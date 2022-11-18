Read full article on original website
BBC
Grand Slam of Darts: Raymond van Barneveld beats Gerwyn Price to reach semi-finals
Raymond van Barneveld rolled back the years to beat reigning champion Gerwyn Price 16-13 in the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam of Darts. Wales' Price, 37, was looking to win his fourth title in five years at the Aldersley Leisure Village. Dutchman Van Barneveld came back from 8-3 down to...
BBC
Masters 2023: Ronnie O'Sullivan to play Luca Brecel in first round; Neil Robertson faces Shaun Murphy
Venue: Alexandra Palace, London. Dates: 8-15 January. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. World number one Ronnie O'Sullivan will play Luca Brecel in the first round of the Masters, while reigning champion Neil Robertson faces Shaun Murphy.
SkySports
Mark Allen wins UK Championship after stunning comeback against Ding Junhui in York
Mark Allen launched a remarkable comeback to beat Ding Junhui 10-7 in the final of the UK Championship and deny his opponent a spot in January's prestigious Masters event at Alexandra Palace. Allen trailed 6-1 during Sunday's afternoon session in York but rallied to win seven frames on the spin...
SkySports
Grand Slam of Darts: Michael van Gerwen stunned by Luke Humphries as Nathan Aspinall beats Alan Soutar
Michael van Gerwen was dumped out of the Grand Slam of Darts as Luke Humphries produced a stunning upset in Wolverhampton on Saturday evening. The Dutchman was a hot favourite to reach the last four, but Humphries produced three spectacular ton-plus finishes and led from the third leg onwards in a 16-10 win, which will surely rank as the biggest of his career so far.
SkySports
DP World Tour Championship: Jon Rahm earns impressive win in Dubai as Rory McIlroy ends season No 1
Rahm took a one-shot advantage into the final round and never left the top of the leaderboard during an entertaining final round at Jumeriah Golf Estates in Dubai, mixing six birdies with a lone bogey to end the week on 20 under. The Spaniard's closest challenge came from Tyrrell Hatton...
Ronnie O'Sullivan crashes OUT of the Cazoo UK Championship in the quarter-finals after being thrashed 6-0 by 'class act' Ding Junhui... as world No 1 is whitewashed at a Triple Crown event for first time in his career
Ronnie O'Sullivan crashed out of the Cazoo UK Championship quarter-finals in York after being thrashed 6-0 by Ding Junhui. World No 1 O'Sullivan was whitewashed in a Triple Crown event for the first time in his 30-year career and scored just four points in the final four frames. The 46-year-old,...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 DP World Tour Race to Dubai final results: Bonus pool payout, standings and how much each golfer won
The 2022 DP World Tour Rankings final leaderboard is headed by winner Rory McIlroy, who picked up his fourth-career Race to Dubai title at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. McIlroy finished in solo fourth place in the DP World Tour Championship, earning enough points to hold off...
BBC
Matthew Screech: Cardiff lock rejoins Dragons on loan
Matthew Screech has rejoined Dragons on loan from Cardiff Rugby. The lock, 30, spent spent eight seasons at Rodney Parade before returning to his home region in summer 2021. But following an injury sustained by second row Will Rowlands on international duty with Wales, Screech will provide cover for Dragons.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Gary Lineker in Qatar to 'report, not support' controversial tournament
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Gary Lineker says he is in Qatar to "report, not...
BBC
DP World Tour Championship: Matt Fitzpatrick still leads race for European number one title
-12 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), T Hatton (Eng); -9 A Noren (Swe), A Arnaus (Spa); -8 J Rahm (Spa), J Campillo (Spa) Selected others: -6 T Fleetwood (Eng); -5 R McIlroy (NI), R Ramsay (Sco); -3 S Horsfield (Eng) Matt Fitzpatrick remains on course to end the season as European number...
BBC
Australia v England: Steve Smith 'chilled' about captaincy after Josh Hazlewood leads second ODI
Steve Smith says he is "chilled" about the Australia captaincy after Josh Hazlewood stepped in for Pat Cummins for the second one-day international. Smith's classy 94 against England helped Australia complete a 2-0 series win, with Cummins rested in Sydney. The batter was relieved of the captaincy after the ball-tampering...
BBC
CME Group Tour Championship: Leona Maguire falls short as Lydia Ko claims title
CME Group Tour Championship final-round leaderboard. -17 L Ko (NZ); -15 L Maguire (Ire); -14 A Nordqvist (Swe); -12 G Hall (Eng), J Lee6 (Kor); -10 P Anannarukarn (Thai); -9 B Henderson (Can), G Dryburgh (Sco), H Kim (Kor) Selected others: -8 N Korda (US); -6 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng)
BBC
World Cup 2022: Inside Qatar's £175-a-night fan village
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. "It's still under construction, in the daytime it's kind of...
BBC
US PGA Tour: Adam Svensson wins RSM Classic as Callum Tarren enjoys best result
-19 A Svensson (Can); -17 C Tarren (Eng), S Theegala (US), B Harman (US) Selected others: -15 S Power (Ire); -12 B Taylor (Eng), R Knox (Sco); -11 J Rose (Eng) England's Callum Tarren achieved his best finish on the PGA Tour with joint-second place at the RSM Classic. Canada's...
Soccer-Seven European World Cup captains ditch OneLove armband following FIFA pressure
DOHA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The captains of England, Wales, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark will not wear "OneLove" armbands after FIFA made it clear they would be booked, the associations said in a joint statement on Monday.
BBC
Australia triumph & 'extraordinary steps' taken - but where next for rugby league?
Australia's 30-10 victory over Samoa in the men's final brought the curtain down on the Rugby League World Cup - a tournament six years in the making. With all 61 men's, women's and wheelchair fixtures broadcast live on the BBC, a record of almost 30 million people tuned in to watch the action that was delayed 12 months by the Covid pandemic.
BBC
England: 'No escape from furnace and expectation at World Cup 2022'
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England's players have been seeking respite from Doha's searing heat...
BBC
ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic beats Casper Ruud to equal Roger Federer's record
Former world number one Novak Djokovic beat Casper Ruud for a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title. The 35-year-old Serbian overcame his Norwegian opponent 7-5 6-3 in Turin on Sunday. Victory for Djokovic in the season-ending event caps a year in which he was forced to miss two majors because of...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo says row with Manchester United will not 'shake' Portugal
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Cristiano Ronaldo says he will "speak when he wants" and...
BBC
Australia v England: Hosts clinch ODI series win with victory in Sydney
Second one-day international, Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia 280-8 (50 overs): Smith 94 (114), Labuschagne 58 (55), Marsh 50 (59), Rashid 3-57 England 208 all out (38.5 overs): Billings 71 (80), Vince 60 (72), Zampa 4-45, Starc 4-47 Australia won by 72 runs; Australia win series. Steve Smith made a high-class...
