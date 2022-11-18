Read full article on original website
Quad-Cities Author Sean Leary Offers Book Of Optimistic Tales For Difficult Times
Change. We undergo transformations every day of our lives, in ways small and significant, in ways good and bad. Sean Leary’s “Does The Shed Skin Know It Was Once A Snake?” offers 11 award-winning short stories dealing with the life changes many of us face, and the positive ways in which our lives can transform, even in difficult times.
“A Christmas Carol” Brings the Laughs to The Mockingbird
The Mockingbird’s new adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” will bring the world of Charles Dickens to life with a new whacky experience!. It’s time for KSTT Davenport’s annual radio presentation of “A Christmas Carol” and a snow storm is about to ruin everything! If it can go wrong it does as two former vaudeville stars and a frazzled stage manager stumble to finish the world’s most beloved holiday tale!
Blippi! The Wonderful World Tour Coming To Davenport’s Adler Theatre
Blippi! the wonderful world tour is coming to Davenport’s Adler Theatre at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Adler box office and all Ticketmaster outlets. Blippi is coming to your city for the ultimate curiosity adventure in Blippi: The Wonderful...
Davenport Public Library Wants You to Come and Learn About Podcasts!
The Library is hosting a program that will provide an introduction to podcasts on Wednesday, November 30th at 6:30pm at | Eastern. Have you heard about podcasts? Not sure how to access them and want to get to know more? Learn how to listen to these digital audio shows online about virtually any subject. Discover how podcasts are now a popular tool for learning, personal growth, and fun entertainment.
Rock Island Schools Hosting Winter Concerts And Holiday Programs
Here is a schedule of the upcoming Winter Concerts and School Programs in RIMSD #41:. Dec. 6th—RIHS Winter Orchestra Concert @ 7:00 PM @RIHS Auditorium. Dec. 7th—Washington Music Dept. Winter Concert @ 7:00 PM @ RIHS Auditorium. Dec. 8th—Ridgewood @ 9:00 (3rd-6th grades and Miss Liz’s class) and...
WQPT Airing ‘My Brother’s Gift’ Holocaust-Themed Production
In September 2022, The Black Box Theatre performed “My Brother’s Gift,” as a part of the Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today initiative. The play is based on the remarkable true story of Heinz Geiringer, neighbor and friend of Anne Frank. The production will air on WQPT on November 17 at 8:00 pm and will be followed by a short documentary on the Anne Frank Exhibit in Danville, Iowa.
Trivia Night Live Rockin’ The Tangled Wood Tuesday Night
Trivia Night Live is rolling into The Tangled Wood in Bettendorf every Tuesday at 7 p.m.!. Free To Play, with up to eight people per team playing in various categories. Trivia Night Live is a live interactive team trivia game played at your favorite restaurants and bars. The game consists of four rounds of questions of increasing difficulty and point values. Categories range from current events, history, geography, science, sports, and more….
Bettendorf Public Library’s Creation Studio Workshops on Utilizing Cutting Machines
Located on the second floor of the Bettendorf Public Library, the Creation Studio is the perfect place for all types of makers to explore and create with new tools. The Bettendorf Public Library is hosting two workshops in December with a focus on the computer-controlled cutting machines available for use the Creation Studio. Both free events are for makers aged 16 and up. Registration is required to attend and class size is limited. The Bettendorf Public Library is located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf.
Find Fun Events This Week In The Illinois And Iowa FUN10!
Fun10 — ten ways for you to have fun in the Quad-Cities, this week and every week, running every Sunday, only on your site for fun, free, local entertainment, QuadCities.com!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads...
Davenport Community School District’s Annual Holiday Concert Coming To Iowa’s Adler Theatre
The public is cordially invited to attend the Davenport Community School District’s 70th Annual Holiday Concert, to be held at the beautiful and historic Adler Theatre on Tuesday, November 29, beginning at 7:00 p.m. The concert features the Central, North, and West high school music departments, and is FREE and OPEN to the public as a thank you for community support of the Fine Arts. Music by the Central High School Brass Choir will greet you starting at 6:30 p.m. in the theatre lobby. The concert will end at approximately 8:15 p.m.
Meet The Latest Iowa And Illinois Pet Of The Week… Marnie!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. This magical girl is ready to meet her furever family! She is a senior pitbull mix born in 2011. She is searching for a home with plenty of cozy blankets for her to lay on and cute plush toys for her to cuddle! We think she will do well in a home with kiddos 6+ and possibly other laid-back dogs. Although she still has some pep in her step, her ideal home would have little to no stairs. She is hoping to spend her golden years in a loving furever home where she can soak up plenty of love and snuggles! Can you find it in your heart to give our sweet senior girl, Marnie, a place to call home?
The Bettendorf Public Library takes a look at what has shaped the Baby Boom generation
On Thursday, November 17th at 1:30 PM, Bettendorf author Tom Miller will present a special edition of Community Connections titled the “Class of 1964.” Mr. Miller’s presentation will review post-World War II history and the events that shaped the Baby Boom generation. His new novel, “A Place to Rest” takes place during the Baby Boom years (1946-1964) and Mr. Miller will be using excerpts from the book to illustrate points in the presentation. This free event will be held at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. No registration is required to attend.
Bettendorf Public Library’s Brown Bag Lunch hosts John Heasly and Jerry Schroeder
The Bettendorf Public Library is hosting a free lunchtime concert on Friday, November 11th, 2022 at 12:00 PM. The live event is a part of the Library’s Brown Bag Lunch series and will take place at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. November’s Brown Bag Lunch features artists John Heasly and Jerry Schroeder. No registration is required for this free program. Attendees are invited to bring along their lunch to enjoy along with the music.
Disney On Ice Skates Into Moline December 1-4
Discover why no dream is too big at Disney On Ice presents Into the Magic at Moline’s Vibrant Arena at The MARK December 1-4! Seek adventure in the great wide somewhere with Belle as she explores the Beast’s enchanted castle, experience Moana’s courage to embark on a voyage with demigod Maui to save her island, and sing along with Miguel from Coco as he follows the music in his heart. Be inspired by Anna’s devotion to her sister Elsa on her journey to the North Mountain to stop the eternal winter, and watch Rapunzel and Flynn go to great lengths to make her dream come true.
Rock Island’s Augustana College Department of Theatre presents “Cabaret”
The Augustana College Department of Theatre presents “Cabaret,” November 17-20, 2022. Set in 1929-1930 Berlin, the musical focuses on the hedonistic nightlife at the Kit Kat Club and revolves around an. American writer’s relationship with Sally Bowles, a cabaret performer. The original Broadway production opened in 1966.
Last Chance To Give Your Verdict On ’21 Angry Jurors’ At Moline’s Playcrafters Barn Theatre
It’s your last chance to give your verdict on Playcrafters Barn Theatre’s “12 Angry Jurors” by Reginald Rose with a stage version by Sherman L. Sergel and directed by Mike Schulz this weekend! The last shows are this weekend, Friday & Saturday at 7:30 PM. Sunday...
Winter Nights Winter Lights Sparks to Life November 18
11.18 – 12.11 WED – SUN | 5-9 PM. *Open: New Year’s Eve and the night of New Year’s Day. *Closed: Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas. The outdoor gardens will be in winter bloom with over 160,000 glowing lights, featuring new, entertaining experiences. Explore the Sun Garden, Children’s Garden, lawns, pond and pocket gardens of our outdoor light exhibit as you experience our largest fundraiser of the year. New this year, visit the Conductors’ Garden for a dancing light show featuring a live recording from the Quad City Symphony Orchestra.
Rock Island Library Fall Frieze Lectures’ Last Program Is Today
Fall Frieze Lectures, “Ideas That Changed Everything,” with Augustana College. Celebrate our 150th year with other ideas that had big impacts on their time. Join us at 2 pm, Thursday, Nov. 10 at our Downtown Library for free presentations by Augustana College professors.The speaker schedule has changed since our last email, so please read on!
Ballet Quad Cities Dancing On Into New Moline Location
After 25 years in downtown Rock Island, Ballet Quad Cities is dancing away to a new location in downtown Moline. The long-running creative kingpin of dance in the Quad-Cities made the following announcement via email this week:. Exciting news! Ballet Quad Cities is thrilled to announce that after 25 years,...
