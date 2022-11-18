On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, the Greenville Police Department’s newly formed Special Response Team (SRT) executed a search warrant in the 500 block of First Street around 8 a.m. During this operation, 20- year- old Jakeya Humphrey and 30-year-old Vince Brown were taken into custody. Both have been charged with Trafficking In Controlled Substance [41-29-139(F)], Felony Child Abuse (allowing child’s presence at drug sale, etc.) [97-5-39(4)(a)&(b)], along with Church and Firearm Enhancement. Both Brown and Humphrey were transported to the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility where they await initial appearances.

GREENVILLE, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO