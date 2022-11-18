Read full article on original website
MIT reveals a new type of faster AI algorithm for solving a complex equation
Artificial intelligence uses a technique called artificial neural networks (ANN) to mimic the way a human brain works. A neural network uses input from datasets to “learn” and output its prediction based on the given information. Recently, researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Computer Science and Artificial...
dailycoin.com
Deus ex Machina: Züs Arrives to Solve Web3’s Big Data Problem with the Future of Decentralized Storage
DStorage leader 0Chain becomes Züs, offering lightning-fast solutions for DeFi NFTs, and the Future of Web. Emerging from dStorage leader 0Chain, Züs arrives at the perfect time to solve one of the major problems facing Web3: how can a decentralized internet rely so heavily on centralized cloud data solutions? Züs, an open-source protocol, is a high-performance, lightning-fast decentralized storage network which will open the door to the limitless possibilities of Web3. Züs, the God of the Sky, will finally take Web3 beyond the cloud.
ZDNet
8 ways to reduce AI burnout
Responsible and ethical artificial intelligence has become the hot-button issue of our times, especially as AI seeps into every aspect of decision-making and automation. According to a recent survey, 35% of companies now report using AI in their businesses and 42% are exploring the technology. Special Feature. Digital transformation: Trends...
Stanford Daily
Humans as the keystone: An emerging approach to artificial intelligence
Artificial intelligence researchers and industry leaders explored what it means to center individuals, communities and society in areas like healthcare and hospitality during a Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI) conference on Tuesday. The human-in-the-loop model, unlike autonomous or semi-autonomous AI, is an AI approach that involves human feedback...
nddist.com
Three Principles for Success in Deploying AI
There’s no doubt that artificial intelligence (AI) provides a significant competitive advantage to businesses. Just look at Amazon – the company’s AI-powered recommendation system generates tens of billions of dollars in yearly sales, accounting for 35% of the company’s revenue. When studying the impact of AI...
marktechpost.com
Researchers At Stanford Have Developed An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Approach Called ‘MEND’ For Fast Model Editing At Scale
Large models have improved performance on a wide range of modern computer vision and, in particular, natural language processing problems. However, issuing patches to adjust model behavior after deployment is a significant challenge in deploying and maintaining such models. Because of the distributed nature of the model’s representations, when a neural network produces an undesirable output, making a localized update to correct its behavior for a single or small number of inputs is difficult. A large language model trained in 2019 might assign a higher probability to Theresa May than Boris Johnson when prompted. Who is the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom?
marktechpost.com
Meta AI Has Built A Neural Theorem Prover That Has Solved 10 International Math Olympiad (IMO) Problems — 5x More Than Any Previous Artificial Intelligence AI System
The scientific world has long acknowledged that proving mathematical theorems is an essential first step in developing artificial intelligence. To prove the truth or falsity of a conjecture, one must use symbolic thinking and sort through an unlimited number of alternatives. These tasks are beyond the capabilities of even the most sophisticated AI systems.
ZDNet
Three tech trends on the verge of a breakthrough in 2023
Everyone thinks of tech as a fast-paced industry, and in many respects that's true. For sure, there's a region of the tech industry that's entirely populated with 'move-fast-and-break-things' types who race to create a minimum viable product and talk about things like 'NFT' and 'Web 3'. But there are also...
MATRIX Succeeds in Generating Metaverse World Through AI; Prototype Video Released
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” operated by MetaReal’s MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX”) succeeded in automatically generating a Metaverse world using artificial intelligence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005151/en/ “Project Genesis” AI-based Metaverse World Generation Technology (Photo: Business Wire)
industrytoday.com
AI Can Alleviate Labor Issues
How virtual assistants and workflow automation can help contact centers in today’s globalized world. Recent labor shortages and the ongoing supply chain crisis highlight the need to enrich processes through communication automation. Experts rightly caution that artificial intelligence (AI) could replace human jobs – however, businesses will drive the greatest value by supporting human effort, not eliminating it. Indeed, integrating automation via communication APIs into existing systems will enable companies to streamline procedures, reduce costs and alleviate current labor issues.
How to Become Master of Your Data with Microsoft SQL For Only $40
This beginner-friendly bundle will start you out with the absolute basics with data management.
Ongoing Challenges With Artificial Intelligence in Growth Marketing
Artificial intelligence is starting to hit its stride, and many obstacles along the way have been addressed—the availability of computing power, data management systems, and so on. However, there are still many challenges ahead for the top industry trends for AI marketing to be successful. Here are some of...
The Next Web
UK researchers used AI to uncover a whopping 11,456 social innovation projects online
The EU’s Renewed Social Agenda, a comprehensive program began in 2008 to improve Europe’s economy, fight climate crisis, and generally provide greater overall quality of life for all Europeans, was a landmark initiative. At its core lies the idea of “social innovation,” a modality involving the creation of new social services and models that are applicable in a multinational paradigm.
Flexible AI computer chips promise wearable health monitors that protect privacy
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea My colleagues and I have developed a flexible, stretchable electronic device that runs machine-learning algorithms to continuously collect and analyze health data directly on the body. The skinlike sticker, developed in my lab at the University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, includes a soft, stretchable computing chip that mimics the human brain. To create this type of device, we turned to electrically conductive polymers that have been used to build semiconductors and transistors. These polymers are made to be stretchable, like a rubber band....
marktechpost.com
Researchers From Microsoft and TUDelft Propose An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Approach That Creates Synthetic Expression-Based Face Wrinkles
Synthetic data has frequently been used for a range of computer vision tasks, such as object identification, scene comprehension, eye tracking, hand tracking, and complete body analysis. However, the development of full-face synthetics for face-related machine learning has been substantially hindered by the difficulty of modeling the human skull. Although realistic digital humans have been produced for films and video games, each character typically requires much artistic time. Because of this, the synthesis of facial training data in literature has been accompanied by simplifications or a focus on specific facial features, like the area around the eyes or the hockey mask.
TechSpot
Nvidia and Microsoft working to bring a GPU-based, AI supercomputer to the cloud
Forward-looking: Nvidia and Microsoft are working on a virtual supercomputer with GPU-based Azure instances. The design goal is to accelerate the latest AI algorithms to create even more weirdly realistic artworks or conduct AI research. Generative AI models prove helpful for many applications. Machine learning algorithms can create uncanny imagery...
MedicalXpress
Evaluating use of new AI technology in diagnosing COVID-19
As published in the Journal of the American Medical Informatics Association, University of Minnesota researchers led a study evaluating federated learning variations for COVID-19 diagnosis in chest X-rays. Federated learning is an artificial intelligence (AI) technique that enables multiple parties to develop and train AI models collaboratively without the need to exchange or centralize data sets.
techeblog.com
Google’s New Robot is Getting Closer to Understanding Natural Language That Humans Might Use
Google’s new robot is getting closer to understanding natural language that humans might use, thanks to the reasoning capabilities of Large Language Models (LLMs) that can now be applied to planning and interaction for robotics. This means that soon, robots will be able to decipher simple phrases, such as ‘when you have a minute, please grab me a drink’, instead of only basic words.
TechRadar
Cyberattacks are basically a way of life for most businesses now
For modern businesses, cyberattacks are essentially an everyday instance, with an ever-increasing number of organizations say they are facing such crises almost on a daily basis. This is according to a new report from Dell surveying 1,000 IT decision-makers from around the world, working in a wide range of public...
aiexpress.io
IBM Research helps extend PyTorch to enable open-source cloud-native machine learning
Basis fashions have the potential to vary the way in which organizations construct synthetic intelligence (AI) and practice with machine studying (ML). A key problem for constructing basis fashions is that, so far, they’ve typically required using particular forms of networking and infrastructure {hardware} to run effectively. There has additionally been restricted help for builders wanting to construct a basis mannequin with a completely open-source stack. It’s a problem that IBM Research is seeking to assist clear up in a lot of methods.
