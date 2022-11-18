ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan tells Fox that GOP ‘won’t nominate Trump because we want to win’

Former House speaker Paul Ryan has said that “anybody” but former president Donald Trump could win the White House for the Republicans in 2024.In an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” programme on Tuesday, Mr Ryan said: “We won’t nominate Trump because we want to win.”“The new swing voter in America is the suburban voter. And it’s really clear that the suburban voter doesn’t like Trump. We are so much more likely to lose with Trump because of the fact that he is not popular with the suburban voter. Why would we want to risk giving a...
Newsweek

Mike Pence Committed Felony Concealing Trump's Election Crimes: Kirschner

Former Vice President Mike Pence may have committed a felony after he "concealed" evidence of Donald Trump's alleged crimes in the wake of the 2020 election, according to a former federal prosecutor. Glenn Kirschner, an attorney and legal analyst for NBC and MSNBC, was discussing details from Pence's new book...
Salon

"We've waited long enough": Appeals court rules in favor of releasing Trump's tax returns

A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to reconsider a ruling requiring the Treasury Department to turn over his tax returns. The full D.C. appeals court denied Trump's request for the court to rehear the case. A three-judge panel on the court in August unanimously denied Trump's appeal of the lower court decision that cleared the way for House Democrats to obtain his tax information from the IRS. The brief order on Thursday said there were no noted dissents.
Markets Insider

Senate Democrats laugh off Trump's endorsement of banning congressional stock trading. But there's still no consensus on passing their proposals in the lame duck session.

Senate Democrats have been wrestling with a proposed congressional stock trading ban. Donald Trump endorsed banning congressional stock trading in his 2024 campaign launch. Democratic leaders rejected Trump's ethical advice but aren't above using it to woo GOP support. Senate Democratic leaders have no interest in taking advice on financial...
The Independent

Republicans skip Pelosi’s speech announcing she is stepping down as Democratic leader

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivered remarks announcing her plans to step down as leader of the Democratic caucus on Thursday, but most of her Republican colleagues will have to catch a recording.The GOP side of the House sat largely empty on Thursday — Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was among those not in attendance — while the Democratic side was packed; most of Ms Pelosi’s House Democrat allies showed up, as did Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer who walked over from the Senate side of the Capitol to witness the historic moment. Mr McCarthy told reporters after the speech that...
Washington Examiner

Congressman who led impeachment seeks legislation barring Trump from office

Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) is responding to former President Donald Trump's expected 2024 campaign debut with legislation barring him from ever pursuing political office. Chastising Trump for "leading an insurrection against the United States," Cicilline contended that Trump should be banned from office under the 14th Amendment and unveiled plans to craft a bill doing just that in a letter to House Democrats on Tuesday night.
The Independent

Kevin McCarthy reveals why he skipped Nancy Pelosi’s departure speech

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy revealed why he skipped outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s address announcing that she would step aside from her position as Democratic leader. Mr McCarthy, largely expected to succeed Ms Pelosi as speaker of the House, told reporters he was busy in meetings.“I had meetings, but normally, the others would do it during votes — I wish she could have done that, I could have been there,” he said, The New York Postreported.Mr McCarthy was not present in the chamber when she announced that she would not seek another term as Democratic leader but would...
The Independent

Democratic Rep Eric Swalwell brings daughter to House floor for Nancy Pelosi’s leadership farewell speech

Rep Eric Swalwell brought his daughter to the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday morning to watch as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would step down from her leadership position at the conclusion of this Congress.Mr Swalwell was one of a substantial number of Democrats and a handful of Republicans who came to the floor to hear the longtime Democratic leader give her farewell address. Both Mr Swalwell and Ms Pelosi represent California in the House, with Ms Pelosi’s district covering the city of San Francisco and Mr Swalwell’s covering a portion of the East...
Salon

Get ready for Shadow Speaker Marjorie Taylor Greene: She's running the show

The first time Rep. Kevin McCarthy ran for speaker of the House was back in 2015, at the beginning of the fateful 2016 campaign. He was considered a shoo-in to replace former Speaker John Boehner who quit in disgust and skedaddled back to Ohio after the going-over he received from the newly empowered Freedom Caucus. McCarthy was a prodigious fundraiser who wore his ambition on his sleeve. He was on the cusp of achieving his dream when he put his foot in his mouth and admitted that the Republicans weren't entirely on the up-and-up in their exaggerated concern about the terrorist attack in Benghazi and all the related investigations:
NBC News

