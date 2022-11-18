Read full article on original website
BET
Porsha Williams Charters A Private Jet And Enjoys A Fab Bachelorette Weekend With Her Besties!
Porsha Williams' bachelorette weekend was fabulous!. ICYMI: Over the weekend, the soon-to-be bride took to Instagram to document her fantastic excursion with her besties. Keep scrolling to see the stylish highlights from the star's Miami getaway. It started on November 19. Before touching down in Florida, the ladies flexed their...
BET
August Alsina 'Shared And Honored' His New Love On VH1's 'The Surreal Life' Reboot
August Alsina announced that he had a new love on national television on Monday. The 30-year-old singer opened up about his newfound relationship on the reboot of VH1’s The Surreal Life. In the clip, Alsina talked about how the show had changed his life. During the confessional, the New Orleans native described his desire to have “a love that feels limitless.”
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
BET
Quinta Brunson On What She Appreciates Most About Her Marriage!
Quinta Brunson is sharing what she loves the most about her marriage. The creator of Abbott Elementary recently sat down with Oprah to chat about a wide range of topics, including what she appreciates the most about her husband Kevin Jay Anik. “To be 100 percent fully me requires a...
BET
Legendary Comedian Sinbad Learning To Walk Again Two Years After A Stroke
In Nov. 2020, legendary comedian Sinbad suffered a stroke. Two years later, the 66-year-old is still recovering. According to TMZ, a statement from the family said Sinbad is learning how to walk again. Additionally, he's still "fighting for every inch," and his limbs that were said to be "dead" are coming back to life.
BET
Chris Brown Accuses AMAs Of Canceling His Michael Jackson Tribute
Chris Brown is perplexed after the American Music Awards reportedly canceled his tribute performance to Michael Jackson without warning. Brown, 33, shared a 7-minute rehearsal video via Instagram of what appears to be his AMA rehearsal. In the clip, the “Fine China” artist and dancers worked on choreography for “Under The Influence,” which merges into the MJ tribute.
BET
Kelly Rowland Shuts Down Audience At AMAs After Booing Chris Brown's Win For 'Favorite Male R&B Artist'
Singer Kelly Rowland doesn’t play about fellow singer Chris Brown. On last night’s American Music Awards (AMAs), Rowland was the emcee during the “Favorite Male R&B” category, which the 33-year-old won, and she reminded the audience who the “Forever” singer was after the crowd booed his win. He beat Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye and The Weeknd but wasn’t there to accept the accolade.
BET
Snoop Dogg Launches Accessory Drip For Furry Friends
Snoop Dogg is diversifying his bag– again. The 51-year-old rapper is now getting into the pet accessory business. On November 17, Snoop announced his latest venture Snoop Doggie Doggs. The pet accessory line was created in “partnership with SMAC Entertainment and Little Earth Productions, Inc.– a leading manufacturer of licensed fashion accessories and apparel.”
BET
Keke Palmer Opens Up About Her Nickelodeon Cruise Gig That Made Her Feel ‘Trapped’
Keke Palmer is opening up about how she felt “trapped” as a child during a gig she booked on the now-defunct Nickelodeon cruise line and told The Hollywood Reporter how she was under the impression she would have a fun, carefree opportunity to spend with her family despite dedicating a few hours to signing autographs.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Jazmine Sullivan’s Vocals Remain Unmatched With These Powerhouse Records
Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Jazmine Sullivan has one of the most powerful voices in the industry. She easily takes one of the top five spots on the list of modern-day powerhouse vocalists. Since making her return to the spot with the release of her 2021 EP Heaux Tales, the singer has been racking up nominations and awards one ceremony at a time. She earned a few more, including ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist’ and ‘Album of the Year.’
BET
‘That’s One Of My Dreams’ Future Speaks About Marriage
Future is looking for permanent love and commitment– maybe. During an interview with Billboard on Thursday, the Atlanta rapper says the only thing missing in his life is a woman he can spend the rest of it with. “If I was married, at home with my kids, man, it’d...
BET
EXCLUSIVE: Lil' Kim Talks Fashion And Why She Loves Being A Muse For MACKAGE!
Lil’ Kim deserves all her flowers for the impact she's had on both hip hop and fashion. Hoping to honor her legacy, MACKAGE—a global leader in luxury goods—chose the iconic musician and fashion icon to lead the campaign for the brand's Fall/Winter 2022 collection. “Lil’ Kim is...
BET
Lupita Nyong’o Shares Video Showing Her Intense ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Water Training
Lupita Nyong’o showed her audience the intense training she endured to prepare for her water scenes in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In her TikTok video, with background music from the soundtrack, the actress shows her underwater training that included swimming underwater with weights and holding a dumbbell while swimming.
BET
Ciara Posts Michael Jackson Dance Tribute With Chris Brown, AMA Production Company Issues Statement About Cancellation
On Monday (Nov. 21) in an official statement to ET, a spokesperson from the production company explained that the tribute was canceled because of creative direction. "Live shows change all the time, it’s the nature of this business; unfortunately, this element of the AMAs didn’t come together as we couldn’t align on the performance, to no fault of Chris Brown," the statement read, according to the outlet.
BET
Lizzo Brings Missy Elliott And Cardi B Out During ‘Special Tour’ In California
During one of two California performances, Lizzo surprised an already hyped crowd when she brought out Missy Elliott and Cardi B at The Kia Forum. The “About Damn Time” singer had Missy join her to perform their collaboration, “Tempo.” The song lives on Lizzo’s 2019 Cuz I Love You album. REVOLT reported that the pair first united to perform the track during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.
BET
What Will She Eat For Thanksgiving Now? GloRilla Reveals She Didn’t Know Ham Is Pork
GloRilla never ceases to surprise the social media world with her newfound discoveries and her latest one involved a Thanksgiving food favorite. Over the weekend, the Grammy-nominated artist took to Twitter to share how she didn’t know ham was considered pork after sharing she took a step back from consuming the meat for five months.
BET
Brandy To Reprise Her Role As Cinderella Again
Brandy is reprising her role as Cinderella in the new Descendants film The Pocketwatch, according to Variety. The singer is sliding on those glass slippers after giving audiences a remarkable performance as the character in the 1997 Disney film Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella. The upcoming musical will follow Red...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Deon Cole’s Must-See Television Moments
We’re just five days away from the biggest celebration of soul and r&b hosted by the hilariously funny actor and comedian Deon Cole. The night will be filled with showstopping moments, guest appearances you won’t want to miss, and performances we’ll discuss on social media for days to come. As we countdown to the biggest celebration of soul and r&b, we’re highlighting the actor and getting familiar with his comedic stylings. So, join us as we check out his notable television moments.
BET
Viral TikTok Sensation “Corn Kid” Partners With Green Giant For Thanksgiving Campaign
Viral TikTok star Corn Kid continues to amplify his presence as he recently partnered up with popular food company Green Giant for the cutest Thanksgiving campaign. The 7-year-old sensation commented on the campaign, posing the question “What’s Thanksgiving without corn?”. "Thanksgiving is practically a holiday about corn,” he...
BET
Interview: For Chlöe, Timing Is Everything
The old adage, “Timing is Everything,” is one that Chlöe sees present in her life. The 24-year-old singer, songwriter, and actress is cognizant of how timing has played an important role in shaping her life and career and she’s not giving up on it now. Take...
