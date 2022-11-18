Read full article on original website
Flyers New & Rumors: Konecny, Tortorella, Gaudreau & More
The Philadelphia Flyers suffered home losses against the Ottawa Senators and Dallas Stars in weekend matinees and a pair of road losses during the week. Boone Jenner’s overtime goal lifted the Columbus Blue Jackets to their second victory over the Orange and Black in less than a week’s span on Tuesday night. The Flyers limped to a fifth consecutive loss with a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday night.
Andersson, Flames Top Tkachuk, Panthers in Shootout 5-4
Rasmus Andersson scored in the fifth round of the shootout to lead the Calgary Flames over the Florida Panthers 5-4 Saturday night in a matchup of teams that made a major trade last summer. Adam Ruzicka had two goals and an assist for Calgary. Nikita Zadorov and Blake Coleman also...
Bruins tie NHL mark for home start; beat Blackhawks, 6-1
BOSTON — (AP) — David Pastrnak scored two goals as the Boston Bruins tied the NHL record for most consecutive home wins to open a season with 11 by beating the Chicago Blackhawks 6-1 on Saturday night. Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk, Taylor Hall and David Krejci also scored,...
Avalanche stars come to play in win over Kuemper, Caps
Darcy Kuemper faced the team he helped lead to last season’s Stanley Cup title Saturday as the Colorado Avalanche took on the Capitals in D.C., but the goaltender’s former teammates got the better of him in a 4-0 victory. The Avalanche’s two biggest stars -- center Nathan MacKinnon...
Bruins Have a Tough Few Weeks Ahead of Them
The Boston Bruins are off to their best start in franchise history. They’ve beaten good teams. They’ve beaten bad teams. They’ve beaten teams nobody knows what to make of. They can seemingly do no wrong. Tonight, the Bruins face off against the Chicago Blackhawks, a team that...
Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals
WASHINGTON — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games...
Bruins’ McAvoy Hasn’t Missed a Beat Since Returning From Injury
Offseason shoulder surgery would serve as an unfortunate hitch in McAvoy’s 2022-23 season plans and would force him to miss the first 13 games of the Bruins’ schedule. He’d hit the ground running in his debut, scoring a goal and logging 19:18 of ice time with five hits and two blocks against the Calgary Flames in his first NHL game since May 14 against the Carolina Hurricanes. Fast forward to his fifth game of the season and McAvoy has proven that any rust he should have had on his game following such a long layover between games (as well as surgery and rehabbing his injury in between), was virtually non-existent. Instead, McAvoy has hit the ground running and picked up exactly where he left off prior to his injury.
Bruins Tie NHL Record With 11th Straight Win on Home Ice
BOSTON - The Bruins brought it to the Blackhawks with a 6-1 win at TD Garden on Saturday night and improved to 16-2-0 this season. "They play the game like they love it and they are having a great time," said Coach Jim Montgomery. Here are some notes and numbers...
Flyers PK continues leak, Bruins win 4-1
Everyone knew this road trip would be tough for the Philadelphia Flyers. John Tortorella stressed the importance of a strong start in the first period. Generally speaking, he is finding more positives to take away from recent performances, especially during even-strength scenarios. The Flyers and Boston Bruins were opposites before the puck dropped. One team trended upwards on a four-game winning streak where the other spun their wheels in the mud on a four-game losing streak.
NFL Twitter Reacts to Marcus Jones' Game-Winning Punt-Return TD Vs. Jets
NFL Twitter erupts after Marcus Jones' game-winning TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Marcus Jones was the hero in the New England Patriots' ugly Week 11 win over the New York Jets. With only seconds remaining in the game, the rookie cornerback returned the Jets' punt 84 yards for...
Celtics Vs. Pelicans Takeaways: Derrick White Dominates in C's Ninth-Straight Win
Celtics-Pelicans takeaways: Derrick White dominates in C's win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics offense continued to make history in Friday night's win over the New Orleans Pelicans. A 40-point first quarter for the C's included 10 made 3-pointers, tying a franchise record. New Orleans cut Boston's...
Bruins visit the Lightning after Pastrnak's 2-goal game
Boston Bruins (14-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after David Pastrnak's two-goal game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Bruins' 6-1 win. Tampa Bay has gone 9-6-1 overall with a...
Sway Back In The Fray: Bruins help Anchorage’s Jeremy Swayman ease back into NHL after injury
Jeremy Swayman’s Boston Bruins teammates eased him back into the world’s best hockey league Saturday in the Anchorage native’s return from nearly three weeks sidelined with a left knee injury. Swayman, who turns 24 on Thanksgiving Day, enjoyed about as easy a night as possible for a...
Malcolm Brogdon to Return for Celtics Vs. Pelicans; Marcus Smart Still Out
Celtics face interesting lineup decision amid Brogdon's return originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics will be without their starting point guard for a second straight game. But backcourt reinforcements are on the way. Marcus Smart has been ruled out of Friday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans...
Surging Timberwolves face short-handed Heat
The Minnesota Timberwolves will aim to stretch their season-best winning streak to four games when they host the injury-ravaged Miami
Bills Scheduled to Fly to Detroit Saturday Ahead of Matchup Vs. Browns
Bills scheduled to fly to Detroit Saturday ahead of matchup vs. Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Buffalo Bills appear one step closer to playing their Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns. Several feet of snow blanketed Buffalo over the past few days, forcing the NFL to...
Absurdity of Patriots' Win Over Jets Summed Up in Wild Stat
This stat sums up absurdity of Patriots' last-second win over Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There's winning ugly, and then there's the New England Patriots' 10-3 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. The Patriots earned their 14th consecutive win over their AFC East rival despite neither...
Celtics' Marcus Smart Off Injury Report Ahead of Monday's Game Vs. Bulls
Marcus Smart likely to return for Celtics vs. Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics backcourt should be at full strength Monday night when they visit the Chicago Bulls. Marcus Smart was not on Sunday's injury report after missing the last two games with right ankle inflammation....
