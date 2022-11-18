Read full article on original website
ZDNet
This sneaky ransomware gang keeps changing tactics to spread its malware
A new ransomware operation is using unusual techniques to breach networks and encrypt them with file-locking malware to hold victims to ransom. Royal ransomware first appeared in September this year and is being distributed by multiple threat groups, but one is showing what Microsoft Security Threat Intelligence describes as "a pattern of continuous innovation" to distribute and hide payloads, often until it's too late and the victim has had their network encrypted.
ZDNet
Give the gift of internet security with 50% off Keeper Password Manager
With every website asking for a unique password that includes characters, numbers, symbols, and more, it can be a daunting task to try to recall all of your passwords -- especially when you have to change them yet again due to a breach. Keeper Password Manager bridges the gap between remembering your passwords and keeping them. Right now, it's 50% off for a one-year subscription, so you only have to pay $17.50 for the entire year.
ZDNet
The perfect $16 USB-C tester for your repair kit (and how to use it)
Current: 0-5A Capacity range: 0-999999mAh. I like that the power range of this meter goes up to 150W because this easily covers modern 100W USB-C chargers (a number of my older USB-C meters didn't do this), and having a ceiling of 150W also means that this meter can work with Apple's 140W USB-C MagSafe charger for the newer M1 and M2 powered MacBooks.
ZDNet
Looking for a cheap gaming monitor over Black Friday? Walmart has you covered with a $109 LG model
Black Friday is nearly upon us. The annual sales event will include steep discounts on everything from laptops to home appliances, and it always features gaming equipment and accessories. A deal we've found just before Black Friday kicks off on November 25 is for an LG 24" UltraGear FHD gaming...
Report: Amazon Alexa could be set to lose billions this year
Alexa has been a well known name in voice assistant technology, but struggled to maintain a steady revenue stream.
ZDNet
The Microsoft Surface Pen just dropped to $38 -- over 60% off
If you're thinking about opting for a Microsoft Surface tablet, or you already have one and would like a replacement pen, the Microsoft Surface Pen is on sale for only $42 on Amazon. The Surface Pen works with many different Microsoft products, including most of the company's Surface Tablet line,...
ZDNet
Framework Chromebook review: The most repairable, future-proof laptop yet
We see it a lot in the tech space: Companies painting this image of themselves as masters of sustainability, saving Mother Earth one omitted charger at a time. In theory, yes, that does cut down on e-waste and abandoned cables. But then you see the bulk of cardboard boxes and plastic wrap that brands ship their products in and wonder if the sacrifice was worth it.
ZDNet
MacBook, Dell, or HP? Which laptop under $1,000 is the best?
You don't need a huge PC under your desk anymore to achieve lightning-fast speeds, amazing graphics, and 1TB SSD capabilities. There are plenty of laptops on the market today with all the tools you need to succeed academically or professionally. Best laptop docking stations: Your essential accessory for working from...
ZDNet
20+ Black Friday streaming deals: Save on Paramount+ or a new Roku
Streaming gives you the best options for entertainment, customizable to your preferences and budget. Gone are the days of paying a lump sum for TV with too many ads; now you can make your TV work better for you by plugging a Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Apple TV, or other device into the HDMI port for instant connection. You can pay for subscriptions to services like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ or you can enjoy the entertainment options offered by free services like Tubi TV.
ZDNet
Apple AirPods 3 vs. AirPods Pro (1st Gen): Which earbuds are better?
It's been more than half a decade since Apple released the original AirPods, and while the glossy white buds have taken new shapes and sizes since then, they remain a top pick for the best wireless earbuds today. If you're shopping for a new pair of AirPods this holiday season,...
ZDNet
How to connect Bluetooth headphones to a Mac
Whether you're returning to a crowded office or one of many working from home, your Bluetooth headphones are probably among your desk essentials -- and your most reliable microphone. With virtual conference calls or quick Slack huddles most likely being a constant in your daily routine, headphones aren't just a...
ZDNet
Traveling with important files? Save $320 on the Sandisk 4TB portable SSD
As a traveler, it's hard to find the storage I need without worrying about potential damage to my tech. Whether it's rain, snow, or other inclement weather, keeping files safe has always been dicey -- until the release of the Sandisk 4TB portable SSD. It's usually rather expensive at $699, but right now you can get this sturdy device for 46% off at $449.
ZDNet
10+ Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods, iPads, Macs, and more on sale
Just like that, the holidays are around the corner and it's time to start shopping again. Holiday shopping can be stressful if you want to give gifts that won't disappoint without breaking the bank. If you know someone who already has an Apple ecosystem of devices, buying them another Apple item to build on their collection is a gift sure to impress.
ZDNet
Samsung slices the price of Galaxy Tab S6 Lite by a third for Black Friday
If you're looking for a new tablet for yourself or a device suitable for students going back to school, Amazon has a deal you will not want to miss. Tablets can be a great go-between for smartphones and laptops. They normally offer larger screens than our handsets and enough power to comfortably run apps that wouldn't work well on small displays -- and vendors have trimmed their design down to make them very portable and suitable for both work and entertainment. When it comes to students, they can use tablets to access email, online educational platforms, and complete assignments.
ZDNet
Elon Musk says Twitter's Blue Verified relaunch is delayed
Twitter owner Elon Musk says the social network will not relaunch the Blue Verified $8 a month subscription just yet and that he's thinking about using different color checkmarks for organizations and individuals. Twitter launched the new $8 a month Twitter Blue on November 9 but suspended it soon after...
ZDNet
Tech in 2023: 6 new priorities for your shortlist
Tech executives expect their technology budgets to rise during the next year, according to predictions from analysts and other surveys, despite the economic headwinds. ZDNET spoke to tech executives and industry insiders to find out, as spending continuing to rise, where digital leaders are looking to prioritize their investments in 2023.
ZDNet
Top 13 tech gifts on Amazon this holiday season
Buying gifts for all the tech-savvy people on your holiday shopping list can be a challenge. Not only are you spoiled for choice nowadays, but it's also hard to know what gadgets are actually helpful rather than simply gimmicks. To help you out, we've put together a list of the...
ZDNet
Black Friday security bundle: Save $400 on Arlo's ultimate home kit
Black Friday deals have been emerging over the past few weeks. With many US retailers trying to cash in before its official launch on Nov. 25, there are already massive discounts on a range of tech gifts in time for Christmas. Right now, we've spotted a home security deal on the Arlo Protect Your Everything Bundle, which includes security cameras and a smart doorbell. Arlo is offering 30% off the bundle's original retail price of $1299, so you can save $400.
ZDNet
Microsoft's 13-inch Surface Pro X tablet is $300 off before Black Friday
Black Friday sales are in full swing on necessities like laptops and tablets. If you decide that a tablet is the best option for your needs and you want one of the best tablets on the market, the Microsoft Surface Pro X 13-inch tablet currently has been reduced by $300, so it's only $599.
ZDNet
Black Friday gaming PC deal: The HP Omen 25L is $390 off
Looking forward to the chilly winter days to snuggle up with a good PC game and tea? Make sure you have the gaming rig to do just that with this HP Omen 25L gaming desktop. Best of all, it's discounted by $470 right now, so you can pick it up for only $849.
