ROCHESTER HILLS, MICH. — Fitness concept Crossfit Maven has signed a 17,123-square-foot retail lease at Winchester Center in Rochester Hills. Michael Murphy, Bill McLeod and Tjader Gerdom of Gerdom Realty & Investment represented the landlord, RPT Realty. John Salsberry of Colliers represented the tenants. Winchester Center, anchored by Dick’s Sporting Goods, Marshall’s and Burlington, is located on Rochester Road just south of Avon Road.

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO