ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Paige’s Pajarama raises over 31k between all competing schools

By Clare Normoyle
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xMUGj_0jFlRqNb00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Back in October, local schools took part in a “friendly battle” with the hopes of raising the most money for pediatric cancer.

How did they do this? With pajamas.

Children were able to wear their pajamas to school, and bring donations for Paige’s Butterfly Run Inc. , whose mission is to benefit pediatric patients and their families at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital .

Five districts participated, and broke off into two teams to compete and see who could raise the most money.

The “Star Alliance” team consisted of West Genesee and CNS.

The “Warrior Alliance” team consisted of ESM, Liverpool and FM.

Paige’s Pajamarama: 6 CNY schools compete for “coziest” supporter

In total, the event brought in $31,472.37!

“It is a fun spirited event that not only raises money, but also raises awareness and lets families know their community cares!” said Paige’s Butterfly Run Inc.

According to Paige’s Butterfly Run Inc., the Cancer Center at Golisano Children’s Hospital treats between 600‐700 children annually from across 22 counties of New York State. Approximately 65 children are newly diagnosed each year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnycentral.com

Eric Devendorf helps hundreds of families at 5th annual Turkey Drive

Syracuse, NY — For the 5th year, former Syracuse basketball star Eric Devendorf spent a Saturday morning repaying the kindness of a community that showed him so much. Less than a week removed from Thanksgiving day Devendorf, through his ED23HOOPS organization, gave away over 200 turkey dinners to families in need in the City of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Hochul’s snow update: 2 feet coming for Oswego County, more resources on way

Syracuse, N.Y. — More snow is set to hit New York state and more than 80 inches has already fallen in some areas, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday morning. Two feet of snow is expected to fall in Oswego County by 7 p.m., Hochul said in a virtual news conference. Thundersnow is possible in the county, Hochul said, noting that while it may be nice to watch it can be very dangerous.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Central New Yorkers still getting plenty of snow

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Although the city of Syracuse has yet to see major snowfall, plenty outside the city have been hit hard. Neighbors to the north of the city have seen a fair amount of snow along with less-than-ideal driving conditions. “It’s really, really cold. It hurts.” CJ...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse beats Northeastern by a landslide

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team beat the Northeastern inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The final score was 76-48. You can watch all of the highlights on NewsChannel 9. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Dolores M. Joy – November 17, 2022

Dolores M. Joy, of Oswego, passed away on November 17, 2022, at home. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late James and Mary (Castiglia) Joy. Dolores worked as a secretary and did accounting for Syracuse and Oswego Motor Lines, for 35 years. She had a passion for...
OSWEGO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Where to Watch: Syracuse vs. Richmond

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange Men’s basketball team is heading down to the Big Apple for their next game Monday night. The Orange are coming off of a big win Saturday 11/19 against Northeastern in the JMA Wireless Dome. Tip-off tonight in the Barclay’s Center against the Richmond Spiders is 7 p.m. The […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Cortland Comes Up Short at Randolph-Macon in NCAA First Round

ASHLAND, VA. (CORTLAND ATHLETICS) – Randolph-Macon held Cortland scoreless in the second half to overcome a 7-point halftime deficit and the nationally 16th-ranked Yellow Jackets defeated the visiting 17th-ranked Red Dragons, 35-28, in the opening round of the NCAA Division III football playoffs. Cortland closes the season with a 9-2 record. The Red Dragons were […]
CORTLAND, NY
cuse.com

Orange Lose To Miami

Syracuse volleyball (11-16, 7-10 ACC) was defeated by Miami (18-9, 11-5 ACC), 3-0, in Coral Gables, Florida on Friday night. The Orange lost the first set of the night by just four points, 25-21. Miami then captured sets two, 25-18, and three, 25-17. Senior outside hitterViktoriia Lokhmanchuk led SU with 14 kills and senior setter Lauren Woodford contributed 27 assists in the match. Graduate libero Alyssa Bert recorded a match-high seven digs.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

West Genesee football falls in Class A State Quarterfinals

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The West Genesee Wildcats fell to Union-Endicott in the Class A State Quarterfinal Friday evening 42-7. The Wildcats set the tone early, scoring the first touchdown of the game. The Tigers answered, finding the end zone four times to take a 28-7 lead at the half. West Genesee finishes the 2022 […]
CAMILLUS, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
737K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy