Milwaukee, WI

On Milwaukee

PubPass is back with new participating bars ... and an app!

Back for the ninth year is the Milwaukee PubPass, a beer passport that gets you a free pint of beer at 26 Brew City-area brewery taprooms and bars. “We’ve been in MKE since 2015, connecting craft beer enthusiasts to all the new, unique spots in the city,” says Milwaukee curator Diane Dowling. “This year new spots include 3 Sheeps Brewing, AJ OBradys, Wisconsin on Tap, Amorphic Beer, Big Sky Country, Brewski’s, Camino, Central Waters, Dugout 54, Great Lakes Distillery, Indeed Brewing, Perspective Brewing and Torzala Brewing Co.
52 restaurants (week 46): The Diplomat

It’s more important than ever to support our local restaurants. And there’s no better way to do so than making a commitment to patronize them throughout the year. To guide you on your journey, I’ve composed a list of 52 restaurants (one for each week of 2022) that should be on your Milwaukee restaurant bucket list. View the full list here.
"Merry Bookmas" delivers your favorite kids' books to tiny hands

Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. "The Snowy Day." "Green Eggs & Ham." "Don’t Let the Pigeon Ride the Bus." These are just a few of my favorite kids’ books – as well as my kids' favorite reads.
Sisu Cafe will moonlight as classic steakhouse three nights every week

Sisu Cafe, the Finnish-themed breakfast and lunch spot at 2121 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., has announced that it will be adding dinner service starting Saturday, Nov. 26. But it won’t be just any dinner service. For three evenings every week (Thursday through Saturday), owners Francisco Sanchez and Ruben Piirainen, who...
Buttercup to bring gardening themed shop & event space to Bay View

There’s a brand new retail shop and event space coming to 2509 E. Oklahoma Ave., which will specialize in gardening supplies, plants and gifts. Buttercup is the name of the new venue, which will be co-owned and operated by restaurateur Valeri Lucks, who also co-owns Comet Cafe, Honeypie Cafe, Palomino Bar and SmallPie and Molly Mundt, a longtime employee of Pie Inc. who holds a degree in horticulture and has a long history of expertise in plants and gardening.
