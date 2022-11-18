A federal prison inmate who was able to obtain a firearm at a prison camp in Arizona pulled out the gun in a visitation area and attempted to shoot a visitor in the head, The Associated Press has learned. The weapon misfired and the female visitor was uninjured in Sunday’ incident at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson.The incident marked a major security lapse and massive breach of protocol, raising serious questions about the security practices in place at the Bureau of Prisons, which is responsible for more than 150,000 federal inmates. The Bureau of Prisons tells the AP...

TUCSON, AZ ・ 6 DAYS AGO