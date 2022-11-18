ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

How medieval Catholic traditions of thanksgiving prayers and feasting shaped the Protestant celebration of Plymouth’s pilgrims

By Kolby Fedore
K2 Radio
K2 Radio
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

1000-Year-Old Bible Showing the Face of Jesus Discovered in Turkey

1000-year-old bible with the painting of JesusThe Vintage News. Old Bibles and scriptures depicting biblical times are a very important piece of history, something that millions of people live their lives by. Throughout history, many of these historical and religious texts have been lost (mainly due to war). Many of them held important information that is now either forgotten or left in the past and hidden from Christian society.
Ricky

Researchers suggest that Jesus was not born in December

Although the 25th of December is celebrated all around the world as Christmas Day, some researchers beg to differ when it comes to the date of Jesus's birth. They do not believe that Jesus was born in December. They say that the Roman Catholic Church chose to celebrate Christmas on the 25th of December only for the sake of convenience, without giving importance to the accuracy of the date.
The Conversation U.S.

What is the rosary? Why a set of beads and prayers are central to Catholic faith

It’s one of the most famous moments in modern Catholicism: the apparition of Our Lady of Fatima. The Virgin Mary allegedly appeared to three Portuguese children in 1917, when much of the world was engulfed in World War I. Over a series of six appearances, Mary emphasized to these young shepherds that to bring peace, they should pray the rosary every day. Devotion to the rosary already had a centuries-old history, and the Marian apparition at Fatima only deepened it. So what is a rosary, and why is it so important to many Catholics? Centuries of meaning As an archivist and associate professor...
LOUISIANA STATE
Ricky

An ancient version of the Bible described God as a villain

The New Testament as we know it today became the standardized canon in the late 4th century. Several other people attempted to make the canon before the 4th century. One of the first people who attempted to make a New Testament canon was a theologian named Marcion of Sinope.
BBC

Priest shocked to be Salford Roman Catholic diocese's first African canon

A priest has said becoming a Roman Catholic diocese's first African canon left him "gobsmacked". Father Michael Job has become the first black man to hold the position at the Salford diocese. The 47-year-old, who has been parish priest of St Mary's in Failsworth, said he "didn't know what to...
BBC

Ancient Rome: Stunningly preserved bronze statues found in Italy

Italian archaeologists have unearthed 24 beautifully preserved bronze statues in Tuscany believed to date back to ancient Roman times. The statues were discovered under the muddy ruins of an ancient bathhouse in San Casciano dei Bagni, a hilltop town in the Siena province, about 160km (100 miles) north of the capital Rome.
Dr. Mozelle Martin

Ancient Celts and Female Druids

Given it is Halloween weekend, I thought this would be an interesting article. Many younger generations today think Druids only exist in the minds of video game creators. However, the ancient Celts produced far fewer gender-based druids than their Greek and Roman neighbors.
The Associated Press

Pope honors family roots in northern Italy with rare outing

ASTI, Italy (AP) — Pope Francis honored his northern Italian roots on Sunday by celebrating a special Mass in his father’s hometown and encouraging younger generations to not be indifferent to the poverty and misery all around them. Thousands of people turned out to greet Francis during his...
Ingram Atkinson

Christianity was not the same after the largest pandemic in history

Despite the plague, people were able to rekindle science and rethink the meaning of religion. The plague pandemic influenced humanism by allowing people to acquire the freedom to practice their ideas and not what people in power thought was best. The plague left Europe crippled and it was snatched of its economic development. Ibn al-Wardi, the Arabic historian, writes that “They perfumed their homes with camphor, flowers, and sandal. They wore ruby rings and put onions and sardines together with the daily meal.” This emphasizes that people were desperate and by all means find a way to postpone their inevitable deaths. After the plague subsided, social classes began to take their place in society. Royalty was at the top and peasants at the bottom hence the term feudalism.
Vice

What Does a Modern Exorcism Look Like? We Asked a Catholic Priest.

Exorcism has always been a sensationalised trope in our horror film fodder: demonic voices, blood-stained eyes, levitation, possession. From Annabelle, to The Conjuring, to perhaps the most famous, The Exorcist, our obsession with the spirit world clasping onto our puny human lives borders that of unhealthy. But how close does a real-life exorcism actually come to the one in movies? Do they really exist?
natureworldnews.com

Hundreds of Skeletons from Medieval Times Found Under a Department Store in Wales

Hundreds of skeletons dating back from the Medieval Times were found by archaeologists under a department store in Wales, United Kingdom, earlier in October. The establishment, which has been closed since 2013 after serving for over a century, is part of an ongoing renovation project when the unprecedented discovery was made.
studyfinds.org

Biblical stories of military events in kingdoms of Israel, Judah really did happen, archaeologists show

TEL AVIV, Israel — Biblical stories of military campaigns against the kingdoms of Israel and Judah appear to be more than just legendary stories, according to the latest scientific research. Researchers in Israel say ancient Egyptians, Arameans, Assyrians, and Babylonians really waged these battles. The team found evidence of these historical events in burnt remnants from 21 archaeological sites.
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy