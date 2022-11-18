Read full article on original website
COVID-19 bivalent booster shot turnout is low in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is getting deeper into cold and flu season and health officials are concerned about a resurgence of COVID-19. So far only 11% of people in the United States have gotten the new bivalent booster dose. California's statewide COVID-19 vaccine numbers are trending slightly higher than...
Sierra Sun
Local climate advocates host health, climate change community forum
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The North Tahoe chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, together with the Town of Truckee and the Sierra Business Council, will host a free community forum, from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 7, at Truckee town Hall, on “Our Planet’s Health is Our Health: the Health Effects of Climate Change and What We Can Do About It.”
spectrumnews1.com
Renovated hotels provide safe haven for people dealing with homelessness
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dealing with the issues of housing affordability and homelessness has been the focus of Gov. Gavin Newsom since he took office. While the population of homeless individuals has grown over the last few years, California has rolled out successful programs to get people off the street.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: AirDrop threat at Yuba City school, Newsom promises wildfire resources, first look at new Sacramento Zoo
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Where are the precious spikes of the Transcontinental Railroad
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — On May 10, 1869 the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean were connected by rail with the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad marking a moment of unity just a few years after the conclusion of the Civil War. After around six years of construction, the iconic meeting of the Central Pacific Railroad […]
SFist
Feathers Flying In Sactown Suburb After Postal Worker Fatally Bludgeons Aggressive, Menacing Turkey
A controversy over a postal worker killing a turkey that attacked delivery workers has gobbled up Sacramento Nextdoor, as a “drumstick gang” of wild turkeys has had tensions marinating for months. It is well-known that raccoons, geese, and turkeys are some of the biggest assholes of the animal...
Sierra Sun
Ceremony in Truckee to raise awareness of violence against indigenous women, girls
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Sierra Native Alliance will host a ceremony Saturday to raise awareness of the violence against Indigenous women and girls. The ceremony, from 4-5 p.m. at the Truckee Recreation Center, will include an unveiling of a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Memorial Quilt created by Sierra Native Alliance’s youth leadership group.
natureworldnews.com
California Megastorm Floods Become the Solution to Prolonged Terrible Droughts
Megastorm floods in California might be the solution to the state's protracted droughts. Halfway between Los Angeles and Sacramento, the Arroyo Pasajero Creek runs through land that is sometimes too dry to farm and other times is dangerously flooded. A group of local farmers and the neighboring city of Huron...
Sacramento County activates motel respite centers for the unhoused
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance will be starting its Weather Respite Motel Sheltering program on Friday and continuing through the next week when overnight temperatures are expected to be low. “Respite motel sheltering will follow the same process DHA (Department of Human Assistance) and referral partners used during previous […]
abc10.com
Possible mid-week storm could impact Thanksgiving travel in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With thousands of Californians expected to be on the move next week ahead of Thanksgiving, it's worth looking ahead now to see what weather conditions could look like for one of the busiest travel periods of the year. Following an active weather period for the first...
rosevilletoday.com
Sacramento International Airport top ranking no surprise to Roseville residents
Leader of the pack according to WSJ 2022 Airport rankings. Sacramento, Calif. – For frequent travelers, the latest 2022 Airport Rankings from the WSJ that place SMF (Sacramento International Airport) at the top of the pack among midsize airports will come as no surprise. The report confirmed the abundance of anecdotal evidence accumulated over the years.
KCRA.com
Imaginarium begins its holiday run at Cal Expo with 3 million lights. What to know
Imaginarium Light Up the Night will begin its winter run at Cal Expo in Sacramento on Friday. There will be 3 million lights across 15 acres of mazes and fantasy zones. There are also carnival rides, ice skating, laser tag, a beer garden and a pirate circus show. The event...
What will the weather be like in the Sacramento area on Thanksgiving?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While no rain is currently in the forecast, “dry and mild” temperatures are expected across the Sacramento area throughout the week and leading into Thanksgiving, according to the National Weather Service. Tap here to view the FOX40 Weather Center According to the NWS, Wednesday has a daytime high of 66 with […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sacramento suburb Assembly race is the closest in California. Here’s where it stands
California’s most competitive legislative race is taking place in Sacramento’s suburbs, where the state Democratic Party has spent millions of dollars trying to prevent a GOP newcomer from flipping an Assembly seat red. Incumbent Assemblyman Ken Cooley, D-Rancho Cordova, is facing the reality of a new, more purple...
Mountain Democrat
Apartment burns in Cameron Park
Firefighters made quick access to the fully involved structure fire in one unit at the Highland Apartments in Cameron Park. In total three units were damaged in the fire. All tenants are accounted for and there are no reports of injuries. Firefighters will be committed for several hours. The cause...
Sierra Sun
Election 2022: Nevada County results updated results; town council incumbents take race
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Another batch of results were released in Nevada County on Wednesday, Nov. 16, and the incumbents for the Truckee Town Council race are still in the lead. With 12,738 votes in Truckee counted, Anna Klovstad sits at 29.6% (3,770), Jan Zabriskie at 27.86% (3,549), David Polivy at 25.71% (3,275) and Suzie Tarnay at 16.83% (2,144).
goldcountrymedia.com
Rocklin Unified School District Board expresses potential concerns with funding from Proposition 28
The Rocklin Unified School District Board expressed potential funding concerns for their arts and music programs as a result of Proposition 28’s passing in October at Wednesday’s board meeting. Rocklin Unified School District is receiving $7,136,113 from an Arts, Music, and Instructional Materials Discretionary Block Grant that can...
Renaming West Sacramento street a nuisance for some residents
WEST SACRAMENTO — A prominent West Sacramento street is getting a new name, and some people who live on it say the new name is a nuisance for them. More than 100 people who live there will have to change their addresses.It's the most scenic street in West Sacramento: the Tower Bridge Gateway. This two-mile stretch of roadway starts at the waterfront and continues past the River Cats ballpark.But now, this picturesque path is getting a new name: the Christopher L. Cabaldon Parkway."Who is that exactly? I've honestly never heard of him," said West Sacramento resident Ash Francis.Francis has lived...
KCRA.com
Scams through popular payment app Zelle rise dramatically, and banks probably won’t help you
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you ever used an app on your phone to send money to a friend or family member?. If so, you should be aware that the number of scamming incidents occurring on a popular payment service has risen dramatically in recent years — and the odds of big banks coming to your rescue is slim.
Mexico City-based restaurant to open first US location in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new Mexican restaurant is opening in Roseville, and it's the first U.S. location of an eatery based in Mexico City. Opening on Monday, Nov. 21, La Popular offers authentic Mexican food along with specialized cocktails all influenced by the culture, traditions and history of Mexico.
