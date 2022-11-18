ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Lizzo Proves Why She's 'Special' During Last Stop Of 2022 Tour

Saturday night (Nov. 19) marked the end of Lizzo's "Special" tour at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. And a group of journalists were able to receive VIP treatment courtesy of Kia USA and the venue. Needless to say, it was a night many will never forget. Lizzo, who recently...
INGLEWOOD, CA
BET

Quinta Brunson On What She Appreciates Most About Her Marriage!

Quinta Brunson is sharing what she loves the most about her marriage. The creator of Abbott Elementary recently sat down with Oprah to chat about a wide range of topics, including what she appreciates the most about her husband Kevin Jay Anik. “To be 100 percent fully me requires a...
BET

Kelly Rowland Shuts Down Audience At AMAs After Booing Chris Brown's Win For 'Favorite Male R&B Artist'

Singer Kelly Rowland doesn’t play about fellow singer Chris Brown. On last night’s American Music Awards (AMAs), Rowland was the emcee during the “Favorite Male R&B” category, which the 33-year-old won, and she reminded the audience who the “Forever” singer was after the crowd booed his win. He beat Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye and The Weeknd but wasn’t there to accept the accolade.
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Jazmine Sullivan’s Vocals Remain Unmatched With These Powerhouse Records

Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Jazmine Sullivan has one of the most powerful voices in the industry. She easily takes one of the top five spots on the list of modern-day powerhouse vocalists. Since making her return to the spot with the release of her 2021 EP Heaux Tales, the singer has been racking up nominations and awards one ceremony at a time. She earned a few more, including ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist’ and ‘Album of the Year.’
BET

August Alsina 'Shared And Honored' His New Love On VH1's 'The Surreal Life' Reboot

August Alsina announced that he had a new love on national television on Monday. The 30-year-old singer opened up about his newfound relationship on the reboot of VH1’s The Surreal Life. In the clip, Alsina talked about how the show had changed his life. During the confessional, the New Orleans native described his desire to have “a love that feels limitless.”
WASHINGTON STATE
BET

‘That’s One Of My Dreams’ Future Speaks About Marriage

Future is looking for permanent love and commitment– maybe. During an interview with Billboard on Thursday, the Atlanta rapper says the only thing missing in his life is a woman he can spend the rest of it with. “If I was married, at home with my kids, man, it’d...
BET

Lizzo Brings Missy Elliott And Cardi B Out During ‘Special Tour’ In California

During one of two California performances, Lizzo surprised an already hyped crowd when she brought out Missy Elliott and Cardi B at The Kia Forum. The “About Damn Time” singer had Missy join her to perform their collaboration, “Tempo.” The song lives on Lizzo’s 2019 Cuz I Love You album. REVOLT reported that the pair first united to perform the track during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Get Familiar With the Sultry Sounds of Muni Long

Get used to hearing Muni Long’s name. The rising star found breakthrough success after his single “Hrs & Hrs” took over social media. However, the songbird had been making a name for herself in the industry years before she found fame as a singer, writing hits for some of your favorite artists. With four nominations at the Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by Deon Cole, including "Best New Artist," "Song of the Year," and much more, Muni is already on her way to becoming a household name. So get ahead and get familiar with the sultry sounds of Muni Long.
BET

Michael B. Jordan Reveals Dreamville Is Executive Producing ‘Creed III’ Soundtrack

Michael B. Jordan is letting fans know about some major news when it comes to the music behind Creed III. The famed actor, during a ComplexCon(versations) panel that also featured Johnathan Majors and journalist Gerrick Kennedy, shared that J. Cole’s Dreamville record label will be executive producing the soundtrack for the highly-anticipated film.
BET

EXCLUSIVE: Lil' Kim Talks Fashion And Why She Loves Being A Muse For MACKAGE!

Lil’ Kim deserves all her flowers for the impact she's had on both hip hop and fashion. Hoping to honor her legacy, MACKAGE—a global leader in luxury goods—chose the iconic musician and fashion icon to lead the campaign for the brand's Fall/Winter 2022 collection. “Lil’ Kim is...
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Deon Cole’s Must-See Television Moments

We’re just five days away from the biggest celebration of soul and r&b hosted by the hilariously funny actor and comedian Deon Cole. The night will be filled with showstopping moments, guest appearances you won’t want to miss, and performances we’ll discuss on social media for days to come. As we countdown to the biggest celebration of soul and r&b, we’re highlighting the actor and getting familiar with his comedic stylings. So, join us as we check out his notable television moments.
BET

Interview: For Chlöe, Timing Is Everything

The old adage, “Timing is Everything,” is one that Chlöe sees present in her life. The 24-year-old singer, songwriter, and actress is cognizant of how timing has played an important role in shaping her life and career and she’s not giving up on it now. Take...

Comments / 0

Community Policy