Paige’s Pajarama raises over 31k between all competing schools

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Back in October, local schools took part in a “friendly battle” with the hopes of raising the most money for pediatric cancer.

How did they do this? With pajamas.

Children were able to wear their pajamas to school, and bring donations for Paige’s Butterfly Run Inc. , whose mission is to benefit pediatric patients and their families at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital .

Five districts participated, and broke off into two teams to compete and see who could raise the most money.

The “Star Alliance” team consisted of West Genesee and CNS.

The “Warrior Alliance” team consisted of ESM, Liverpool and FM.

In total, the event brought in $31,472.37!

“It is a fun spirited event that not only raises money, but also raises awareness and lets families know their community cares!” said Paige’s Butterfly Run Inc.

According to Paige’s Butterfly Run Inc., the Cancer Center at Golisano Children’s Hospital treats between 600‐700 children annually from across 22 counties of New York State. Approximately 65 children are newly diagnosed each year.

