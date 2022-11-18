ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Elk Grove Citizen

Nguyen announces victory in Assembly race

Democrat and Elk Grove City Council Member Stephanie Nguyen announced on Nov. 17 that she won the election for California State Assembly’s District 10 seat. On her campaign’s Facebook page, Nguyen posted that her Democratic opponent, Eric Guerra, conceded the race. The latest returns from the Sacramento County...
ELK GROVE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

3 election races remain close in Butte County after Friday's update

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Election’s Office updated Nov. 8 election numbers Friday afternoon. There are several close races in the county, including Oroville Mayor, Chico City Council District 3 and Chico Unified School Board Member TA 5. Oroville City Councilmember David Pittman has a lead over...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

Local climate advocates host health, climate change community forum

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The North Tahoe chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, together with the Town of Truckee and the Sierra Business Council, will host a free community forum, from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 7, at Truckee town Hall, on “Our Planet’s Health is Our Health: the Health Effects of Climate Change and What We Can Do About It.”
TRUCKEE, CA
californiaglobe.com

Family ‘Threatened’ for Supporting Sacramento’s Del Rio Trail Project

“It was ugly,” Brian Ebbert told community members assembled near the Sacramento Utilities Department on 35th Avenue in South Land Park. “They threatened my children.”. Ebbert, who earns $198,000 working for the California State Assembly and is a former president of the South Land Park Neighborhood Association (SLPNA), was telling the story of how the community organized to support the Del Rio Trail project.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Ten Truckee Meadows businesses sold booze to underage volunteer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ten Truckee Meadows businesses had clerks who sold alcohol to an underage volunteer Thursday and Friday and five did not, authorities said Saturday. The Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit used a 20-year-old volunteer to do alcohol compliance checks at 15 businesses. If asked for identification, the person provided actual state identification, HEAT said in a statement.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Former Lakeside will be site of new Barton Hospital

The former Lakeside Inn will become the new home base of Barton Health, the hospital announced on Friday. “We are excited to receive this direction from the Board of Directors, securing Barton’s future as Lake Tahoe’s community health partner,” said Barton President and CEO Dr. Clint Purvance. “The future of healthcare is complex and changing, and we have a responsibility to remain viable and capable of providing care to this community for another 60 years, which is why we are developing plans for the Barton Regional Expansion.”
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
ABC10

'Absolutely heartbreaking' | LGBTQ leaders react to deadly shootings at Colorado LGBTQ nightclub

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Just hours after a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub, there was condemnation over 1,200 miles away in Sacramento. "Any time you wake up to the news of lives being lost in a mass shooting in any incidents of violence it's absolutely heartbreaking," said Alexis Sanchez, director of advocacy and training for the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldrushcam.com

On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding

November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Carson City gets grant for 3 years of free concert series

Levitt AMP announced recently that Carson City was once again awarded a grant to hold free live concerts in summer 2023. The city was one of 33 towns and cities across the country with a nonprofit (the Brewery Arts Center) that will be awarded $90K multi-year matching grants to present 10 free outdoor concerts. The grant is good for 2023, 2024 and 2025.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Illegal Sideshow Enforcement Results in One Arrest and 19 Citations Given

Saturday evening, the Reno Police Department, Nevada State Police, and Washoe County Sheriff's Office R.A.V.E.N. were targeting illegal sideshow activity in Reno. Additional officers were patrolling different areas of the city. Traffic enforcement also occurred during the operation. As a result, 22 traffic stops were made, 19 citations were given,...
RENO, NV
FOX40

Sacramento County activates motel respite centers for the unhoused

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance will be starting its Weather Respite Motel Sheltering program on Friday and continuing through the next week when overnight temperatures are expected to be low. “Respite motel sheltering will follow the same process DHA (Department of Human Assistance) and referral partners used during previous […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Nevada Appeal

Carson superintendent hears concerns over student behavior

Carson City Superintendent Andrew Feuling provided an overview of comments from site visits and listening sessions he collected in the first quarter. Feuling, who took the position on July 1 this year, presented his findings to the Board of Trustees on Nov. 8. The visits, which included a total of 29 sessions or meetings, were to identify consistencies in staff comments or needs for the Carson City School District’s daily work in instructional issues, administrative or operational needs and functions.
CARSON CITY, NV
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Names released of two people killed by train in Elk Grove

Update to the original story. The Sacramento County Coroner has released the names of the two people that were hit by a train in Elk Grove early Saturday morning. 37-year-old Duane Love of Elk Grove and 25-year-old Mariah Gonzalez of Sacramento. Original story. Two people died early Saturday morning when...
ELK GROVE, CA
Sierra Sun

Obituary: Barbara Land Green

Beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend Barbara Land Green, of Truckee, California passed away at the age of 84 on November 10, 2022. Her health had declined rapidly after a recent fall. Although her decline affected her physical and cognitive abilities, she never lost her sense of humor or the twinkle in her eye.
TRUCKEE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy