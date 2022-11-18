ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

New map allows you to explore the cosmos to the edge of the universe

By Li Cohen
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i3qia_0jFlSxat00

For the first time ever, you can time travel through space to the edge of the visible universe from the comfort of your own home. Johns Hopkins University unveiled a first-of-its-kind map on Thursday that allows users to scroll through 200,000 galaxies – "the span of the entire known cosmos."

The map is a "slice of the universe" that combines more than 20 years of data to showcase information previously only seen by scientists with "pinpoint accuracy and sweeping beauty," Johns Hopkins said.

In it, people can see a colorful rainbow spectrum of dots representing the actual positions and colors of 200,000 galaxies, each filled with their own billions of stars and planets. The spectrum is so vast that it dates back 13.7 billion years to a bright tie-dyed-esque line that shows an actual photo of the edge of the observable universe. Called the "Cosmic Microwave Background," the image is the first flash of light emitted after the big bang.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f1Ne6_0jFlSxat00
Visualization of the map of the universe. B. MÉNARD & N. SHTARKMAN

Johns Hopkins professor and map creator Brice Ménard said that he was inspired by astronomy pictures growing up, and "now it's our time to create a new type of picture to inspire people."

"Astrophysicists around the world have been analyzing this data for years, leading to thousands of scientific papers and discoveries. But nobody took the time to create a map that is beautiful, scientifically accurate, and accessible to people who are not scientists," he said. "Our goal here is to show everybody what the universe really looks like."

The data included in the map was captured by the Sloan Digital Sky Survey , which uses a telescope in New Mexico to capture broad perspectives of the night sky. For 15 years, it captured nightly images in different positions to gather the necessary data.

"In this map, we are just a speck at the very bottom, just one pixel. And when I saw we, I mean our galaxy, the Milky Way which has billions of stars and planets," Ménard said. "We are used to seeing astronomical pictures showing one galaxy here, one galaxy there or perhaps a group of galaxies. But what this map shows is a very, very different scale."

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

NASA Spacecraft Snaps Haunting View of Earth From 380,000 Miles Away

NASA's Lucy spacecraft is on a mission to visit Jupiter's ancient Trojan asteroids, but it took time during its journey to capture some poignant views of its home planet. NASA shared the images on Tuesday, and they serve as a reminder of just how solitary our planet is. A stark...
BGR.com

Something terrifying is happening at the border of our solar system

Our solar system is just a small slice of the universe. From the depth that James Webb’s first images have provided, to the journeys that Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 have taken into interstellar space, our universe is much bigger beyond our solar system’s edge. Now, though, scientists have noticed a series of terrifying changes in the heliopause, the border between our solar system and interstellar space.
msn.com

31 breathtaking NASA photos you have to see to believe

Slide 1 of 32: On July 11, 2022, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released the first image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, which shows the universe as it has never been seen before. President Joe Biden released the first photo in a live event streamed on NASA TV. Prior to the reveal, the image and four others captured by the James Webb Space Telescope were only shared with a small group of scientists from around the world who were astounded and almost moved to tears. These groundbreaking images are only the start of the Webb Telescope pioneering the next era in space photography and digital exploration. NASA officially began operations on Oct. 1, 1958, as the primary organization for U.S. civil aerospace research and development. Just 11 years later, NASA landed the first human on the moon in 1969. In the 1970s, the focus shifted to developing a space station. Skylab was launched, unmanned, in May 1973. Three crewed missions followed during the next seven months to repair the station and conduct experiments. The first international space station partnership was the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project in 1975, which brought American and Soviet crews together. The space shuttle program became fully realized in April 1981 with the manned launch of the Columbia. In 135 missions flown with five shuttles, there were two catastrophic accidents—Challenger and Columbia. Discovery delivered the Hubble Space Telescope into orbit. The 30-year shuttle program was significant in setting the foundation for future Earth-to-orbit transportation and sustained space stays. Shuttle technology led to the construction of the International Space Station, the largest structure humans have put into space. As of May 2022, 258 astronauts from 20 countries have lived there, conducting experiments and documenting life in space since 2000. In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes. You may also like: Space discoveries that will blow your mind.
ScienceAlert

Scientists Created a Black Hole in The Lab, And Then It Started to Glow

A new kind of black hole analog could tell us a thing or two about an elusive radiation theoretically emitted by the real thing. Using a chain of atoms in single-file to simulate the event horizon of a black hole, a team of physicists has observed the equivalent of what we call Hawking radiation – particles born from disturbances in the quantum fluctuations caused by the black hole's break in spacetime.
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Andrei Tapalaga

What Will Humans Look Like 1,000 Years From Now?

Humans are trying to unlock more of our cerebellum capacityImage by Stefan Kleine Wolter from Pixabay. Humanity has been evolving for thousands of years and as technology advances, our evolution seems to accelerate. According to current researchers on this subject, nanobots will be present in every cell of the human body within a thousand years, protecting it against harmful chemicals and diseases.
Phys.org

A study discovers a surprising relationship between the teeth and the evolution of pregnancy

Humans have the highest prenatal growth rate of all extant primates, but how this exceptional rate came about has been a mystery up to now. Leslea Hlusko, a scientist at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), has participated in a study led by Tesla Monson, a paleoanthropologist at Western Washington University (WWU) in the United States), looking at teeth, prenatal growth rates, and the evolution of pregnancy. This research has uncovered a key piece of this jigsaw in an unexpected place: the relative sizes of fossilized molars.
studyfinds.org

‘Code red’ is here: Scientists say Earth’s vital signs show ‘humanity unequivocally facing ‘climate emergency’

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Earth’s vital signs have reached such a dire state that humanity is unequivocally facing a “climate emergency,” a team of scientists warn. The special report states that 16 of 35 planetary vital signs which track climate change are at record extremes, and that Earth has entered a “code red” level. New data shows more frequent and extreme heat waves, increasing loss of global tree cover due to fires, and a greater prevalence of the mosquito-borne dengue virus.
DOPE Quick Reads

65 years ago, Russia launched a dog into space knowing she would die- The Husky was the 1st animal to orbit Earth

Laika the Husky was the "first living creature in orbit." She was a Moscow street dog who became the "first creature to orbit Earth," but tragically dying in space. On Nov. 3, 1957, the Soviet Union launched Laika aboard the Sputnik 2. Originally named Kudrayavka, Little Curly, Laika was not the first dog to enter space but was the first to orbit Earth. The Soviets previously sent 36 other dogs into space. [i] [ii]
Outsider.com

WATCH: NASA Captures Insane Footage of Two Comets Crashing Into the Sun

Earlier this month, NASA stunned viewers nationwide with live coverage of their DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) mission. The mission successfully knocked a distant asteroid from its orbit in a test of the agency’s capability for asteroid redirection. More recently, however, other footage captured by NASA proves just as captivating, showing two comets dive-bombing into the sun.
TheDailyBeast

A Mars Probe Spotted Something Weird During a Dust Storm

The European Space Agency just spotted some Earth-like clouds more than 53 million miles away from our planet.In a study published on Nov. 15 in the journal Icarus, the ESA’s Mars Express probe observed two 2019 dust storms on the Red Planet that produced cloud patterns eerily reminiscent of those on Earth. Despite the fact that the two planets have incredibly different atmospheres—Mars being dry and cold while Earth is dense, wet, and warm—the dust clouds would spiral and move much like those during extratropical cyclones on Earth.The observation gives researchers more insight into the natural processes of cloud formation,...
C. Heslop

Scientists Claim Dinosaur Visited The Moon Before Humans

Reports say dinosaurs could have beaten humans to the Moon by about 65 million years. The other explanation is that their bones went there before us. Science journalist Peter Brannen wrote about the theory in his 2017 book The End of the World. In it, geophysicist Mario Rebolledo theorized a giant asteroid wiped out the reptiles. The impact may have flung pieces of dinosaur bones into space and onto the Moon. (source)
Ingram Atkinson

Scientists were left in shock when a mysterious cloud killed over 1200 people in a small village

How would you react if you saw a mysterious cloud hovering over you?. A mystery cloud appeared in 1986 from this lake in Africa, and as it was heavier than air, it eventually descended on a nearby settlement. This village's residents and animals began to pass out, and hundreds of them died as a result. So what took place? Geologists still don't know what caused the release of the 300,000 tons of carbon dioxide that were contained in this enigmatic cloud.
TheConversationAU

An Antarctic neutrino telescope has detected a signal from the heart of a nearby active galaxy

An enormous neutrino observatory buried deep in the Antarctic ice has discovered only the second extra-galactic source of the elusive particles ever found. In results published today in Science, the IceCube collaboration reports the detection of neutrinos from an “active galaxy” called NGC 1068, which lies some 47 million light-years from Earth. How to spot a neutrino Neutrinos are very shy fundamental particles that don’t often interact with anything else. When they were first detected in the 1950s, physicists soon realised they would in some ways be ideal for astronomy. Because neutrinos so rarely have anything to do with other particles, they...
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
93K+
Followers
29K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy