Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Horrified After 'Creepy Date' Slips His AirPods In Her BagAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income programBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Owner of the world's oldest dog offers the following guidanceB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Chef Spends $3,500 On Erewhon Groceries For A Client: "That is more than I make in a month"C. HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Related
MLive.com
DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, win $150 + 49ers vs. Cardinals prediction
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 11 finishes off with an NFC West rivalry game between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City, and...
MLive.com
FanDuel promo code: Bet $5 get $125 + Bills vs Lions NFL best bet
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL season enters Thanksgiving week with plenty of playoff races starting to heat up. This is the time of year when we...
MLive.com
Pistons top Nuggets, end seven-game slide with first road victory
DENVER — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points and the Detroit Pistons snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 110-108 win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night. The victory was the Pistons’ first on the road this season, as they had lost their previous 10. Detroit entered the night with a league-worst record of 3-15.
MLive.com
Bills vs. Lions spread, picks & best bets for NFL on Thanksgiving
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 12 gets started with a Thanksgiving Day matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions. There are three games this holiday...
MLive.com
BetMGM deposit bonus code MLIVENHL scores $200 on any NHL game today
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. How would you like to win $200 in free bets when any goal is scored in today’s NHL games? That’s exactly what’s on...
Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons latest to face wrath of jilted fans
Deion Sanders, Bryce Harper and Kevin Durant know what Simmons went through. Many of them got to relish facing their former supporters.
MLive.com
Yes, the Detroit Lions are in the playoff race
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Playoffs? We’re talking about playoffs? For a team that had the worst record in the league when this month began? Then fired a popular assistant coach? And benched a few starters? And lost every starting receiver not named after an Egyptian god to injury? And traded their Pro Bowl tight end across the division for an exchange of draft picks?
MLive.com
Jameson Williams cleared to begin practicing for red-hot Detroit Lions
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Detroit Lions have the longest winning streak in the NFC. They’ve gone from the worst team in the league to just 1.5 games from the playoff field. They’ve continued to rise up the NFL draft board despite all of it, because the Los Angeles Rams have lost four straight games.
Injury Update: TJ Warren Playing Against Other Players
The Brooklyn Nets wing TJ Warren has been cleared to play with players.
MLive.com
Instant observations: Lions roll to first three-game winning streak since 2017
EAST RUTHEFORD, N.J. -- Rebuilds are hard. They’re even harder in a place like Detroit, where they’ve never built anything, ever. Not in almost any of our lifetimes anyway. They’ve lost so bad for so long that rebuilding the Detroit Lions is about more than just acquiring the right players and coaches. It’s about belief, too. It’s about believing that you can not only win, but expect to.
MLive.com
Halftime analysis: Aidan Hutchinson matches NFL record with second interception
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Aidan Hutchinson has done it again. Two weeks ago, the Detroit Lions pass rusher joined Ndamukong Suh as the club’s only rookie linemen to ever pick off a pass. In New York, became the only one to do it twice, dropping back into coverage and picking off a Daniel Jones pass to Darius Slayton in the flat.
MLive.com
Lions WR Jameson Williams: ‘I’m real, real, real excited to put my cleats on’
ALLEN PARK -- After the Lions pulled off a draft-day trade for him, Jameson Williams originally intended to wear No. 18 as an homage to Calvin Johnson, who wore the inverse of that number. But the more he thought about it, the more he wanted to wear a single-digit. So...
MLive.com
Bills make themselves at home at Ford Field after snowstorm forces Buffalo to move game to Detroit
DETROIT - Watch out Lions fans, the Buffalo Bills seem pretty comfortable playing in the confines of Ford Field. Playing in the first of two games this week in Detroit, the Bills beat the Cleveland Browns 31-21 on Sunday in front of a ‘home’ crowd that drove 10 hours to see their team after a storm dumped 6 feet of snow on metro Buffalo late last week.
MLive.com
Lions continue to move up draft order despite winning streak, thanks to Rams’ woes
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- What a month for the Detroit Lions. They’ve won three straight games to catapult themselves from the worst record in the league to within 1.5 games of the NFC playoff field. And while that has dropped the Lions (4-6) to 13th in the NFL draft order, they continue to move up anyway because of the Los Angeles Rams’ four-game losing streak. That pick now checks in at No. 6.
MLive.com
On another huge day for defense, no one bombarded Giants quite like Alim McNeill
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- At 7:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill woke up in his luxury bed in a nearby Jersey City hotel. And he had an unmistakable feeling he could not shake. “It was just great energy,” the 325-pounder said. “I just knew we were...
MLive.com
Lions-Bills tickets at Ford Field: Here’s how to buy them for Thursday’s game
The Detroit Lions (4-6) will have to go through one of the NFL’s elite teams to move their winning streak to four games. Detroit welcomes quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (7-3) for this year’s Thanksgiving game at Ford Field. The Lions are coming off a 31-18...
MLive.com
Lions bracing for Jameson Williams’ NFL debut: ‘He’s just got so much speed, man’
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have three days to cram for their Thanksgiving showdown with the Buffalo Bills, which doesn’t leave time for much else in these frantic days. But they still can’t help but get excited by what awaits on the immediate horizon: The NFL debut of Jameson Williams.
MLive.com
Derek Lalonde lauds Red Wings’ will, commitment; is it sustainable?
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings might wake up on Thanksgiving in postseason position. Nobody is printing playoff tickets with more than three-quarters of the season remaining. But for years NHL people have used Turkey Day as a gauge for determining if their team is postseason material. Red Wings...
Comments / 0