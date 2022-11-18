ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada County, CA

ABC10

COVID-19 bivalent booster shot turnout is low in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is getting deeper into cold and flu season and health officials are concerned about a resurgence of COVID-19. So far only 11% of people in the United States have gotten the new bivalent booster dose. California's statewide COVID-19 vaccine numbers are trending slightly higher than...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sierra Sun

Local climate advocates host health, climate change community forum

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The North Tahoe chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, together with the Town of Truckee and the Sierra Business Council, will host a free community forum, from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 7, at Truckee town Hall, on “Our Planet’s Health is Our Health: the Health Effects of Climate Change and What We Can Do About It.”
TRUCKEE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Renovated hotels provide safe haven for people dealing with homelessness

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dealing with the issues of housing affordability and homelessness has been the focus of Gov. Gavin Newsom since he took office. While the population of homeless individuals has grown over the last few years, California has rolled out successful programs to get people off the street.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Where are the precious spikes of the Transcontinental Railroad

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — On May 10, 1869 the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean were connected by rail with the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad marking a moment of unity just a few years after the conclusion of the Civil War. After around six years of construction, the iconic meeting of the Central Pacific Railroad […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sierra Sun

Ceremony in Truckee to raise awareness of violence against indigenous women, girls

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Sierra Native Alliance will host a ceremony Saturday to raise awareness of the violence against Indigenous women and girls. The ceremony, from 4-5 p.m. at the Truckee Recreation Center, will include an unveiling of a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Memorial Quilt created by Sierra Native Alliance’s youth leadership group.
TRUCKEE, CA
FOX40

Sacramento County activates motel respite centers for the unhoused

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance will be starting its Weather Respite Motel Sheltering program on Friday and continuing through the next week when overnight temperatures are expected to be low. “Respite motel sheltering will follow the same process DHA (Department of Human Assistance) and referral partners used during previous […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Sacramento International Airport top ranking no surprise to Roseville residents

Leader of the pack according to WSJ 2022 Airport rankings. Sacramento, Calif. – For frequent travelers, the latest 2022 Airport Rankings from the WSJ that place SMF (Sacramento International Airport) at the top of the pack among midsize airports will come as no surprise. The report confirmed the abundance of anecdotal evidence accumulated over the years.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

What will the weather be like in the Sacramento area on Thanksgiving?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While no rain is currently in the forecast, “dry and mild” temperatures are expected across the Sacramento area throughout the week and leading into Thanksgiving, according to the National Weather Service. Tap here to view the FOX40 Weather Center According to the NWS, Wednesday has a daytime high of 66 with […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Apartment burns in Cameron Park

Firefighters made quick access to the fully involved structure fire in one unit at the Highland Apartments in Cameron Park. In total three units were damaged in the fire. All tenants are accounted for and there are no reports of injuries. Firefighters will be committed for several hours. The cause...
CAMERON PARK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Renaming West Sacramento street a nuisance for some residents

WEST SACRAMENTO — A prominent West Sacramento street is getting a new name, and some people who live on it say the new name is a nuisance for them. More than 100 people who live there will have to change their addresses.It's the most scenic street in West Sacramento: the Tower Bridge Gateway. This two-mile stretch of roadway starts at the waterfront and continues past the River Cats ballpark.But now, this picturesque path is getting a new name: the Christopher L. Cabaldon Parkway."Who is that exactly? I've honestly never heard of him," said West Sacramento resident Ash Francis.Francis has lived...
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA

