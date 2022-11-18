Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Grand Central Muggers Sought by CopsBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Brooklyn-Based Barber Is Offering Free Housing and Haircuts To NYC Asylum SeekersAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
psychologytoday.com
Changing the Personality to Experience More Happiness
Evidence-based suggestions for altering one's personality include changing thoughts to manage anger and cultivating gratitude. Some people need to understand the influence of the past to achieve true personality change. Psychotherapy can lead to corrective emotional experiences and better relationships. Researchers have addressed whether it is possible to change your...
psychologytoday.com
Depression and Self-Criticism
Depression can emerge with diverse symptom profiles, including harsh self-criticism. Depression with substantial self-criticism is associated with different responses to treatment than other types of depression. Compassion-based approaches can significantly reduce self-criticism and associated distress. Like many other humans, I’ve felt depressed at times. But my periods of depression have...
Popular vitamin people take for ‘anti-aging’ may cause brain cancer
A new study may suggest that a popular anti-aging supplement could come with associated cancer risks. The supplement in question is called nicotinamide riboside, and it is a variant of vitamin B3. While believed to help brain health, metabolism, and more, the pill may also increase the chance of both breast cancer and brain metastasis, the new study warns.
When nothing in life feels good or sparks joy, you may have anhedonia, a core symptom of depression
Anhedonia can cause you to lose interest in your hobbies and relationships and make it tough to get excited about anything – but treatment can help.
TODAY.com
'Exercise snacks' will help keep your fitness routine on track — and reduce stress
It’s that time of year again. When you're busy juggling family events and festive parties, it's easy to forget about your fitness routine for the holiday season. But you don't have to deprive yourself of the stress-busting benefits of exercise — or of fun — when you need it most! You can find ways to fit fitness in in small amounts that will help you find a healthy balance.
Psych Centra
How to Find Happiness in 3 Steps
Finding happiness within yourself can start with self-awareness. But that’s just the first step. Happiness is something you may be looking for or trying to find in your life. What makes you happy may look different from what makes someone else happy. While some people may define happiness as...
CNBC
5 daily practices could up your chances of living to 90—check out this life expectancy calculator to see more
Increasing your chances of living to 90 could boil down to your behaviors, not just genetics, research shows. Currently, one in 5,000 people in the U.S. are centenarians, or people who are 100 or older, according to Dr. Thomas Perls, professor of medicine at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine and director of the university's New England Centenarian Study.
infomeddnews.com
Mental Health Tips: How To Look After Yourself When You Don’t Have A Support Network
Did you know that according to the World Health Organization, almost half of all people will experience a mental health problem in any given year? And that about one-third of people with an anxiety disorder don’t receive appropriate treatment. Or that in North America alone, over 110 million adults don’t have a close support network or confidante to help when they need it? These statistics are eye-opening. However, they don’t have to be a cause for alarm. Instead, they can act as a catalyst for change. In other words – by knowing how common these issues are, we can start making positive changes to protect ourselves and those around us.
psychologytoday.com
The Impact of Trauma on the Heart
Although trauma is considered to be a psychiatric symptom, the most serious long-term effects of trauma may be physical. Symptoms of posttraumatic stress such as hypervigilance and sleep deprivation have strong effects on the heart. Trauma can affect the heart both acutely - such as broken heart syndrome - and...
An Ophthalmologist's Best Recommendations For Protecting Your Vision As You Age
To understand how your vision is affected as you age, we've enlisted Dr. James Kelly, a comprehensive ophthalmologist who specializes in refractive surgery.
BET
‘That’s One Of My Dreams’ Future Speaks About Marriage
Future is looking for permanent love and commitment– maybe. During an interview with Billboard on Thursday, the Atlanta rapper says the only thing missing in his life is a woman he can spend the rest of it with. “If I was married, at home with my kids, man, it’d...
Fast Company
Leaders: This is how to refocus your thoughts and train your brain to recognize truths
George Orwell said: “If thought corrupts language, language can also corrupt thought.” Because we think in words, clumsy speaking inevitably produces muddied thinking. Expanding your vocabulary brings discipline to your thinking and clarity to your thoughts. It can also make you more ethical and improve your leadership skills.
Benefits Of A Single Life
If you've never been in a relationship or you've been single for some time now or if you're just leaving a relationship that didn't work out, then this is for you. After reading about these benefits, you'll have more reasons to be happy while enjoying your singlehood till you meet the right one.
What Happens To Our Hair As We Age?
Aging is a normal part of life, and as we age, there are certain inevitable changes that occur to our bodies, including our hair. This is how our hair changes.
Little To No Health Risks Related To Eating Meat, Study Finds
A new study published in the scientific journal Nature claims that there are little to no health risks related to eating red meat. This study claims that earlier research linking beef and pork consumption with health issues is based on “weak evidence.” Researchers at the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) published the study in October. It’s titled: “Health effects associated with consumption of unprocessed red meat: a Burden of Proof study.”
I want my muscles to be more defined while maintaining my weight. A nutritionist said to eat more protein and vegetables to boost energy and health.
If you have an active lifestyle, eating regular meals can help keep you energized throughout the day, a nutritionist said.
Freethink
When is the best time to exercise?
Key part of starting to exercise is choosing when to work out. Morning, afternoon, or evening: Which time is best? Scientists have studied this dilemma extensively. For novice exercisers, morning workouts are often the most dreaded. Trading a cozy, nurturing bed for a sterile, unforgiving fitness center can be a rude awakening to say the least. But morning workouts have their advantages. Challenging the body triggers the release of endorphins, uplifting one’s mood following exertion. These chemicals, along with a few others, boost energy levels, alertness, and focus, which can make you more productive and attentive at work.
'Good' cholesterol may not protect against heart disease, study finds
For decades doctors have been telling their patients that high levels of HDL, otherwise known as “good cholesterol,” could protect them from heart disease. But a new study suggests that having a lot of so-called good cholesterol doesn’t mean a lower risk of heart attacks. That doesn’t...
Lying in a Long Hot Bath Burns as Many Calories as a 30-Minute Walk
Many people complain that they are not physically active and do not exercise on a regular basis because they are too tired after work.However, we're sure you're never too tired to enjoy a nice, warm, and relaxing bath!
'My Diet Is 80% Vegan, I Look and Feel So Much Better'
John Junior lost 100 pounds after changing his diet, he shares in this exclusive Newsweek essay.
Comments / 0