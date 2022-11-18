ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens — Panthers Week 11 Predictions

By Todd Karpovich
 2 days ago
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are the unanimous pick to beat the Carolina Panthers in Week 11.

Here's the Roundup

Analysis; "Under Harbaugh, the Ravens are 11-3 (.786) in games immediately after a bye. That’s the second-best record among active coaches. The Ravens will be refreshed and motivated to continue their march toward the playoffs. Carolina is a team that is in a bit of disarray and Baltimore will take full advantage."

The Pick: Ravens 32, Panthers 16

Analysis: “The Panthers are 2-3 since Steve Wilks took over, with their three competitive games all coming against division opponents. The Ravens are well-equipped to force Baker Mayfield into bad decisions and knock down his passes with their monster front. Baltimore’s offense, meanwhile, has shown more cohesion in its run blocking since Ronnie Stanley returned. The Ravens are now the team we expected all along.”

The Pick: Ravens 27, Panthers 13

Analysis: "The Ravens' strong run defense looks to slow down D'Onta Foreman. Since becoming Carolina's top running back, Foreman has gained over 100 yards rushing in three of his past four games. Baltimore, though, hasn't allowed a 100-yard rusher in 18 straight games (not since Dalvin Cook in Week 9 of 2021). The Ravens have allowed one 100-yard rusher in the past two seasons, which ranks as the fewest in the NFL. Baltimore's defense has gotten even more stout with the acquisition of middle linebacker Roquan Smith."

The Picks:

Moody's pick: Ravens 31, Panthers 20

Walder's pick: Ravens 34, Panthers 13

Analysis: “Lamar Jackson should have a big game against an overmatched Panthers defense and the Ravens should cruise." ... "Big lead for Ravens. Garbage-time scores for Panthers. Baltimore continues to prove its Super Bowl chops.”

The Picks:

Michael David Smith: Ravens 35, Panthers 17

Mike Florio : Ravens 35, Panthers 21 “

Chris Simms: Ravens 28, Panthers 13

Analysis: “The Panthers will start Baker Mayfield at quarterback here with P.J Walker hurt. The Ravens know him well from when he was with Cleveland. The Ravens defense is also starting to round into shape, which isn't good news for the Panthers. Look for Baltimore to come off the bye with a big victory.”

The Pick: Ravens 30, Panthers 16

Analysis: “Baker Mayfield returns to Baltimore while playing for a team not in the AFC North. This is a tough draw against a Ravens' defense that keeps getting better overall every week and is coming off a bye. The running and passing of Lamar Jackson will be challenging for the Panthers' defense on the road with more of his critical help healthy.”

The Pick: Ravens 30, Panthers 10

Analysis: “The Ravens have traditionally been excellent against bad teams with Lamar Jackson helming them. No reason to think Carolina is beating a well-rested Baltimore squad at home.”

The Pick: Ravens 27, Panthers 14

