Athens, GA

REPORT: Greg Sankey stresses SEC football preference for single division

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
 2 days ago
ATHENS -- Greg Sankey was still talking about the SEC going to a single-division format during his appearance in Greenville, S.C., on Thursday, the timing of the commissioner’s message making perfect sense.

The argument for a single-division football league looks better now than ever with the SEC and College Football Playoffs on the verge of expansion.

A single-division format would have had its merits in the league this season, as well.

Georgia and LSU clinched the SEC East and West Divisions last Saturday with two weeks remaining in the regular season and will meet at 4 p.m. on Dec. 3 in Atlanta.

