ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 1

Cynthiana Fastler
2d ago

I worked on cruise ships. My first contract was Hawaii with overnights in Maui and Kauai. My White, young,male crew members were constantly being attacked by Hawaiian gangs if caught alone at night. The ships ordered crew to stay together to be safe. This was in 2007.

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

Federal inmate tried to shoot visitor at Arizona prison camp

A federal prison inmate who was able to obtain a firearm at a prison camp in Arizona pulled out the gun in a visitation area and attempted to shoot a visitor in the head, The Associated Press has learned. The weapon misfired and the female visitor was uninjured in Sunday’ incident at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson.The incident marked a major security lapse and massive breach of protocol, raising serious questions about the security practices in place at the Bureau of Prisons, which is responsible for more than 150,000 federal inmates. The Bureau of Prisons tells the AP...
TUCSON, AZ
Black Enterprise

WATCH: White Officer Stomps on Homeless Black Man in Indiana, Faces Federal Charges for Violating Civil Rights

An Indianapolis police sergeant faces federal charges after a bodycam video captured him stomping on a handcuffed Black homeless man’s face. Eric Huxley, 44, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for violating the victim’s civil rights by using excessive force and has been suspended without pay, according to FOX 59. He also reportedly faces termination along with local felony charges of battery and official misconduct.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Independent

Brother of killed Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt faces jail after being convicted of hate crime

A San Diego jury has convicted the half-brother of a Donald Trump supporter, who was killed by police while trying to reach members of Congress during the January 6 attack on the Capitol, of a hate crime for assaulting and shouting racial slurs at a utility worker last year.According to the San Diego, California City Attorney’s office, Roger Stefan Witthoeft Jr was found guilty on charges of misdemeanor battery with a hate crime allegation, as well as a charge of violating the Latino utility worker’s civil rights. Witthoeft had assaulted the utility worker, who was diverting traffic near a utility...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Law & Crime

‘He Was Your Prey’: Judge Deals 7.5-Year Sentence to U.S. Capitol Rioter Who Delivered Officer Michael Fanone by His Neck to a Violent Mob

A U.S. Capitol rioter who dragged Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone to a violent horde after pretending to help him will spend the next 7.5 years behind bars, a federal judge ruled on Thursday. “He was your prey,” declared U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson before she pronounced the sentence....
TENNESSEE STATE
SFGate

California sheriff found guilty of corruption

A special civil jury in Northern California found a former longtime sheriff guilty on all six counts of corruption and willful misconduct in a case involving the issuing of concealed-carry weapons permits in exchange for campaign donations. Laurie Smith resigned from her post as sheriff of the Santa Clara Sheriff's...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
TheDailyBeast

Sheriff Finally Quits After ‘Black Bastards’ Scandal—but Won’t Stop Fighting for Re-Election

A North Carolina sheriff facing a slew of corruption accusations—including calling his own employees “snakes” and “Black bastards” and making other racially charged comments—resigned on Monday just before a judge could remove him from office.But even that won’t stop embattled former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene from continuing his re-election campaign before voters cast their ballots on Nov. 8.“There are two weeks left before the election, early voting is in progress, and there is a move afoot to usurp the votes of law-abiding citizens,” Greene wrote on his Facebook page this week. “I cannot afford to spend the next week...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
The Independent

Federal judge orders arrest of True the Vote founders behind bogus voter fraud claims

Shortly after a federal judge ordered the arrest of the founders of a Texas group that spread baseless election conspiracy theories, US Marshals escorted the duo out of a Houston courtroom and into a holding cell.Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips are the founders of True the Vote and the executive producers of a film promoted by Donald Trump and other prominent Republicans to advance a fraudulent narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.On 31 October, US District Judge Kenneth Hoyt ordered their detention for “one-day and further until they fully comply” with a court order demanding...
TEXAS STATE
Advocate

Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street

In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
The Herald News

Gun show loophole

The so-called gun show loophole refers to the legal exemption that allows private sellers, such as gun show vendors, to sell weapons without conducting background checks. While federally licensed gun sellers must run background checks, not all sellers must be licensed. Those sales are known as the secondary market. The Gun Show Loophole Closing Act of 2021 was introduced in the U.S. House in 2021, but has yet to proceed out of committee.
CBS News

CBS News

571K+
Followers
72K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy