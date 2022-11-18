Read full article on original website
Jimmie Allen Drops Out of CMAs Performance Alongside Zac Brown Band and Marcus King Due to Illness
Allen, Zac Brown Band and King were set to perform "Out in the Middle" Jimmie Allen won't be making his scheduled appearance at the 2022 CMA Awards. Hours before the awards show is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET in Nashville, the country singer announced he's feeling sick and will no longer be performing with Zac Brown Band and Marcus King as previously announced. "I was looking forward to performing with my friends @zacbrownband and @realmarcusking at the @CountryMusic Awards, unfortunately I'm under the weather and won't...
Why Jefferson Airplane’s Grace Slick Said She Couldn’t Stand to Watch Fleetwood Mac Perform
Jefferson Airplane singer Grace Slick revealed why she couldn’t stand watching Fleetwood Mac perform.
Bruce Springsteen to Take Over Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ With Four Musical Appearances
The Boss is taking over NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with a string of late-night musical appearances. Bruce Springsteen will make his first of four stops in New York’s 30 Rock starting Monday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 16, plus one special appearance on Nov. 24, for the show’s Thanksgiving episode. Fans can also tune in to watch Springsteen as the show’s lead and musical guest, cracking his headline-making jokes alongside host Jimmy Fallon. Springsteen has stopped by the show before, with his latest appearance being in 2020, but it marks the first time that he will be a...
See Where Your Favorite Country Singers Live! A Peek into the Homes of Garth Brooks and More
Country Singers’ Houses: Photos Inside of Stars’ HomesSome of the biggest stars on the country music scene have taken their earnings and purchased their dream homes! Garth Brooks, Martina McBride, Miranda Lambert and more of your favorite singers have shown off their incredible estates. Garth and his wife,...
Jimi Hendrix Had the Biggest Concert of His Life Saved By a Pink Floyd Member Who Wasn’t Performing
Jimi Hendrix had one of the biggest concerts of his career saved by a Pink Floyd member who wasn’t even performing.
WATCH: George Strait Honors Loretta Lynn at CMT Tribute With Powerful Performance of Her First No. 1 Single
George Strait was among the A-list lineup of artists who took the stage on Oct. 30 to pay tribute to Loretta Lynn as part of CMT’s Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn. Hosted by Jenna Bush Hager, the tribute aired live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House, with additional performances by Alan Jackson, Darius Rucker, Jack White, Wynonna, Brandi Carlile, and more. on Oct. 30.
Eric Church Wrote “Leave My Willie Alone” After Being Arrested For Trying To Steal His Willie Nelson Records Back
Gotta love a suggestive country song about Willies. Tyler Childers unreleased “Waylon On My Willie” is another cheeky one that’s worth a listen to as well, although a bit more direct, but this Eric Church bonus track has become a fan favorite over the years. “Leave My...
Janis Joplin & Jorma Kaukonen’s ‘The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House’ to Release on Record Story Day
For Record Store Day this year, Omnivore Recordings is set to release the formative album by Janis Joplin and Jorma Kaukonen, known as The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House. Featuring Joplin originals, as well as blues classics, The Legendary Typewriter Tape is, according to a press statement, “an...
NME
Bruce Springsteen recalls playing guitar for Clarence Clemons in hospital as he died
Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life in a new interview. Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen – on the show to promote his forthcoming covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – recalled visiting Clemons in the hospital following the saxophonist suffering from a stroke. Despite two brain surgeries, Clemons’ medical issues proved to be too severe and he passed away on June 11, 2011 at the age of 69.
SFGate
Jack White Added to Tonight’s Loretta Lynn Tribute on CMT, Joining Brandi Carlile, George Strait and Others
Jack White, who was instrumental in bringing Loretta Lynn’s name back into the public eye nearly two decades ago, has been announced as an addition to the all-star tribute concert taking place tonight at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House and airing live on CMT. White (picture above at...
Nils Lofgren Tried to Take Over Springsteen and Young Schedules
Nils Lofgren says he was told to “get lost” when he tried to take control of Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young’s work schedules. It was a bid to deal with the split loyalties he has to the E Street Band and Crazy Horse, which left him having to decide which band to tour with in 2023. He told Rolling Stone that he made the difficult decision to go on the road with Springsteen, even though he’d love to help Young support his new album, World Record.
Jimi Hendrix: His Greatest Songs - only in the new issue of Classic Rock
Plus! Creedence Clearwater Revival, Nickelback, Kiss, Bush, Marcus King, Garbage, The White Buffalo, Peter Buck, The Hu and more
Shania Twain’s Perception of Making Music Was Based on The Beatles and Elvis Presley
Shania Twain followed in the footsteps of legendary musicians like Elvis Presley and The Beatles. When she first started recording music, she expected the studio process to look more like Elvis and The Beatles' than anything else.
