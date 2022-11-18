Read full article on original website
Man killed, 6 others shot over dice game, sheriff says
One man is dead and six other people were shot in Mississippi Saturday. Law enforcement said the violence broke out over a dice game.
One person is dead and several others wounded after bonfire shooting in Yazoo County
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. — A man is dead and several others were wounded following a shooting in Yazoo County, according to Yazoo County coroner Ricky shivers. Yazoo County sheriff, Jake Sheriff said it happened during a bonfire at Wells Ranch. Police received the call around 12:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
Suspected Arrested for Rape, Kidnapping, and House Burglary
A man wanted for rape, kidnapping, and house burglary has been arrested. Greenville police have Tyvon Brown in custody. In May, officers were dispatched to Highland Plantation Road for a sexual assault incident. When they arrived, a 25-year-old victim told police that while she was sleeping, Tyvon Brown entered her bedroom by pushing the AC unit out of the window.
Police Department’s Newest Division Makes Arrests
On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, the Greenville Police Department’s newly formed Special Response Team (SRT) executed a search warrant in the 500 block of First Street around 8 a.m. During this operation, 20- year- old Jakeya Humphrey and 30-year-old Vince Brown were taken into custody. Both have been charged with Trafficking In Controlled Substance [41-29-139(F)], Felony Child Abuse (allowing child’s presence at drug sale, etc.) [97-5-39(4)(a)&(b)], along with Church and Firearm Enhancement. Both Brown and Humphrey were transported to the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility where they await initial appearances.
Complaint filed against Mississippi judge for failing to hand over search warrants to court clerk
ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. The Mississippi head of a legal advocacy organization has filed a formal complaint with the state judicial commission against a municipal judge whose no-knock search warrants have been challenged in court.
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A missing Greenwood woman was found Sunday evening after her vehicle was located Sunday afternoon. According to the Jackson Police Department, the car, owned by 20-year-old Khalea Brister, was discovered at Northtown Apartment Complex. According to Brister’s mother, Khalea was originally reported missing Saturday after she...
Steering Loss Led to Towing Vessel Grounding -NTSB
A barge that grounded and partially sank following the Marquette Warrior’s loss of steering. (Source: Marquette Transportation Company) An electrical generator set (genset) failure and subsequent loss of steering led to the grounding of a towing vessel near Greenville, Miss., the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said Thursday. The...
Black Family Closes 7-Figure Real Estate Deal to Recreate Modern-Day Black Wall Street in Mississippi
After nearly a year of negotiations and renegotiations, entrepreneur Tony A. Reimonenq Jr, his wife, and their three sons have purchased a 20-unit strip mall in Hattiesburg, Mississippi’s Oak Grove community that they plan to transform into a local version of Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Historic Greenwood District, also known as the original Black Wall Street.
Scott Central puts together a shutout, ending Philadelphia’s playoff run
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Scott Central beat Philadelphia 55-0 on Friday night at Philadelphia High in the Quarterfinal of the MHSAA 2A Football Playoffs. The Rebels started off hot and did not look back, their first play was a deep ball from Quez Goss to Javieon Butler down the sideline.
Rosedale, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Look: Four SportsCenter Top 10 candidates in one Mississippi high school football championship game
Greenville St. Joe's title-game win over Tri-County was loaded with highlights from both teams in just one half
