Showbiz411
Adele Adds New Year’s Weekend Shows to Vegas Schedule, Prices Set to Break the Bank
Adele must have liked her first weekend at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. She’s added two more shows. After cancelled a raft of shows last winter, Adele obviously likes the adulation and money. So she’s going to perform on December 30th and 31st– New Year’s Eve. The dates are about to go on sale on Ticketmaster.
Showbiz411
UPDATE Taylor Swift, Queen of Social Media, Ends Radio Silence with Feeble Announcement After Sale is Cancelled Because of Ticket Debacle
Taylor Swift is usually on social media all the time, speaking directly to her fans. But now she is radio silent as Ticketmaster has screwed up sales and sales of tickets for her Eras Tour has been cancelled. This is a blow to Swift fans, certainly, who reportedly sent in...
Showbiz411
Adele Opens in Vegas to Raves, But She’s Dumped Two of Her Biggest, Earliest Songs from Set
Adele finally opened her Vegas shows at Caesar’s Palace a year late. She got rave reviews, of course, and people paid thousands of dollars to see her. Her Weekends With Adele goes on through next year. She reportedly told the crowd she was very excited about Sunday night’s series finale of “The Walking Dead,” so I guess no one’s told her there are a bunch of spin off shows coming set in New York, Paris, and god knows where else– Duluth, maybe.
Showbiz411
Governors Awards, Pt. 2: Watch Cher Give Songwriter Diane Warren Her Long Awaited Lifetime Oscar
Cher turned up tonight to give songwriter Diane Warren her Governors Award aka Lifetime Achievement Oscar. Warren wrote one of Cher’s biggest hits, “If I Could Turn Back Time.”. Warren has been nominated 13 times for Oscars and never won one. She’s the first ever songwriter to get...
Showbiz411
Rihanna’s Return Single “Lift Me Up” is a Letdown with Mediocre Sales, “Wakanda” Soundtrack Has Slow Start on Charts
You’d think a new song from Rihanna, a new “Black Panther” soundtrack– they’d be big sellers, right?. But Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up,” released in advance of the soundtrack from which it comes, has been a sales disappointment. Luminate says the single has sold about 265,000 copies. It’s number 5 on iTunes, and has something like 34 million streams. But when it’s all added up, “Lift Me Up” is a letdown.
Elton John honors the' lasting genius' of Aretha Franklin during final US show
Music legend Elton John honored Aretha Franklin during his final American concert last night which took place in Los Angeles.
Showbiz411
Elton John Gives Final North American Show from L.A., a Total Triumph of Music and Showmanship
Elton John ended 50 years plus of touring with his final North American show at Dodger Stadium. It was a total blast, a triumph of music and showmanship. The end featured a reunion with Kiki Dee on their 1975 hit “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” and his 2021 hit with Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart.”
Showbiz411
Oscars Governors Awards: A List Hollywood Out in Force, All the Stars from Fall Movies Including Olivia Wilde & Florence Pugh, Plus Greta Gerwig is Pregnant Again
The Oscars’ Lifetime Achievement Awards, aka the Governor’s Awards, are going on right now in Los Angeles at the Fairmont Century City Hotel. Mindy Kaling is the emcee and there are dozens of A listers and stars on the scene. Everyone who’s campaigning for an Oscar this season is there, from Cate Blanchett to Michelle Williams, Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Brendan Fraser, Banshees Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, and so on.
Showbiz411
TV: “The Conners” in Unusual Ratings Renaissance May Be Welcoming Back…George Clooney?
“The Conners” has roared back in the ratings, unexpectedly. After making the dreadful mistake of moving the “Roseanne” spin off to 9pm on Wednesdays from 8pm on Tuesdays, ABC wisely moved the show back to 8pm. And voila! The ratings are up, up, up. This Wednesday, “The...
Showbiz411
Kanye West Returns to Twitter, Mocks Antisemitism Claims in First Post: “Shalom”
Kanye West hates us. By us, I don’t mean just Jews, but all people. Allowed to return to Twitter by the discerning Elon Musk, Kanye has one word to say with his first Tweet: Shalom. Shalom means peace, also hello and goodbye, in Hebrew. West has never apologized for...
