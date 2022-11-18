ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Adele Opens in Vegas to Raves, But She’s Dumped Two of Her Biggest, Earliest Songs from Set

Adele finally opened her Vegas shows at Caesar’s Palace a year late. She got rave reviews, of course, and people paid thousands of dollars to see her. Her Weekends With Adele goes on through next year. She reportedly told the crowd she was very excited about Sunday night’s series finale of “The Walking Dead,” so I guess no one’s told her there are a bunch of spin off shows coming set in New York, Paris, and god knows where else– Duluth, maybe.
Rihanna’s Return Single “Lift Me Up” is a Letdown with Mediocre Sales, “Wakanda” Soundtrack Has Slow Start on Charts

You’d think a new song from Rihanna, a new “Black Panther” soundtrack– they’d be big sellers, right?. But Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up,” released in advance of the soundtrack from which it comes, has been a sales disappointment. Luminate says the single has sold about 265,000 copies. It’s number 5 on iTunes, and has something like 34 million streams. But when it’s all added up, “Lift Me Up” is a letdown.
Oscars Governors Awards: A List Hollywood Out in Force, All the Stars from Fall Movies Including Olivia Wilde & Florence Pugh, Plus Greta Gerwig is Pregnant Again

The Oscars’ Lifetime Achievement Awards, aka the Governor’s Awards, are going on right now in Los Angeles at the Fairmont Century City Hotel. Mindy Kaling is the emcee and there are dozens of A listers and stars on the scene. Everyone who’s campaigning for an Oscar this season is there, from Cate Blanchett to Michelle Williams, Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Brendan Fraser, Banshees Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, and so on.
