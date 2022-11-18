Read full article on original website
Elk Grove Citizen
Election ’22: Hume continues to lead Moreno in Board of Supervisors D-5 election
With 29.8% of the ballots counted, as of Nov. 15, Pat Hume continues to lead Jaclyn Moreno in the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors District 5 election. In its update on that day, the Sacramento County’s elections office reported that Hume was leading this race with 51% of the votes while Moreno had 48%.
Elk Grove Citizen
Nguyen announces victory in Assembly race
Democrat and Elk Grove City Council Member Stephanie Nguyen announced on Nov. 17 that she won the election for California State Assembly’s District 10 seat. On her campaign’s Facebook page, Nguyen posted that her Democratic opponent, Eric Guerra, conceded the race. The latest returns from the Sacramento County...
actionnewsnow.com
3 election races remain close in Butte County after Friday's update
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Election’s Office updated Nov. 8 election numbers Friday afternoon. There are several close races in the county, including Oroville Mayor, Chico City Council District 3 and Chico Unified School Board Member TA 5. Oroville City Councilmember David Pittman has a lead over...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
These are the closest legislative races in California. Two are in the Sacramento area
Nearly two weeks after Election Day, the next California Legislature is slowly taking shape, as the majority of incumbents handily won reelection but some new faces are set to be sworn in this December. But while many of the races are all but decided, some remain too close to call....
Sierra Sun
Courts order Placer County to rescind Olympic Valley development approvals
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Approvals from the Placer County Board of Supervisors to further develop areas within Olympic Valley have been rescinded following an Aug. 22 court order. At its meeting last week, the Placer County Board of Supervisors unanimously rescinded the Village at Palisades Tahoe Specific Plan, which...
Sierra Sun
Local climate advocates host health, climate change community forum
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The North Tahoe chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, together with the Town of Truckee and the Sierra Business Council, will host a free community forum, from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 7, at Truckee town Hall, on “Our Planet’s Health is Our Health: the Health Effects of Climate Change and What We Can Do About It.”
californiaglobe.com
Family ‘Threatened’ for Supporting Sacramento’s Del Rio Trail Project
“It was ugly,” Brian Ebbert told community members assembled near the Sacramento Utilities Department on 35th Avenue in South Land Park. “They threatened my children.”. Ebbert, who earns $198,000 working for the California State Assembly and is a former president of the South Land Park Neighborhood Association (SLPNA), was telling the story of how the community organized to support the Del Rio Trail project.
KOLO TV Reno
Ten Truckee Meadows businesses sold booze to underage volunteer
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ten Truckee Meadows businesses had clerks who sold alcohol to an underage volunteer Thursday and Friday and five did not, authorities said Saturday. The Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit used a 20-year-old volunteer to do alcohol compliance checks at 15 businesses. If asked for identification, the person provided actual state identification, HEAT said in a statement.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Something needs to be done’: Officials consider reconfiguration for sections of US 50
STATELINE, Nev. — The Nevada Department of Transportation will be completing its U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan at the end of this year, and said it has found mixed reactions from the proposed concept of reconfiguring three portions of the highway from four to two lanes.
Record-Courier
Former Lakeside will be site of new Barton Hospital
The former Lakeside Inn will become the new home base of Barton Health, the hospital announced on Friday. “We are excited to receive this direction from the Board of Directors, securing Barton’s future as Lake Tahoe’s community health partner,” said Barton President and CEO Dr. Clint Purvance. “The future of healthcare is complex and changing, and we have a responsibility to remain viable and capable of providing care to this community for another 60 years, which is why we are developing plans for the Barton Regional Expansion.”
'Absolutely heartbreaking' | LGBTQ leaders react to deadly shootings at Colorado LGBTQ nightclub
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Just hours after a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub, there was condemnation over 1,200 miles away in Sacramento. "Any time you wake up to the news of lives being lost in a mass shooting in any incidents of violence it's absolutely heartbreaking," said Alexis Sanchez, director of advocacy and training for the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.
goldrushcam.com
On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding
November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
Nevada Appeal
Carson City gets grant for 3 years of free concert series
Levitt AMP announced recently that Carson City was once again awarded a grant to hold free live concerts in summer 2023. The city was one of 33 towns and cities across the country with a nonprofit (the Brewery Arts Center) that will be awarded $90K multi-year matching grants to present 10 free outdoor concerts. The grant is good for 2023, 2024 and 2025.
goldcountrymedia.com
Rocklin Unified School District Board expresses potential concerns with funding from Proposition 28
The Rocklin Unified School District Board expressed potential funding concerns for their arts and music programs as a result of Proposition 28’s passing in October at Wednesday’s board meeting. Rocklin Unified School District is receiving $7,136,113 from an Arts, Music, and Instructional Materials Discretionary Block Grant that can...
2news.com
Illegal Sideshow Enforcement Results in One Arrest and 19 Citations Given
Saturday evening, the Reno Police Department, Nevada State Police, and Washoe County Sheriff's Office R.A.V.E.N. were targeting illegal sideshow activity in Reno. Additional officers were patrolling different areas of the city. Traffic enforcement also occurred during the operation. As a result, 22 traffic stops were made, 19 citations were given,...
Sacramento County activates motel respite centers for the unhoused
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance will be starting its Weather Respite Motel Sheltering program on Friday and continuing through the next week when overnight temperatures are expected to be low. “Respite motel sheltering will follow the same process DHA (Department of Human Assistance) and referral partners used during previous […]
Nevada Appeal
Carson superintendent hears concerns over student behavior
Carson City Superintendent Andrew Feuling provided an overview of comments from site visits and listening sessions he collected in the first quarter. Feuling, who took the position on July 1 this year, presented his findings to the Board of Trustees on Nov. 8. The visits, which included a total of 29 sessions or meetings, were to identify consistencies in staff comments or needs for the Carson City School District’s daily work in instructional issues, administrative or operational needs and functions.
California drug bust shuts down ‘major trafficking operation’ in several counties
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs were seized along with firearms and more than $150,000 in cash after warrants were served in several California counties, according to the Modesto Police Department. The seizure was made by police with assistance from the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI, Merced Area Gang […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Names released of two people killed by train in Elk Grove
Update to the original story. The Sacramento County Coroner has released the names of the two people that were hit by a train in Elk Grove early Saturday morning. 37-year-old Duane Love of Elk Grove and 25-year-old Mariah Gonzalez of Sacramento. Original story. Two people died early Saturday morning when...
Sierra Sun
Obituary: Barbara Land Green
Beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend Barbara Land Green, of Truckee, California passed away at the age of 84 on November 10, 2022. Her health had declined rapidly after a recent fall. Although her decline affected her physical and cognitive abilities, she never lost her sense of humor or the twinkle in her eye.
