-table books and earned numerous awards for his photography, which he started pursuing in earnest in 2013. Most recently, his book Black. White. And Shades of Gray took silver in the 2022 International Photography Awards, and One Week in Cuba won bronze.
Door County Pulse
Music of Mancini at DCA
Jukebox Saturday Night will present Music of Mancini on Nov. 26, 7 pm, at Door Community Auditorium (DCA). This is a celebration of compositions by the legendary composer Henry Mancini, from his early work with the Glenn Miller Orchestra to his memorable melodies from TV and film classics such as Peter Gunn, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, The Pink Panther and more. Woven throughout the show is the story of Mancini’s life and career.
Door County Pulse
Nonprofits Receive Green Gifts
Cellcom has selected three Door County nonprofits to receive a share of its annual Green Gifts, a program that invests money from recycled cell phones in environmental projects. The first recipient, Crossroads at Big Creek, has been nominated for inclusion in the Bay of Green Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve,...
Door County Pulse
Alice’s Fight: Thanksgiving parade supports 9-year-old battling leukemia
Alice Mattson likes going to the hospital. That’s one of the few saving graces in the ordeal that the 9-year-old Jacksonport resident and her family have endured since she was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia in 2021. “The hospital is like an adventure for her,” said her father, Jacob...
Door County Pulse
Egg Harbor Debuts Winter Concert Series
The Village of Egg Harbor has announced the lineup for its new winter concert series: Dorothy Scott and the Peacekeepers on Dec. 9, Switchback on Jan. 13, Dead Horses on Feb. 10, Sons of the Never Wrong on March 10, and Janet Planet on April 14. These musicians play a variety of styles from folk to rock to jazz.
Comments / 0