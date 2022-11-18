Texans AFC South News: Titans Coach Todd Downing Arrested After Win at Packers

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged in Williamson County, TN. Thursday for DUI and speeding, per the Williamson County Sheriff's Department and confirmation from NFL Network.

The report states that Downing posted bond at 7 a.m. CT.

The Titans, an AFC South division rival of the Houston Texans, are coming off a 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field Thursday night. Behind the offensive play-calling of Downing, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill went 22 of 27 passing for a season-high 333 yards to go along with two touchdowns and an interception.

Tennessee star running back Derrick Henry totaled 28 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown while going 2 of 2 passing for four yards and another score.

Downing had his fingerprints all over the win, orchestrating timely plays at the goal line like Henry's three-yard touchdown on a jump pass to tight end Austin Hooper in the third quarter.

The Titans beat the Texans 17-10 at NRG Stadium on Oct. 30, as Henry totaled 32 carries for 219 yards and two touchdowns.

The Texans (1-7-1) and Titans (7-3) will meet again on Saturday, Dec. 24 for a Week 16 matchup at Nissan Stadium.

But first, the Texans will look to secure a win over the Washington Commanders (5-5) at home on Sunday.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.