Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan tells Fox that GOP ‘won’t nominate Trump because we want to win’
Former House speaker Paul Ryan has said that “anybody” but former president Donald Trump could win the White House for the Republicans in 2024.In an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” programme on Tuesday, Mr Ryan said: “We won’t nominate Trump because we want to win.”“The new swing voter in America is the suburban voter. And it’s really clear that the suburban voter doesn’t like Trump. We are so much more likely to lose with Trump because of the fact that he is not popular with the suburban voter. Why would we want to risk giving a...
Opinion: Romney has succeeded in the Senate. So he should pass the baton in 2024
Mitt Romney has achieved many of his goals in the U.S. Senate. Some believe he should retire in 2024 and let someone younger run.
Mike Pence Committed Felony Concealing Trump's Election Crimes: Kirschner
Former Vice President Mike Pence may have committed a felony after he "concealed" evidence of Donald Trump's alleged crimes in the wake of the 2020 election, according to a former federal prosecutor. Glenn Kirschner, an attorney and legal analyst for NBC and MSNBC, was discussing details from Pence's new book...
Ginni Thomas joins conservatives pressing to delay House, Senate GOP elections
Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is among a group of 59 influential conservative power brokers who signed an open letter pressing Republican leaders in the House and Senate to delay their internal conference leadership elections. “The Republican Party needs leaders who will confidently and skillfully...
"We've waited long enough": Appeals court rules in favor of releasing Trump's tax returns
A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to reconsider a ruling requiring the Treasury Department to turn over his tax returns. The full D.C. appeals court denied Trump's request for the court to rehear the case. A three-judge panel on the court in August unanimously denied Trump's appeal of the lower court decision that cleared the way for House Democrats to obtain his tax information from the IRS. The brief order on Thursday said there were no noted dissents.
msn.com
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes slipped and testified he supports the 'right to riot' at his January 6 trial
Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes took the stand to testify in his own defense Friday, a risky move he insisted on taking in the face of charges his far-right group plotted to violently prevent the peaceful transfer of power on January 6, 2021. Growing emotional at times, Rhodes projected...
Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska is the latest member of Congress to violate a federal conflicts-of-interest law with improperly disclosed stock trades
Since 2021, Insider and other media organizations have identified 75 members of Congress who've violated the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012.
Senate Democrats laugh off Trump's endorsement of banning congressional stock trading. But there's still no consensus on passing their proposals in the lame duck session.
Senate Democrats have been wrestling with a proposed congressional stock trading ban. Donald Trump endorsed banning congressional stock trading in his 2024 campaign launch. Democratic leaders rejected Trump's ethical advice but aren't above using it to woo GOP support. Senate Democratic leaders have no interest in taking advice on financial...
“Unauthorized and improper”: Republicans want to “audit” GOP campaign arm over questionable spending
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When Nevada's 2022 U.S. Senate race was called for incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Democrats knew that they would be keeping their Senate majority in 2023. And Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell knew that he won't be Senate majority leader next year. The...
Republicans skip Pelosi’s speech announcing she is stepping down as Democratic leader
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivered remarks announcing her plans to step down as leader of the Democratic caucus on Thursday, but most of her Republican colleagues will have to catch a recording.The GOP side of the House sat largely empty on Thursday — Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was among those not in attendance — while the Democratic side was packed; most of Ms Pelosi’s House Democrat allies showed up, as did Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer who walked over from the Senate side of the Capitol to witness the historic moment. Mr McCarthy told reporters after the speech that...
Washington Examiner
Congressman who led impeachment seeks legislation barring Trump from office
Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) is responding to former President Donald Trump's expected 2024 campaign debut with legislation barring him from ever pursuing political office. Chastising Trump for "leading an insurrection against the United States," Cicilline contended that Trump should be banned from office under the 14th Amendment and unveiled plans to craft a bill doing just that in a letter to House Democrats on Tuesday night.
Kevin McCarthy reveals why he skipped Nancy Pelosi’s departure speech
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy revealed why he skipped outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s address announcing that she would step aside from her position as Democratic leader. Mr McCarthy, largely expected to succeed Ms Pelosi as speaker of the House, told reporters he was busy in meetings.“I had meetings, but normally, the others would do it during votes — I wish she could have done that, I could have been there,” he said, The New York Postreported.Mr McCarthy was not present in the chamber when she announced that she would not seek another term as Democratic leader but would...
Democratic Senator Says Biden's Remarks Are "Outrageous" and "Offensive"
Democratic United States Senator Joe Manchin spoke out earlier this month about remarks made by President Joe Biden, calling the remarks “outrageous and divorced from reality,” according to Axios.
Rep. Jim Jordan: House Republicans Will Hold Biden’s ‘Politicized’ DOJ Accountable
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, leader of the Freedom Caucus who is poised to chair the powerful Judiciary Committee, is not hiding his intentions to investigate President Joe Biden and his Department of Justice. He has put Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray on notice that he will be digging in and looking for answers.
Democratic Rep Eric Swalwell brings daughter to House floor for Nancy Pelosi’s leadership farewell speech
Rep Eric Swalwell brought his daughter to the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday morning to watch as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would step down from her leadership position at the conclusion of this Congress.Mr Swalwell was one of a substantial number of Democrats and a handful of Republicans who came to the floor to hear the longtime Democratic leader give her farewell address. Both Mr Swalwell and Ms Pelosi represent California in the House, with Ms Pelosi’s district covering the city of San Francisco and Mr Swalwell’s covering a portion of the East...
Get ready for Shadow Speaker Marjorie Taylor Greene: She's running the show
The first time Rep. Kevin McCarthy ran for speaker of the House was back in 2015, at the beginning of the fateful 2016 campaign. He was considered a shoo-in to replace former Speaker John Boehner who quit in disgust and skedaddled back to Ohio after the going-over he received from the newly empowered Freedom Caucus. McCarthy was a prodigious fundraiser who wore his ambition on his sleeve. He was on the cusp of achieving his dream when he put his foot in his mouth and admitted that the Republicans weren't entirely on the up-and-up in their exaggerated concern about the terrorist attack in Benghazi and all the related investigations:
George Conway says the GOP has a 'terrible choice' to make: Fight Donald Trump, or get hit by the blast radius as he self-destructs
George Conway said the GOP has a "terrible choice" with regards to Donald Trump. The GOP can let Trump "self-destruct" or mount a one-on-one challenge to him, Conway said. He added that Trump's power over a chunk of the GOP still remains a "problem" for Republicans. Political commentator and prominent...
Democrats Allowed 24 Republican House Candidates to Run Unopposed
Democrats did not field candidates against 24 Republican nominations for the House of Representatives in the recent midterm elections. As a result, some candidates ran totally unopposed. Republicans will have a majority in the House when the next Congress convenes in January but it's not clear how slim the margins...
Top House Democrat Blasts AOC as "Nowhere to Be Found"
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, a top House Democrat who lost his New York House race to his Republican challenger last week, has blasted Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, saying “she was nowhere to be found” during campaign season.
Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi is getting married at the White House. Meet his 6 grandchildren, whom he calls every day.
President Joe Biden's grandchildren call him "Pop." His granddaughter Naomi is getting married at the White House on November 19.
NBC News
541K+
Followers
61K+
Post
350M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0