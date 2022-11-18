ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, win $150 + 49ers vs. Cardinals prediction

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 11 finishes off with an NFC West rivalry game between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City, and...
MLive.com

FanDuel promo code: Bet $5 get $125 + Bills vs Lions NFL best bet

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL season enters Thanksgiving week with plenty of playoff races starting to heat up. This is the time of year when we...
MLive.com

Pistons top Nuggets, end seven-game slide with first road victory

DENVER — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points and the Detroit Pistons snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 110-108 win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night. The victory was the Pistons’ first on the road this season, as they had lost their previous 10. Detroit entered the night with a league-worst record of 3-15.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Bills vs. Lions spread, picks & best bets for NFL on Thanksgiving

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 12 gets started with a Thanksgiving Day matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions. There are three games this holiday...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

BetMGM deposit bonus code MLIVENHL scores $200 on any NHL game today

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. How would you like to win $200 in free bets when any goal is scored in today’s NHL games? That’s exactly what’s on...
MLive.com

Yes, the Detroit Lions are in the playoff race

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Playoffs? We’re talking about playoffs? For a team that had the worst record in the league when this month began? Then fired a popular assistant coach? And benched a few starters? And lost every starting receiver not named after an Egyptian god to injury? And traded their Pro Bowl tight end across the division for an exchange of draft picks?
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Jameson Williams cleared to begin practicing for red-hot Detroit Lions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Detroit Lions have the longest winning streak in the NFC. They’ve gone from the worst team in the league to just 1.5 games from the playoff field. They’ve continued to rise up the NFL draft board despite all of it, because the Los Angeles Rams have lost four straight games.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Instant observations: Lions roll to first three-game winning streak since 2017

EAST RUTHEFORD, N.J. -- Rebuilds are hard. They’re even harder in a place like Detroit, where they’ve never built anything, ever. Not in almost any of our lifetimes anyway. They’ve lost so bad for so long that rebuilding the Detroit Lions is about more than just acquiring the right players and coaches. It’s about belief, too. It’s about believing that you can not only win, but expect to.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Halftime analysis: Aidan Hutchinson matches NFL record with second interception

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Aidan Hutchinson has done it again. Two weeks ago, the Detroit Lions pass rusher joined Ndamukong Suh as the club’s only rookie linemen to ever pick off a pass. In New York, became the only one to do it twice, dropping back into coverage and picking off a Daniel Jones pass to Darius Slayton in the flat.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Bills make themselves at home at Ford Field after snowstorm forces Buffalo to move game to Detroit

DETROIT - Watch out Lions fans, the Buffalo Bills seem pretty comfortable playing in the confines of Ford Field. Playing in the first of two games this week in Detroit, the Bills beat the Cleveland Browns 31-21 on Sunday in front of a ‘home’ crowd that drove 10 hours to see their team after a storm dumped 6 feet of snow on metro Buffalo late last week.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Lions continue to move up draft order despite winning streak, thanks to Rams’ woes

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- What a month for the Detroit Lions. They’ve won three straight games to catapult themselves from the worst record in the league to within 1.5 games of the NFC playoff field. And while that has dropped the Lions (4-6) to 13th in the NFL draft order, they continue to move up anyway because of the Los Angeles Rams’ four-game losing streak. That pick now checks in at No. 6.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Derek Lalonde lauds Red Wings’ will, commitment; is it sustainable?

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings might wake up on Thanksgiving in postseason position. Nobody is printing playoff tickets with more than three-quarters of the season remaining. But for years NHL people have used Turkey Day as a gauge for determining if their team is postseason material. Red Wings...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy