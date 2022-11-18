QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. This magical girl is ready to meet her furever family! She is a senior pitbull mix born in 2011. She is searching for a home with plenty of cozy blankets for her to lay on and cute plush toys for her to cuddle! We think she will do well in a home with kiddos 6+ and possibly other laid-back dogs. Although she still has some pep in her step, her ideal home would have little to no stairs. She is hoping to spend her golden years in a loving furever home where she can soak up plenty of love and snuggles! Can you find it in your heart to give our sweet senior girl, Marnie, a place to call home?

MILAN, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO