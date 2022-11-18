Read full article on original website
Race training begins on Vail Mountain’s Golden Peak venue, late opening seen as ‘disappointing’
Golden Peak became one of many venues in Colorado making race training available to teams from across the country this weekend. It has been a good season for early season race training; Copper Mountain has been open since Oct. 22, Loveland has been hosting teams for weeks, Steamboat Sports Club has had race training available at its Howleson Hill venue for nearly two weeks, and Aspen’s Stapleton Training Center has been available to World Cup athletes for more than a week.
Aspen Daily News
One foot in front of the other
The wind howls. Heavy breathing and crunching snow, one foot in front of the other they march. These are the “boot packers,” a community of local volunteers who spend eight-hour days during the pre-season, stomping up and down the steep terrain of Aspen Highlands. Among them is 25-year-old...
Summit Daily News
Snowstorm ends up going north, missing Summit County, but Winter Park, Front Range ski areas see significant powder
Local ski areas only recorded a couple inches of new snow, but areas north and west of Summit County saw the highest totals after a winter storm moved through Colorado Thursday night and into Friday morning. Golden and Boulder each saw nearly a foot of fresh powder, but no ski...
Burger madness: Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week features at least five burgers
Vail’s Restaurant Week is serving up a whole lot of bang for your burger; burgers that are at least usually $22-$25 are discounted, and many of the specials come with a beer. In no particular order (because that’s for you to rank after you try them all), here’s a roundup of where the beef is.
Tricia’s Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week picks
I told my husband we didn’t need to buy groceries because the prices were just too good at Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week to eat at home. With meal deals for $20.22, why not take advantage of the savings, and guess what, someone else is doing the cooking and cleaning up after making the meal, so there are bonus points for that.
More terrain on Vail Mountain, Restaurant Week, pet photos with Santa, author meet-and-greets and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 11/18/22
No fasting or dieting prior to Thanksgiving this year, there are too many good deals out there you won’t want to miss during Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant week. This meal deal, foodie-friendly promotion was typically held in the fall and organizers are trying it during the early part of the ski season instead this year. The event has not only changed dates, but it is also longer than a week. It started on Vail’s Opening Day, Nov. 11 and goes until Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving.
skyhinews.com
Brook trout record set in Grand County broken again
Granby resident Tim Daniel broke a 75-year old record by catching a 23.25 inch-long brook trout that weighed 7.84 pounds in Monarch Lake on May 23, but only four months later, Larry Vickers and Matt Smiley of Lake City both caught bigger brook trout a week apart from each other.
ECO Transit winter schedule begins Nov. 27
ECO Transit’s Winter 2022-23 schedule will begin on Sunday, Nov. 27 and remain in effect through Saturday, April 15, 2023. Important fare and schedule updates for the Winter 2022-23 schedule include:. Expanded express service in the morning between Vail, Avon, Edwards, Eagle and Gypsum on both the Highway 6...
"Like stepping into a snow globe": 2 Colorado towns among 'best Christmas vacation' spots
Thanks to snowcapped peaks and ample options for slopesport enthusiasts, many Americans plan trips to Colorado during the holiday season. That makes it no surprise that two mountain towns have found a place on travel blog Trips to Discover's list of '10 best Christmas Vacation Destinations in the United States.'
Website dubs Colorado spot one of best RV parks for 2023
According to a blog that's all about life on the road, one of the top destinations for an RV trip is right in Colorado. Traveling Lifestyle's list of 'top 5 outdoor destinations,' which focused on spots catering to RVs, listed the 'Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains' site as one of the country's best spots. With RV sites here starting at just $65 per night, Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains sounds like a spot worth checking out during a road trip.
Eagle Valley Land Trust purchases Wildflower Farm in Edwards
The Eagle Valley Land Trust on Thursday purchased the Wildflower Farm in Edwards. The property at 33601 U.S. Highway 6 will serve as a new center for community conservation, and Eagle Valley Land Trustwill move its operations to the property beginning in 2024. “Conservation is getting more complex, and we...
World Cup Notebook: Birds of Prey World Cup races cleared for takeoff in December, Mikaela Shiffrin races in Levi Saturday
It’s official — the International Ski and Snowboard Federation on Friday gave the green light for the Xfinity Birds of Prey World Cup scheduled for Dec. 2-4 in Beaver Creek. As with every stop on the World Cup, each mountain must pass “snow control” ahead of the races...
Eagle County’s airport is getting busier
Things are getting busy at the Eagle County Regional Airport. Passenger numbers are up from both 2021 and 2019 — the year before 2020’s COVID-19 pandemic. And, while total flight operations — all flights into and out of the airport — are down slightly from 2021, operations are up by more than 26% from 2019.
Letter: Join Eagle County boards
Eagle County has openings for alternates on the Eagle County Planning Commission, as well as openings for its Zoning Board of Adjustment and Building Board of Appeals. This is a great opportunity to participate in discussions about the future of our county. To qualify for the planning commission, applicants must...
Vail gives go-ahead for $500K in inflation relief, retention bonuses￼
Using savings from unfilled positions, the town of Vail intends to distribute around $500,000 in inflation relief and retention bonuses to its employees this year. Vail Town Manager Russ Forrest said at the Town Council’s Tuesday, Nov. 15 meeting that these bonuses are meant to “address the inflation and labor pressure we’re certainly feeling within the valley.”
The Youth Closet is moving out of Edwards location, but a new home isn’t a sure thing yet
For the past couple of years, the Youth Closet has been giving away items for kids and youth. But there are some big changes on the way. The facility, now located next door to the Subway restaurant just off the Edwards Access Road, has been serving local families since 2020, the result of the COVID-19-prompted demise in 2020 of the annual Eagle Valley Community Fund Rummage Sale.
Shift e-bike regional program off to a good start in inaugural summer
This summer, the communities of Vail, EagleVail and Avon launched a new regional electric bike share program through Drop Mobility in an attempt to move the needle on county-wide climate action goals. Transportation (including air travel) is currently the leading source of greenhouse emissions in the county, according to the...
Young Eagles aviation prepares for takeoff
When extracurricular activities look like scenes from “Top Gun,” it’s no surprise that students flock to airport hangers to learn all about aviation. A new nonprofit, Young Eagles Aviators, aims to provide hands-on aviation learning adventures for interested youth in Eagle County. The new nonprofit follows a...
