Chicken and Bacon: One Pan Pasta
One pan pasta meals are extremely popular and easy to make. They take very little time to prep, with no fuss and no mess. Perfect for the busy family. This chicken and bacon pasta is one of my favorites that comes out just right every time.
12tomatoes.com
Spicy Feta and Bacon Pasta Bake
An aromatic and hearty cherry tomato based pasta filled with homestyle flavors!. A simple feta pasta became the darling of social media for its tasty but quick to produce recipe. It became so popular that the viral dish created a feta shortage in the US! It’s a tremendous recipe in its own right, but by adding a few much-loved ingredients and ramping up the flavor base with popular pantry herbs and spices, you can take feta pasta to a new level. It’s a classic bake made with flair and innovation that you’ll want to eat again and again!
EatingWell
Breakfast Lemon, Raspberry & Cream Cheese Oatmeal Cakes
Combine oats, milk, 1/2 cup raspberries, brown sugar, applesauce, eggs, baking powder, vanilla, lemon zest and salt in a large bowl, breaking up the raspberries to distribute them throughout the batter. Fill each of the prepared muffin cups with 2 to 3 tablespoons batter, then top with a dollop of the raspberry cream cheese and some of the remaining 1/2 cup raspberries. Cover with the remaining batter. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Run a knife around the edges of the muffin cups to release the oatmeal cakes. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Houston Chronicle
Skillet chicken casserole with broccoli is a weeknight dinner win
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pan-cooked chicken with sides of quinoa and broccoli make for a perfectly serviceable, if ho-hum, dinner on a busy weeknight. But take those same basic ingredients, marry them in a creamy, rosemary-infused parmesan sauce and bake them into one big, comforting casserole, and you have a dish that really revs some excitement. That's what's happening with this recipe, which is an even bigger win because it all happens in a single skillet.
EatingWell
Curried Pumpkin Soup with Tamarind Onions
To prepare curry powder: Toast coriander seeds, fennel seeds, mustard seeds, cardamom seeds and peppercorns in a small dry skillet over medium-high heat until the mustard seeds pop and the mixture smells fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl and let cool slightly, 5 minutes. Using a spice grinder or a mortar and pestle, grind the toasted spices into a fine powder. Transfer to a small bowl; mix in paprika, cumin and turmeric. Set aside.
Green Bean Gratin
Tender green beans are blanched, coated in a creamy gratin-style sauce and mixed with mushrooms before being baked under a crust of fried onions and Parmesan cheese.
fitfoodiefinds.com
How to Dry Brine a Turkey
Learn how to dry brine a turkey with this simple tutorial. Dry brine turkey comes out so moist and juicy all thanks to the salting and resting process of a dry brine. A dry brine refers to the salting and resting of meat. Salting: adding salt to the outside of...
Epicurious
Ooey-Gooey Macaroni and Cheese
This macaroni and cheese won Time Out New York magazine’s “Best Mac and Cheese” contest back in 2017. It has an awesome, crusty, golden-brown top and the ooey-gooiest center known to humankind. I like using medium pasta shells, which allow the cheese and béchamel to thoroughly coat the outsides as well as really work their way into the nooks and crannies.
CBS News
Recipe: Dry-Brined Turkey, from New York Times Cooking
Celebrate the holidays with these recipes courtesy of New York Times Cooking, specially chosen for "Sunday Morning" viewers. We are pleased to share Kim Severson's Dry-Brined Turkey. This fantastic turkey recipe borrows a technique perfected by Judy Rodgers, the chef from the Zuni Café in San Francisco, who had exceptional...
Cream Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms
The ideal appetizer for a holiday gathering should be bite-size and satisfyingly cheesy, have a pop of umami, and keep people coming back for more without spoiling their appetites. These cream cheese stuffed mushrooms check all the boxes. The best part is that they cannot be easier to prepare. Unlike...
Food: Manicotti with Crepes
Italian restaurants can be found in many cities and towns throughout the world. However, it’s just as easy to create traditional, mouthwatering dishes at home with simple ingredients. Manicotti is […]
Central Illinois Proud
Whipped Pumpkin Delight | In the Kitchen
Enjoy a fall favorite whipped up into a light sweet treat!. 1 – 1 ounce sugar-free, fat-free butterscotch instant pudding mix (unprepared) 1 – 8 ounce tub of light or sugar-free whipped topping, thawed. 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon. ¼ teaspoon ground ginger. 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg. ½...
Deep Fried Turkey Recipe
Deep Fried Turkey cooked to perfectionPetrina Tinsley. Over time more people have changed the way they cook their Thanksgiving turkey. Let's look into where it all started and how to do it safely and correctly.
therecipecritic.com
Ciabatta Bread
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Make this classic Italian ciabatta bread recipe at home with just four simple ingredients! Crusty on the outside and perfectly chewy on the inside, this bread is delicious for sandwiches, served with soup, or simply toasted.
12tomatoes.com
Cheesy Broccoli Rice Pie
This tasty pie is new favorite. Like a lot of kids one of my favorite ways to eat broccoli growing up was cheesy broccoli rice. It’s a simple, but very satisfying combination. If you ever wanted this dish as the main attraction at dinner then look no further than this cheesy broccoli rice pie.
Perfect Steamed Broccoli
Perfectly steamed broccoli can be a simple side to serve on its own, smothered in sauce, or tossed with cooked pasta or rice. In this easy step-by-step recipe, learn how to prep and steam broccoli so that it is vibrantly green and crisp-tender every single time. While roasted vegetables are...
Delish
Za'atar Sheet-Pan Chicken
When you don’t feel like doing a lot of dishes, sheet-pan dinners are your best friend. Whether you’re craving pork chops, gnocchi, or even chicken fajitas, a sheet pan promises to simplify your meal and leave you with minimal cleanup: perfect for weeknights, a lazy weekend meal—or any day at all.
I Tried the TikTok 4-Ingredient “Brown” Rice Casserole and It Was Buttery Heaven
Often, it’s the simplest dishes — those with an ingredient list you can count on one hand — that are the most flavorful. This is definitely the case with my newest TikTok find, which is known as “brown rice casserole” or “stick of butter rice.”
Bobby Flay Pairs His Thanksgiving Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Date-Lime Butter — Get the Recipe
Bobby Flay knows how essential it is to prep ahead for Thanksgiving. In this roasted sweet potatoes recipe, which was adapted from his new cookbook Sundays With Sophie, Flay tops the spuds with a dollop of creamy date-lime butter. "You can make the date-lime butter days ahead of time, giving...
HealthCentral.com
Bolognese Sauce Over Spaghetti Squash
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Spray the spaghetti squash with non-stick olive oil cooking spray. Place cut side down on a baking sheet. Bake for 25 minutes, or until the squash is tender and soft to touch, but not mushy. Once cool you should be able to scrape the squash into spaghetti-like strands with a fork.
Comments / 0