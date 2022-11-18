ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, PA

therecord-online.com

Thomas R. Banfill

Thomas R. Banfill, 71, of Lock Haven passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport. Born January 17, 1951 in Lock Haven, he was a son of the late Robert E. and Patricia A. McCoy Banfill, Sr. Tom was a 1968 graduate of Lock Haven High School and...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Vandal punctures tires on woman's van

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman in Snyder County went to her van on Nov. 14 only to find two flat tires. State police at Selinsgrove say between Nov. 11 and 14, someone punctured the passenger side tires of her 2015 Dodge Caravan. The van was parked at a home at the 2000 block of Middle Creek Road in Penn Township. The damage to the side wall of the tires totaled $125. Police continue to investigate.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Down River

They’re still counting November 2022 US House votes in California and still complaining about the November 2020 election results in Mar-a-Lago, but November 8 is now behind us and the next election cycle, spring of 2023 is not that far off. And if you’re into local politics, the tug-and-pull...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

State police probe explicit photo scam

FLEMINGTON, PA – State police in Clinton County are investigating a case where an unknown suspect threatened to put up online sexually explicit pictures of a Lock Haven area man. Police are calling the case theft by deception, credit/ATM card. Their report said the incident took place last Friday...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Snow squall warning issued for several area counties

Snow Squall Warning SNOW SQUALL WARNING NWS STATE COLLEGE PA 357 PM EST FRI NOV 18 2022 PAC027-035-081-119-182230- /O.NEW.KCTP.SQ.W.0032.221118T2057Z-221118T2230Z/ 357 PM EST FRI NOV 18 2022 Centre County-Clinton County-Lycoming County-Union County- The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for... Centre County in central Pennsylvania... Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania... Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania... Union County in central Pennsylvania... * Until 530 PM EST. * At 357 PM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

LH men’s wrestling takes on Navy Classic; Bald Eagles place fifth

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Lock Haven men’s wrestling team traveled to Annapolis, Maryland Saturday for the 2022 Navy Classic and the Bald Eagles took fifth out of 12 teams attending. The Haven saw Anthony Noto (Lima, N.Y./Honeoye Falls-Lima (NC State)) took third place at 125 pounds and three...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
NorthcentralPA.com

Victorian Christmas house and buildings tour ushers in holiday spirit in Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa. — For 23 years now, the tour of historic homes at Millionaire's Row and the Vallamont section has been a Williamsport holiday tradition that has drawn crowds. This year was no different, as crowds made their way through 12 historic homes and buildings on Saturday, Nov. 19. The homes were adorned with holiday decor and Christmas trees were up, as tour guides and owners at each destination told...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
therecord-online.com

David Leroy Lebert Sr

David Leroy Lebert Sr. (a.k.a. “Preacher Man”), 75, of Lock Haven passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport. Born May 29, 1947 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Francis and Mabel Barr Lebert. On October 6, 1967, David married his love, the...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
abc23.com

Bellefonte Wall Collapse Update

An update now on last weekend’s partial wall collapse near a Bellefonte-area roadway that has led to a downtown traffic detour. Officials say it is now likely that the detour will be in place for more than just a few weeks. Part of the wall along Spring Creek collapsed...
BELLEFONTE, PA
therecord-online.com

Robert Duane Getz Sr.

Robert Duane Getz Sr. 67, of 407 7th Street, South Renovo passed away at the Bucktail Medical Center on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. He was born on October 31, 1955, the son of John R., Sr. and Margaret A. (Heck) Getz. On May 24, 1975, he married the former Lizabeth (Beth) Burrows, and they have shared over 47 years of marriage together.
RENOVO, PA
WTAJ

Update on Thanksgiving week windmill superloads

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers in the Clearfield area to windmill superload movements that are scheduled to drive through the county on Thanksgiving week. Route details are: Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120 Route 879 south to Route 322 […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
wkok.com

$2 Million Grant Given to DRIVE for Sunbury Hospital Revitalization

SUNBURY – More resources are being put into revitalizing the former Sunbury Community Hospital. State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) announced Friday a $2 million grant was awarded to DRIVE, the valley’s economic development entity. The funds will go toward DRIVE’s revitalization of the former hospital, which was donated to DRIVE by UPMC last May.
SUNBURY, PA
therecord-online.com

George and Michael Gedon purchase Dean K. Wetzler Jr. Funeral Home, rebrand as Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC has been in continuous operation for over 180 years, operating as a funeral home a year and a half before Clinton was established as a county. In October of 2022, the Gedon Family saw an opportunity to grow. “It only made sense to expand our footprint,” Gedon said.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Snow Plow Accident in Snyder County

SHAMOKIN DAM— State Police in Selinsgrove investigated a crash involving a car and a snow plow. 55-year-old Shane Fawver of Mount Pleasant Mills was driving the plow on Route 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County. Just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 62-year-old Melanie Wallace of Watsontown attempted to pass the plow. Snow hit her windshield causing her to run into the plow. Wallace was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of a minor injury. Fawver was not injured.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Gilson Snow preparing for the busy season

NEW BERLIN, Pa. — Now that the weather is getting colder, skiing and snowboarding are on people's minds, especially the team at Gilson Snow. "Pennsylvania is the sixth-highest density state in the country for snowboarders and skiers. There is just an extraordinary community of snowboarders and skiers in Pennsylvania, some amazing destinations here," Nick Gilson said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania bald eagle struck and killed by car

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are reporting that a bald eagle known to the Lock Haven area was struck and killed by a car Monday morning. According to Kerry Stover, Clinton County Police Sheriff, around 8:30 a.m. officers received a call about a bald eagle being hit by a car on Route 220 southbound near Lock Haven.
LOCK HAVEN, PA

