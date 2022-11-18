How medieval Catholic traditions of thanksgiving prayers and feasting shaped the Protestant celebration of Plymouth’s pilgrims

Read full article on original website
Related
Praying the rosary: Understanding the tradition that helps Catholics meditate on Jesus and Mother Mary
Here's how to understand the rosary, a Catholic prayer tradition practiced by millions of faithful worldwide — including the beads, the link to Mother Mary and the meaning behind the prayer aid.
Conservative Anglicans warn Church of England is cratering in attempt to stay relevant: 'The church is dying'
Multiple conservative Anglicans told Fox News Digital that the Church of England is hemorrhaging members because it cares more about being culturally relevant than preaching the Bible.
Archaeologists solved one of the most important mysteries of Jesus' life.
Image byPeter Carl Geissler, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Two thousand years ago Holy scripture of Christianity, known as the Bible, came to be known to humanity, which tells all about Jesus Christ, but there are some bible mysteries that probably never be solved.
1000-Year-Old Bible Showing the Face of Jesus Discovered in Turkey
1000-year-old bible with the painting of JesusThe Vintage News. Old Bibles and scriptures depicting biblical times are a very important piece of history, something that millions of people live their lives by. Throughout history, many of these historical and religious texts have been lost (mainly due to war). Many of them held important information that is now either forgotten or left in the past and hidden from Christian society.
2,000-year-old pre-Roman statues discovered that archaeologists say could "rewrite history"
Italian archaeologists have uncovered several 2,000-year-old bronze statues from pre-Roman times in a Tuscan thermal spring, calling it an "exceptional find," The Italian Culture Ministry announced Tuesday. The discovery was made as experts explored a sacred basin in San Casciano dei Bagni near Siena as part of the campaign to...
Catholic conflicts on marriage continue, even decades after Vatican II
The past 60 years have been a period of change and reflection for many in the Catholic Church, initiated by the Second Vatican Council in the 1960s and continued by the current synod on synodality. In the autumn of 2021, Pope Francis announced a new synod, an official meeting of...
All Souls Day: Here's why priests advise praying for the dead
November 2 is the date of All Souls Day. This holiday is marked by people going to cemeteries, remembering their deceased loved ones and saying extra prayers.
Researchers suggest that Jesus was not born in December
Although the 25th of December is celebrated all around the world as Christmas Day, some researchers beg to differ when it comes to the date of Jesus's birth. They do not believe that Jesus was born in December. They say that the Roman Catholic Church chose to celebrate Christmas on the 25th of December only for the sake of convenience, without giving importance to the accuracy of the date.
Women priests, homosexuality, not closed debate in Church, German bishop says
VATICAN CITY, Nov 19 (Reuters) - A leading German Catholic bishop on Saturday contested the Vatican's view that debates about women priests and homosexuality were closed, saying they will have to be confronted in the future.
What is the rosary? Why a set of beads and prayers are central to Catholic faith
It’s one of the most famous moments in modern Catholicism: the apparition of Our Lady of Fatima. The Virgin Mary allegedly appeared to three Portuguese children in 1917, when much of the world was engulfed in World War I. Over a series of six appearances, Mary emphasized to these young shepherds that to bring peace, they should pray the rosary every day. Devotion to the rosary already had a centuries-old history, and the Marian apparition at Fatima only deepened it. So what is a rosary, and why is it so important to many Catholics? Centuries of meaning As an archivist and associate professor...
An ancient version of the Bible described God as a villain
The New Testament as we know it today became the standardized canon in the late 4th century. Several other people attempted to make the canon before the 4th century. One of the first people who attempted to make a New Testament canon was a theologian named Marcion of Sinope.
BBC
Priest shocked to be Salford Roman Catholic diocese's first African canon
A priest has said becoming a Roman Catholic diocese's first African canon left him "gobsmacked". Father Michael Job has become the first black man to hold the position at the Salford diocese. The 47-year-old, who has been parish priest of St Mary's in Failsworth, said he "didn't know what to...
BBC
Ancient Rome: Stunningly preserved bronze statues found in Italy
Italian archaeologists have unearthed 24 beautifully preserved bronze statues in Tuscany believed to date back to ancient Roman times. The statues were discovered under the muddy ruins of an ancient bathhouse in San Casciano dei Bagni, a hilltop town in the Siena province, about 160km (100 miles) north of the capital Rome.
Ancient Celts and Female Druids
Given it is Halloween weekend, I thought this would be an interesting article. Many younger generations today think Druids only exist in the minds of video game creators. However, the ancient Celts produced far fewer gender-based druids than their Greek and Roman neighbors.
Pope honors family roots in northern Italy with rare outing
ASTI, Italy (AP) — Pope Francis honored his northern Italian roots on Sunday by celebrating a special Mass in his father’s hometown and encouraging younger generations to not be indifferent to the poverty and misery all around them. Thousands of people turned out to greet Francis during his...
Christianity was not the same after the largest pandemic in history
Despite the plague, people were able to rekindle science and rethink the meaning of religion. The plague pandemic influenced humanism by allowing people to acquire the freedom to practice their ideas and not what people in power thought was best. The plague left Europe crippled and it was snatched of its economic development. Ibn al-Wardi, the Arabic historian, writes that “They perfumed their homes with camphor, flowers, and sandal. They wore ruby rings and put onions and sardines together with the daily meal.” This emphasizes that people were desperate and by all means find a way to postpone their inevitable deaths. After the plague subsided, social classes began to take their place in society. Royalty was at the top and peasants at the bottom hence the term feudalism.
What Does a Modern Exorcism Look Like? We Asked a Catholic Priest.
Exorcism has always been a sensationalised trope in our horror film fodder: demonic voices, blood-stained eyes, levitation, possession. From Annabelle, to The Conjuring, to perhaps the most famous, The Exorcist, our obsession with the spirit world clasping onto our puny human lives borders that of unhealthy. But how close does a real-life exorcism actually come to the one in movies? Do they really exist?
natureworldnews.com
Hundreds of Skeletons from Medieval Times Found Under a Department Store in Wales
Hundreds of skeletons dating back from the Medieval Times were found by archaeologists under a department store in Wales, United Kingdom, earlier in October. The establishment, which has been closed since 2013 after serving for over a century, is part of an ongoing renovation project when the unprecedented discovery was made.
studyfinds.org
Biblical stories of military events in kingdoms of Israel, Judah really did happen, archaeologists show
TEL AVIV, Israel — Biblical stories of military campaigns against the kingdoms of Israel and Judah appear to be more than just legendary stories, according to the latest scientific research. Researchers in Israel say ancient Egyptians, Arameans, Assyrians, and Babylonians really waged these battles. The team found evidence of these historical events in burnt remnants from 21 archaeological sites.
Newly found 2,000-year-old bronze statues illuminate the history and culture of pre-Roman Italy
A trove of bronze statues that archeologists say could rewrite the history of Italy's transition to the Roman Empire have been discovered in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring. Italy's Ministry of Culture announced Tuesday that the remarkably well-preserved Etruscan figures were found at San Casciano die Bagni, in the Tuscany region, about 100 miles north of Rome.
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0