EAST RUTHEFORD, N.J. -- Rebuilds are hard. They’re even harder in a place like Detroit, where they’ve never built anything, ever. Not in almost any of our lifetimes anyway. They’ve lost so bad for so long that rebuilding the Detroit Lions is about more than just acquiring the right players and coaches. It’s about belief, too. It’s about believing that you can not only win, but expect to.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO