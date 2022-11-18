ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Academy Elects Board Of Governors For 2023-24

By Denise Petski
 2 days ago
The Television Academy today announced its newly-elected Board of Governors, who will serve two-year terms.

The new members will begin serving their terms on January 1, 2023, running through December 31, 2024. According to the Academy, more than half of those elected are new to the boardroom and represent diverse talent and professions across the industry.

The 16 newly elected governors who will serve their first-ever term are: Bobbi Banks (Sound Editors), Eric Becker (Lighting, Camera & Technical Arts); Mary Lou Belli (Directors);Hillary Bibicoff (Professional Representatives); Patrick Cady, ASC (Cinematographers); Lamb Chamberlin (Animation); Megan Chao (Documentary Programming); Tessandra Chavez (Choreography); Yvette Cobarrubias (Commercials); David Hartle (Production Executives); Christina Lee (Public Relations); Robert M. Malachowski Jr., ACE (Picture Editors); Lynn Renee Maxcy (Writers); Eddie Perez (Stunts); Gloria Ponce (Children’s Programming); and Kimberly Wannop (Art Directors/Set Decorators).

Twelve governors are returning to serve a second term. They are: Wendy Aylsworth (Science & Technology); Nikki Carbonetta (Makeup Artists/Hairstylists); Tony Carey (Producers); Jill Dickerson (Reality Programming); Jo DiSante (Television Executives); Joe Earle, CAS (Sound); Christie Lyn Lugo Leigh (Los Angeles Area); Luke Reichle (Costume Design & Supervision); Jeff Russo (Music); Derek Spears (Special Visual Effects); Kim Taylor-Coleman, CSA (Casting Directors); and Steve Viola (Motion & Title Design).

Returning for new two-year terms after multiple-year breaks from the Academy’s governing body are Eva Basler (Daytime Programming) and Kate Linder (Performers).

Due to the renaming of the Interactive Media Peer Group, a group which has served as an important bridge between digital and traditional media, as the Emerging Media Programming Peer Group, a leader has not yet been chosen. With membership requirements effective Jan. 1, 2023, elections for that Peer Group will take place Dec. 5 – 19, 2022.

Cheryl Burke Retiring From ‘Dancing With The Stars’ As A Pro After 26 Seasons

Cheryl Burke is leaving Dancing with the Stars as a pro dancer after the Season 31 finale on Disney+. “I am sitting here full of so many conflicting emotions about the words I am about to write,” she posted on Instagram. “Tomorrow night will officially be my final dance as a pro dancer on @dancingwiththestars. This has been one of the absolute hardest decisions of my life & I am also confident that it is the right one.” Burke called the competition series her “2nd family since I was 21 years old,” adding, “The cast, crew & fans have seen me through...
Deadline

