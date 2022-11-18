Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children in Denver says they are seeing three to four times as many RSV patients this year compared to years past. One of those patients is a Longmont 4-year-old, who has been hospitalized with RSV for 19 days. "You think your baby may not make it so it's hard," said Jameson Maples, her father. His daughter, Meadow Maples, started showing symptoms in October. "Coughing, high fever, labored breathing, and we took her into the emergency room where they diagnosed her with RSV, and they sent us home that day," Jameson Maples said. But two days later, when Meadow got sicker,...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO