ktvo.com
Dispensary owners excited about recreational marijuana in Missouri
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Missouri and Maryland are becoming the 20th and 21st states to legalize the adult use of recreational marijuana. In Missouri, medical marijuana was originally legalized in 2018. Even though the state passed recreational use, a lot of northeast Missouri counties voted no on the amendment. Leaders...
kttn.com
Trenton Fire Department responds to house fire on Little Woods Drive
The Trenton Fire Department responded to a house fire at 3917 Little Woods Drive Thursday night, November 17th. Trenton Fire Lieutenant Jeremy Summers reports light smoke was visible from the outside when firefighters arrived at the house owned by David and Lindsay Ortega. The fire was located in the basement-level utility room, and a water can extinguisher was used to put out the fire.
Freight train hits oversize load on tracks in Monroe County
A freight train hit a truck pulling an oversize load on a track in Paris, Missouri, on Thursday. The post Freight train hits oversize load on tracks in Monroe County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Reports: A Freight Train Hit a Semi Near Paris, Missouri Thursday
There are multiple reports that a freight train derailed near Paris, Missouri late Thursday morning with at least 5 or six train cars involved. KTVO is one of the news outlets reporting that a Norfolk Western freight train derailed at approximately 11am Thursday morning. They say that Justin Dunn, a sergeant with the Missouri Highway Patrol confirmed that a train heading west hit a semi causing at least 5 or 6 train cars to derail.
ktvo.com
Robert 'Gene' Webber, 88, of Keytesville, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home
Robert “Gene” Webber, 88, of Keytesville, Missouri, passed away at the Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in Brunswick, Missouri, on Monday, November 14, 2022. He had been a resident there briefly. Robert Eugene Webber was born in Unionville, Missouri, on January 10, 1934, the son of Arthur and Nellie...
ktvo.com
Christmas in Novinger returns to the Heartland
NOVINGER, Mo. — The holiday season started early in Novinger on Saturday. Christmas in Novinger is an event that takes place before Thanksgiving and brings over 120 vendors to the area to celebrate the holiday season. "Drawing a lot of vendors from outside the area," said Glenna Daniels Young,...
KOMU
Community members react as Route 15 remains closed after train derailment in Paris
PARIS - Missouri Route 15 in Paris remained closed Friday after a train derailed Thursday morning. There were three minor injuries, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report. MSHP said around 11 a.m. Thursday, a Norfolk Southern train struck a semi-truck pulling an oversized load that entered the...
bethanyclipper.com
Bethany man charged with stealing vehicles from local businesses; arrested in Chillicothe
Bethany, MO: A Bethany man was charged with two counts of vehicle tampering following the theft of vehicles from two Bethany area businesses. No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.
ktvo.com
Central Methodist University Chorale visits Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A chorale group paid a visit to Kirksville. The Central Methodist University Chorale performed at the First United Methodist Church on Saturday. The singers are currently on their 2022 fall chamber chorale tour, visiting different Methodist churches. According to Central Methodist University Director of Choral Activities...
ktvo.com
Paris High School football to make the move to 8-man
PARIS, Mo. — Heartland football schedules will look a little different next year as Paris High School announced they are officially moving to 8-man football for the 2023-2024 season. Paris, who finished 1-9 this year, will be partnering with the Central River Conference and will play in a seven-team...
ktvo.com
Adair County car theft suspect now charged with stealing car in Knox County
KNOX CITY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man already charged with stealing two cars in Adair County is now charged with stealing one in Knox County. Dakota Berry, 24, of Kirksville, faces three charges related to a car stolen from Knox City earlier this month. In this latest case,...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday
One hundred eight calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 7:42 am, Officers to the Washington Street and Leeper Street intersection to work a two-vehicle crash. Officers obtained information for a report. A driver was cited for following too closely. 8:11...
ktvo.com
Two athletes take relationship and talents to next level
A Knox County Eagle and a Schuyler County Ram can now call themselves Missouri Tigers. On Wednesday, November 16th, two athletes in the heartland signed their letters of intent. Hayden Dixon of Schuyler County and Jennifer Hinkle of Knox County both were Track and Field athletes. The two have been...
kchi.com
Seven Taken To Prison
Seven detainees for Livingston County that were sentenced to prison or Department of Corrections programs were transported to the Department of Corrections in St. Joseph and Vandalia. The court-ordered transfers include:. 29-year-old Canaan Davis of Blue Springs was sentenced to a CODS Program for Possession of a Controlled Substance. 58-year-old...
