Nils Lofgren says he was told to “get lost” when he tried to take control of Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young’s work schedules. It was a bid to deal with the split loyalties he has to the E Street Band and Crazy Horse, which left him having to decide which band to tour with in 2023. He told Rolling Stone that he made the difficult decision to go on the road with Springsteen, even though he’d love to help Young support his new album, World Record.

3 DAYS AGO