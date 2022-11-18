Read full article on original website
therecord-online.com
Thomas R. Banfill
Thomas R. Banfill, 71, of Lock Haven passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport. Born January 17, 1951 in Lock Haven, he was a son of the late Robert E. and Patricia A. McCoy Banfill, Sr. Tom was a 1968 graduate of Lock Haven High School and...
More than 3,000 homes, businesses lose power in the State College area
The outage happened after a tree fell on a utility pole.
Vandal punctures tires on woman's van
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman in Snyder County went to her van on Nov. 14 only to find two flat tires. State police at Selinsgrove say between Nov. 11 and 14, someone punctured the passenger side tires of her 2015 Dodge Caravan. The van was parked at a home at the 2000 block of Middle Creek Road in Penn Township. The damage to the side wall of the tires totaled $125. Police continue to investigate.
therecord-online.com
Down River
They’re still counting November 2022 US House votes in California and still complaining about the November 2020 election results in Mar-a-Lago, but November 8 is now behind us and the next election cycle, spring of 2023 is not that far off. And if you’re into local politics, the tug-and-pull...
Pa. hospital stops performing emergency surgery, cites lack of need
JERSEY SHORE – One of two Geisinger hospitals in Lycoming County has stopped performing emergency surgery due to the lack of need. The monthly number of people requiring such surgery at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital typically ranged from zero to four, said Deborah Sawyer, a spokesperson for the health system based in the Danville area.
therecord-online.com
State police probe explicit photo scam
FLEMINGTON, PA – State police in Clinton County are investigating a case where an unknown suspect threatened to put up online sexually explicit pictures of a Lock Haven area man. Police are calling the case theft by deception, credit/ATM card. Their report said the incident took place last Friday...
Snow squall warning issued for several area counties
Snow Squall Warning SNOW SQUALL WARNING NWS STATE COLLEGE PA 357 PM EST FRI NOV 18 2022 PAC027-035-081-119-182230- /O.NEW.KCTP.SQ.W.0032.221118T2057Z-221118T2230Z/ 357 PM EST FRI NOV 18 2022 Centre County-Clinton County-Lycoming County-Union County- The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for... Centre County in central Pennsylvania... Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania... Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania... Union County in central Pennsylvania... * Until 530 PM EST. * At 357 PM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located...
therecord-online.com
LH men’s wrestling takes on Navy Classic; Bald Eagles place fifth
ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Lock Haven men’s wrestling team traveled to Annapolis, Maryland Saturday for the 2022 Navy Classic and the Bald Eagles took fifth out of 12 teams attending. The Haven saw Anthony Noto (Lima, N.Y./Honeoye Falls-Lima (NC State)) took third place at 125 pounds and three...
Victorian Christmas house and buildings tour ushers in holiday spirit in Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — For 23 years now, the tour of historic homes at Millionaire's Row and the Vallamont section has been a Williamsport holiday tradition that has drawn crowds. This year was no different, as crowds made their way through 12 historic homes and buildings on Saturday, Nov. 19. The homes were adorned with holiday decor and Christmas trees were up, as tour guides and owners at each destination told...
therecord-online.com
David Leroy Lebert Sr
David Leroy Lebert Sr. (a.k.a. “Preacher Man”), 75, of Lock Haven passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport. Born May 29, 1947 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Francis and Mabel Barr Lebert. On October 6, 1967, David married his love, the...
Corman: 24 years in Pennsylvania Senate a ‘great ride’ full of proud moments
“Thank you all for traveling this road with me.”
abc23.com
Bellefonte Wall Collapse Update
An update now on last weekend’s partial wall collapse near a Bellefonte-area roadway that has led to a downtown traffic detour. Officials say it is now likely that the detour will be in place for more than just a few weeks. Part of the wall along Spring Creek collapsed...
therecord-online.com
Robert Duane Getz Sr.
Robert Duane Getz Sr. 67, of 407 7th Street, South Renovo passed away at the Bucktail Medical Center on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. He was born on October 31, 1955, the son of John R., Sr. and Margaret A. (Heck) Getz. On May 24, 1975, he married the former Lizabeth (Beth) Burrows, and they have shared over 47 years of marriage together.
Update on Thanksgiving week windmill superloads
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers in the Clearfield area to windmill superload movements that are scheduled to drive through the county on Thanksgiving week. Route details are: Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120 Route 879 south to Route 322 […]
wkok.com
$2 Million Grant Given to DRIVE for Sunbury Hospital Revitalization
SUNBURY – More resources are being put into revitalizing the former Sunbury Community Hospital. State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) announced Friday a $2 million grant was awarded to DRIVE, the valley’s economic development entity. The funds will go toward DRIVE’s revitalization of the former hospital, which was donated to DRIVE by UPMC last May.
therecord-online.com
George and Michael Gedon purchase Dean K. Wetzler Jr. Funeral Home, rebrand as Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC has been in continuous operation for over 180 years, operating as a funeral home a year and a half before Clinton was established as a county. In October of 2022, the Gedon Family saw an opportunity to grow. “It only made sense to expand our footprint,” Gedon said.
Man wanted for holding up gas station in Lycoming County
HUGHESVILLE, Pa. — Police in Lycoming County are searching for a robbery suspect. Police say a man entered the Citgo gas station along Main Street in Hughesville just before 7:30 a.m. Friday morning. He allegedly handed a note to the cashier demanding money then pulled out a gun. He...
wkok.com
Snow Plow Accident in Snyder County
SHAMOKIN DAM— State Police in Selinsgrove investigated a crash involving a car and a snow plow. 55-year-old Shane Fawver of Mount Pleasant Mills was driving the plow on Route 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County. Just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 62-year-old Melanie Wallace of Watsontown attempted to pass the plow. Snow hit her windshield causing her to run into the plow. Wallace was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of a minor injury. Fawver was not injured.
Gilson Snow preparing for the busy season
NEW BERLIN, Pa. — Now that the weather is getting colder, skiing and snowboarding are on people's minds, especially the team at Gilson Snow. "Pennsylvania is the sixth-highest density state in the country for snowboarders and skiers. There is just an extraordinary community of snowboarders and skiers in Pennsylvania, some amazing destinations here," Nick Gilson said.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania bald eagle struck and killed by car
LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are reporting that a bald eagle known to the Lock Haven area was struck and killed by a car Monday morning. According to Kerry Stover, Clinton County Police Sheriff, around 8:30 a.m. officers received a call about a bald eagle being hit by a car on Route 220 southbound near Lock Haven.
