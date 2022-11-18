Lakers vs. Pistons: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Friday

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Detroit Pistons on Friday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

After four full days off, the Lakers will return to the court looking to build momentum after their 116-103 win on Sunday over a surging Brooklyn Nets team.

LeBron James has missed their last two games with a strained adductor, and although he may not be ready to return, L.A. will still likely get some reinforcements back. Guard Dennis Schroder and center Thomas Bryant are expected to make their regular season debuts after recovering from thumb injuries.

The Pistons, meanwhile, are in full rebuilding mode and participants in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes. They played on Thursday night, losing to the Los Angeles Clippers, 96-91, at Crypto.com Arena.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: November 18, 2022

November 18, 2022 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: Spectrum SportsNet

Lakers vs. Pistons injury report

Pistons: Cade Cunningham (left shin soreness) and Isaiah Stewart (right great toe sprain) are out.

Lakers: Anthony Davis (low back tightness) is probable, LeBron James (left adductor strain) and Juan Toscano-Anderson (mid back soreness) are questionable and Max Christie (health & safety protocols) is out.

Probable starting lineups

The following were the starting lineups for both teams in their previous game:

Pistons

G – Killian Hayes

G – Jaden Ivey

C – Marvin Bagley III

F – Bojan Bogdanovic

F – Saddiq Bey

Lakers