This 34-Year-Old Makes More Than $5,100 a Month in Passive Income—Here's How She Got Started

Read full article on original website
Related
29-Year-Old Who Quit Her Job Now Makes $9,100 a Month Organizing Closets: I Can Make the Same Amount in Half the Time
At the end of 2017, Vanessa Garcia was living in San Diego, working three jobs and struggling to pay bills. As an actress, she auditioned daily for TV shows and commercials. She worked an additional six hours per day as a personal assistant. And while she hoped to pick up extra work building furniture and organizing people's closets through freelance platform TaskRabbit, her limited availability meant practically nobody hired her.
I made $1.4 million in revenue selling Canva templates. Here's how I scaled my business in less than 3 years.
Katya Varbanova started selling Canva templates in December 2019. Initially, it was a full-time job, but now she says she works only 10 hours a week.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
81K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0