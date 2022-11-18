Read full article on original website
53rd annual Schenectady Holiday Parade
We did run into some familiar faces among the joyful and festive parade goers that lined the sidewalks by the dozens.
Free offerings from local businesses for Thanksgiving
With Thanksgiving less than a week away, businesses are creating opportunities for all to have an enjoyable giving holiday. Allie B's Cozy Kitchen, The Grove Theater and The Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit are just some organizations that are helping out the community.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Nov. 18-20
The weekend is almost here! From concerts to parades to James Bond cars at the Saratoga Automobile Museum, there are quite a few things happening on November 18, 19, and 20.
Local American Idol To Headline Saratoga Springs Tree Lighting
There will be so many great Christmas Tree lighting ceremonies taking place in the weeks ahead, and the lighting in Saratoga this year will be extra special. The Christmas Spirit will be in full swing for the 36th Annual Saratoga Springs Victorian Streetwalk Weekend with events scheduled for Thursday, December 1st through Sunday, December 4th, according to a press release today from Saratoga Springs Downtown.
Metropolitan Church hosts Thanksgiving basket gifting
Metropolitan Church along with Price Chopper, MVP Healthcare, Brown & Weinraub PLLC, and The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York will be hosting an Annual Thanksgiving Basket Gifting. The event will be held Monday, November 21 from 2 to 6 p.m.
The Lion King returns to stage at Proctors
Proctors advises the public to take advantage of the exclusive holiday presale for The Lion King. Experience pride rock in Schenectady in from August 2 through 13 2023.
Igloo season opens at Queensbury Hotel restaurant
Igloo season is officially on at the Queensbury Hotel. Every late fall into winter, the hotel sets up igloos that surround tables on its outdoor patio at its Park 26 restaurant. The igloos are a fun way to dine outdoors as the cold winter weather sets in - and they're popular enough to require an advance reservation.
Saratoga PD and fire battle in charity hockey game
The Saratoga Springs Firefighters IAFF Local 343 will be hosting the Saratoga Springs Police PBA in the annual Saratoga Springs Fire & Police Holiday Hockey Classic. The Saturday, November 19th game will be played to benefit the Franklin Community Center’s Holiday Assistance Program.
Young marchers prepare for Schenectady parade
Schenectady is preparing to host its 53rd holiday parade. WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard caught up with a group of young marchers as they prepared for Saturday’s big event. Outside a home in the Village of Scotia, an oversized gingerbread house sits in the driveway. Inside,...
Float construction underway for Schenectady Holiday Parade
The Schenectady Holiday Parade is Saturday, November 19, and NEWS10 was given a sneak peek at some of the floats being made.
Police: Confrontation led to downtown shooting in Saratoga Springs
Three people were injured in a chaotic early morning shooting Sunday in Saratoga Springs that involved city police. A warning – this story contains details that some may find disturbing. Around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, Saratoga Springs police responded to audible gunfire at the corner of Broadway and Caroline...
Albany Italian Market Saying ‘Ciao!’ After 17 yrs & Closing its Doors
Another popular Italian gourmet market is closing its doors. Close to its seventeenth anniversary, the owner of Via Fresca in Albany decided it was time to say, "Ciao!". Via Fresca has been in Albany for nearly seventeen years (its anniversary is in December) but its owner, John Randazzo decided it was time to close. He explained the reasons for his difficult decision on the Via Fresca Facebook page saying in part,
PHOTOS: Liberty ARC handouts over 650 turkeys
Liberty ARC distributed over 650 turkeys to their employees for Thanksgiving on November 18. The nonprofit thanks the employees for their hard work and dedication to Liberty ARC.
Lake George announces Lite up the Village 2022 schedule
Lake George will usher in the holiday season with the Lite up the Village 2022 celebration on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Shepard Park on Canada Street. Festivities begin a 4 p.m. when Bobby Dick and Susie Q will take the stage with a kid-friendly music show. Singer/songwriter Rich Ortiz, a local favorite, will follow the duo.
Werner Brewery of Saratoga County: Some History
The patriarch of this brewing family was Reinhold A. Werner, born in Gulmuthansen, Bavaria in 1827. At the age of twenty, he emigrated to America with his parents, Melchoir and Rose Werner. After entering the country, Reinhold’s parents moved west, settling in Iowa, while Reinhold stayed in New York, seeking his own opportunities in his new country.
Schenectady’s ‘Van Gogh Immersive Experience’ Extended Again! [PICS]
If you haven't made it to the enormously popular "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" exhibit in Schenectady yet there is good news. Discover Schenectady announced that they are extending it through the holiday season. What is the "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience"?. It opened at the Schenectady Armory Studios on...
After 5 Years Popular Cohoes Restaurant Relocating in 2023
A popular Cohoes restaurant will soon be vacating the country club it calls home to relocate to a larger space in the new year. It Has Been Inside the Van Schaick Country Club for Years. Max410 at Van Schaick has been the country club's restaurant for the last five years....
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York
Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
Eight college wrestling teams show out at the Armory
Some of the top college wrestling teams from across the country flocked to the Capital Region tonight for Journeymen Wrestling's "Armbar at the Armory". Eight college wrestling teams show out at the Armory. Some of the top college wrestling teams from across the country flocked to the Capital Region tonight...
Lake George businesses honored for their work
Every year, the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce honors businesses for helping to grow the village and region's tourism and business world. On Friday, the chamber announced its annual Supporting Tourism Around the Region (S.T.A.R.) award winners.
