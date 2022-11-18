ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ely, MN

Leah Sampson kotera
2d ago

well yes of course it has absolutely nothing to do with the special doe season prior..."PRIOR" to the regular gun season. The early season makes them go nocturnal and people ain't seeing them in the daytime. Didn't bother to buy 5 licenses this year because it's a waste of time. Open the doe season "AFTER " the regular gun season. DNR is and has been incompetent for decades so the only way to make them listen is to stop giving them your money!!

The Man With the Golden Gun
2d ago

Let me explain.A bowl of red and black jellybeans If we take only the red whitetail deer jellybeans all we have left is black wolf jellybeans .Managed wolf populations will also help the moose

anna bennett
2d ago

The wolf is always blamed in these situations. Now they will try to open up another season on them.

