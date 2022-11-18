ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
psychologytoday.com

Changing the Personality to Experience More Happiness

Evidence-based suggestions for altering one's personality include changing thoughts to manage anger and cultivating gratitude. Some people need to understand the influence of the past to achieve true personality change. Psychotherapy can lead to corrective emotional experiences and better relationships. Researchers have addressed whether it is possible to change your...
psychologytoday.com

Depression and Self-Criticism

Depression can emerge with diverse symptom profiles, including harsh self-criticism. Depression with substantial self-criticism is associated with different responses to treatment than other types of depression. Compassion-based approaches can significantly reduce self-criticism and associated distress. Like many other humans, I’ve felt depressed at times. But my periods of depression have...
BGR.com

Popular vitamin people take for ‘anti-aging’ may cause brain cancer

A new study may suggest that a popular anti-aging supplement could come with associated cancer risks. The supplement in question is called nicotinamide riboside, and it is a variant of vitamin B3. While believed to help brain health, metabolism, and more, the pill may also increase the chance of both breast cancer and brain metastasis, the new study warns.
TODAY.com

'Exercise snacks' will help keep your fitness routine on track — and reduce stress

It’s that time of year again. When you're busy juggling family events and festive parties, it's easy to forget about your fitness routine for the holiday season. But you don't have to deprive yourself of the stress-busting benefits of exercise — or of fun — when you need it most! You can find ways to fit fitness in in small amounts that will help you find a healthy balance.
Psych Centra

How to Find Happiness in 3 Steps

Finding happiness within yourself can start with self-awareness. But that’s just the first step. Happiness is something you may be looking for or trying to find in your life. What makes you happy may look different from what makes someone else happy. While some people may define happiness as...
CNBC

5 daily practices could up your chances of living to 90—check out this life expectancy calculator to see more

Increasing your chances of living to 90 could boil down to your behaviors, not just genetics, research shows. Currently, one in 5,000 people in the U.S. are centenarians, or people who are 100 or older, according to Dr. Thomas Perls, professor of medicine at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine and director of the university's New England Centenarian Study.
infomeddnews.com

Mental Health Tips: How To Look After Yourself When You Don’t Have A Support Network

Did you know that according to the World Health Organization, almost half of all people will experience a mental health problem in any given year? And that about one-third of people with an anxiety disorder don’t receive appropriate treatment. Or that in North America alone, over 110 million adults don’t have a close support network or confidante to help when they need it? These statistics are eye-opening. However, they don’t have to be a cause for alarm. Instead, they can act as a catalyst for change. In other words – by knowing how common these issues are, we can start making positive changes to protect ourselves and those around us.
psychologytoday.com

The Impact of Trauma on the Heart

Although trauma is considered to be a psychiatric symptom, the most serious long-term effects of trauma may be physical. Symptoms of posttraumatic stress such as hypervigilance and sleep deprivation have strong effects on the heart. Trauma can affect the heart both acutely - such as broken heart syndrome - and...
BET

‘That’s One Of My Dreams’ Future Speaks About Marriage

Future is looking for permanent love and commitment– maybe. During an interview with Billboard on Thursday, the Atlanta rapper says the only thing missing in his life is a woman he can spend the rest of it with. “If I was married, at home with my kids, man, it’d...
Fast Company

Leaders: This is how to refocus your thoughts and train your brain to recognize truths

George Orwell said: “If thought corrupts language, language can also corrupt thought.” Because we think in words, clumsy speaking inevitably produces muddied thinking. Expanding your vocabulary brings discipline to your thinking and clarity to your thoughts. It can also make you more ethical and improve your leadership skills.
Dorothy Writes

Benefits Of A Single Life

If you've never been in a relationship or you've been single for some time now or if you're just leaving a relationship that didn't work out, then this is for you. After reading about these benefits, you'll have more reasons to be happy while enjoying your singlehood till you meet the right one.
Outsider.com

Little To No Health Risks Related To Eating Meat, Study Finds

A new study published in the scientific journal Nature claims that there are little to no health risks related to eating red meat. This study claims that earlier research linking beef and pork consumption with health issues is based on “weak evidence.” Researchers at the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) published the study in October. It’s titled: “Health effects associated with consumption of unprocessed red meat: a Burden of Proof study.”
Freethink

When is the best time to exercise?

Key part of starting to exercise is choosing when to work out. Morning, afternoon, or evening: Which time is best? Scientists have studied this dilemma extensively. For novice exercisers, morning workouts are often the most dreaded. Trading a cozy, nurturing bed for a sterile, unforgiving fitness center can be a rude awakening to say the least. But morning workouts have their advantages. Challenging the body triggers the release of endorphins, uplifting one’s mood following exertion. These chemicals, along with a few others, boost energy levels, alertness, and focus, which can make you more productive and attentive at work.
NBC News

'Good' cholesterol may not protect against heart disease, study finds

For decades doctors have been telling their patients that high levels of HDL, otherwise known as “good cholesterol,” could protect them from heart disease. But a new study suggests that having a lot of so-called good cholesterol doesn’t mean a lower risk of heart attacks. That doesn’t...

