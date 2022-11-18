ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, AL

Comments / 2

Related
WAAY-TV

Two killed, juvenile passenger injured in Franklin County crash

Two people were killed in a Franklin County crash on Friday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says 22-year-old Nicolas Perez, of Russellville, was seriously injured when the vehicle he was driving collided head-on with another vehicle being driven by 22-year-old Ashley Sims, of Tuscumbia. Perez was transported to Russellville...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

Two arrested in Huntsville after police pursuit

Huntsville Police say a vehicle pursuit ended with the arrest of two people Saturday evening. Police spokesperson Rosalind White says the pursuit involved a vehicle allegedly involved in a theft at a business in the 3100 block of Memorial Parkway. White says the theft occurred around 5:42 p.m. The pursuit ended in the area of […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Three people arrested on drug charges in Lawrence Co.

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Three people were arrested in Lawrence County on drug charges on Thursday. Lawrence County VICE/Narcotics Unite Agents, along with the Lawrence County Special Response Team, executed a search warrant in the Caddo Community on Lawrence County Road 434. During the search, agents found one ounce...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville magistrate fired after months on paid administrative leave

Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for an escaped inmate in Falkville. Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for an escaped inmate in Falkville. New Tuscumbia mayor appointed to fill vacant position. Updated: 5 hours ago. New Tuscumbia mayor appointed to fill vacant position. Former Limestone...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville murder convict dies in prison

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, Alabama, was found dead in his cell on Nov. 14. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Kishon Green, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead despite life-saving attempts. Green was serving a life sentence for capital murder, according to the spokesperson.
SPRINGVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Madison County child killer found dead in prison

An inmate serving a life sentence on charges from Madison County died in prison. Kishon Green was found unresponsive in his cell at the St. Clair Correctional Facility on Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and Green was pronounced dead, the department said in...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WKRN

3rd body exhumed in 1991 Giles County drowning investigation

The third body in a 1991 drowning investigation out of Giles County was exhumed on Wednesday. 3rd body exhumed in 1991 Giles County drowning investigation. The third body in a 1991 drowning investigation out of Giles County was exhumed on Wednesday. Green Bay Titans fan excited for big game. Green...
GILES COUNTY, TN
WAAY-TV

No injuries reported in Madison County house fire

Crews from multiple fire departments worked together Friday afternoon to put out a major house fire in Madison County. Lt. James Filley of Monrovia Volunteer Fire-Rescue said their department responded about 1:38 p.m. Friday to a home on Forest Ridge Drive that was already showing heavy smoke and flames when they arrived.
MADISON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy