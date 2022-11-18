ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Mark Allen wins UK Championship after stunning comeback against Ding Junhui in York

Mark Allen launched a remarkable comeback to beat Ding Junhui 10-7 in the final of the UK Championship and deny his opponent a spot in January's prestigious Masters event at Alexandra Palace. Allen trailed 6-1 during Sunday's afternoon session in York but rallied to win seven frames on the spin...
SkySports

Grand Slam of Darts: Michael van Gerwen stunned by Luke Humphries as Nathan Aspinall beats Alan Soutar

Michael van Gerwen was dumped out of the Grand Slam of Darts as Luke Humphries produced a stunning upset in Wolverhampton on Saturday evening. The Dutchman was a hot favourite to reach the last four, but Humphries produced three spectacular ton-plus finishes and led from the third leg onwards in a 16-10 win, which will surely rank as the biggest of his career so far.
Daily Mail

Ronnie O'Sullivan crashes OUT of the Cazoo UK Championship in the quarter-finals after being thrashed 6-0 by 'class act' Ding Junhui... as world No 1 is whitewashed at a Triple Crown event for first time in his career

Ronnie O'Sullivan crashed out of the Cazoo UK Championship quarter-finals in York after being thrashed 6-0 by Ding Junhui. World No 1 O'Sullivan was whitewashed in a Triple Crown event for the first time in his 30-year career and scored just four points in the final four frames. The 46-year-old,...
BBC

Matthew Screech: Cardiff lock rejoins Dragons on loan

Matthew Screech has rejoined Dragons on loan from Cardiff Rugby. The lock, 30, spent spent eight seasons at Rodney Parade before returning to his home region in summer 2021. But following an injury sustained by second row Will Rowlands on international duty with Wales, Screech will provide cover for Dragons.
BBC

World Cup 2022: Inside Qatar's £175-a-night fan village

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. "It's still under construction, in the daytime it's kind of...
BBC

Australia triumph & 'extraordinary steps' taken - but where next for rugby league?

Australia's 30-10 victory over Samoa in the men's final brought the curtain down on the Rugby League World Cup - a tournament six years in the making. With all 61 men's, women's and wheelchair fixtures broadcast live on the BBC, a record of almost 30 million people tuned in to watch the action that was delayed 12 months by the Covid pandemic.
BBC

England: 'No escape from furnace and expectation at World Cup 2022'

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England's players have been seeking respite from Doha's searing heat...
BBC

ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic beats Casper Ruud to equal Roger Federer's record

Former world number one Novak Djokovic beat Casper Ruud for a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title. The 35-year-old Serbian overcame his Norwegian opponent 7-5 6-3 in Turin on Sunday. Victory for Djokovic in the season-ending event caps a year in which he was forced to miss two majors because of...
BBC

Australia v England: Hosts clinch ODI series win with victory in Sydney

Second one-day international, Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia 280-8 (50 overs): Smith 94 (114), Labuschagne 58 (55), Marsh 50 (59), Rashid 3-57 England 208 all out (38.5 overs): Billings 71 (80), Vince 60 (72), Zampa 4-45, Starc 4-47 Australia won by 72 runs; Australia win series. Steve Smith made a high-class...

