FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Father Says Police Ignored Crucial Tip In JonBenet Ramsey MurderStill UnsolvedBoulder, CO
The unusual problem of bedbug infestation in libraries nationwideAnita DurairajDenver, CO
Ways to help homeless people shivering in the Colorado coldDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Why some homeless people choose to shiver instead of shelterDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Parker needs help choosing a new sculpture for O’Brien ParkNatasha LovatoParker, CO
KDVR.com
Survivor of Club Q mass shooting
Someone at the club when the shooting killed five and injured 25 others spoke to FOX31's Evan Kruegel. Someone at the club when the shooting killed five and injured 25 others spoke to FOX31's Evan Kruegel. Daniel Aston, killed in Club Q shooting, remembered …. Sabrina Aston, mother of Daniel...
1310kfka.com
RSV cases to hit rural Colorado soon, health experts say
RSV cases continue to surge in Colorado. Denver News 9 reports the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said nearly 900 people in the Denver metro area have been hospitalized with RSV since October. Ninety-percent of cases involve children. Health officials said it’s only a matter of time before rural hospitals in Weld and Larimer counties see the impact, calling it a “when, not if” situation, especially with the holiday season getting in full swing. Read more at https://www.9news.com/
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
unionstreetjournal.com
Eaglecrest High School Students Respond to How the School Addressed Student Deaths
On Nov. 8, students at Eaglecrest organized a sit-in in response to the way the school’s administration addressed mental health following the deaths of four Eaglecrest students in October. After a while, the sit-in unraveled and intensified, and participating students were brought to the school’s theater for a more formal discussion about their concerns.
4-year-old with RSV hospitalized at Colorado hospital for 19 days
Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children in Denver says they are seeing three to four times as many RSV patients this year compared to years past. One of those patients is a Longmont 4-year-old, who has been hospitalized with RSV for 19 days. "You think your baby may not make it so it's hard," said Jameson Maples, her father. His daughter, Meadow Maples, started showing symptoms in October. "Coughing, high fever, labored breathing, and we took her into the emergency room where they diagnosed her with RSV, and they sent us home that day," Jameson Maples said. But two days later, when Meadow got sicker,...
This Colorado City Is One of the Best Places to Raise a Family in America
Cities like Denver and Boulder may be hotspots for young singles, but Colorado is also a great place to raise a family. It's not hard to imagine why. The Centennial State has a lot to offer the family unit, from lush suburbs to recreation opportunities to ample career paths. Still,...
Arvada , November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Northern Colorado City Is Top 10 In The Country To Live Without A Car
Who needs cars in Colorado? Well, at least in one particular town you can manage according to this recent study that names this city a top ten city in the country to live without a car. A Northern Colorado City Ranked Top 10 Best To Live Without A Car. Remember...
Denver's gay community sickened, steeled by killing spree
On Friday, The Center on Colfax held its annual Transgender Day of Remembrance to acknowledge at least 70 known deaths of trans people from violence or suicide over the past year. And on Sunday, Rex Fuller, Chief Executive Officer of the largest LGBTQ community center in the Rocky Mountain region,...
DPS to vote on school closures Thursday night
Thursday evening, the Denver Public School Board will vote on a consolidation plan to close five schools due to low enrollment.
New Sand Creek Massacre exhibit highlights deadliest day in Colorado’s history
On Saturday, a commemorative ceremony was held to open the newest exhibit that highlights the deadliest day in the state's history, called "The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever."
Parker needs help choosing a new sculpture for O’Brien Park
(Parker, Colo.) Parker staff and the town’s Art in Public Places Committee want the community’s help in choosing a new sculpture for O’Brien Park. Staff and committee members reviewed dozens of sculptures created by local artists and narrowed down the option to three finalists.
High-tech farming company picks Loveland to set up HQ
A Scottland-based farming company that produces high-tech equipment recently picked Loveland to set up its headquarters. The company is known to supply vertical farming technology for indoor growing. Intelligent Growth Solutions picked the location of the Forge Campus to build its North American headquarters, which is the old Hewlett-Packard facility. The farming company expresses its modular, flexible and scalable growing methods with a powerful smart system for any environment. The company says its systems are designed to eliminate the need for pesticides and reduce water consumption by recycling 90% of it. IGS committed to adding 114 new jobs with salary averages ranging up to $99,000 per year.
Longmont to opt out of two new statewide fees
Longmont is opting out of two state-wide fees on retail deliveries and carryout bags from local businesses. The city council gave preliminary approval last week to the move and scheduled a public hearing and final vote for Nov.29. Both fees were created by the 2021 state legislature and have been...
1037theriver.com
Colorado’s St. Vrain Christmas Walk Is Awesome And It’s Back. Ever Been?
Firestone, Colorado is the home to one of the coolest community-run light displays in the entire state, and it's back again for 2022. Here's all you need to know about the St. Vrain Christmas Walk. What Is The St. Vrain Christmas Walk?. Sometimes the things you find by accident are...
KDVR.com
Man gets into sticky situation
A Colorado man got stuck in the mud at Bear Creek Lake and needed to be rescued. Alex Rose reports. A Colorado man got stuck in the mud at Bear Creek Lake and needed to be rescued. Alex Rose reports. Louisville holds appreciation event for Marshall …. Courtney Fromm is...
Broncos Release Statement On Heartbreaking Colorado Springs Tragedy
The Denver Broncos have released a message following the tragic shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs last night. Five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. The 22-year-old gunman has been arrested after being subdued by patrons. The Broncos said...
This week in Longmont: Holiday lighting moves to new location
Most City facilities will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Thursday’s trash, recycling and compost will be collected on Friday. Some recreation facilities and the Museum will reopen on Friday and will remain open throughout the weekend. Find schedules at LongmontColorado.gov/Holidays.
Panel OKs name change of Colorado mountain tied to massacre
DENVER — (AP) — A Colorado state panel recommended Thursday that Mount Evans, a prominent peak near Denver, be renamed Mount Blue Sky at the request of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes. The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board voted unanimously for the change. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will...
coloradosun.com
Denver recycling already struggling before major strain of expansion, audit says
Short staffing, an aging truck fleet and lack of planning threaten Denver’s rollout of a major recycling and composting overhaul planned to launch in less than two months, according to a warning-packed review by the city Auditor’s Office. The vacancy rate for drivers in trash and recycling hauling...
