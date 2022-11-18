Read full article on original website
Man shoots himself in front of customers at Lawrenceburg restaurant, police say
LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several bystanders, including off-duty officers at a restaurant in Lawrenceburg, stepped in after a man attempted to take his own life in front of over 100 people. On Saturday, Nov. 19, the Lawrenceburg Police Department was called to Hinie’s BBQ on North Locust Avenue. According...
Grand jury rules deputy justified in fatal shooting of north Alabama man
A grand jury has ruled that the fatal shooting in August of a 50-year-old suspect by north Alabama sheriff’s deputies was justified. Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett said in a statement that no further investigation is expected. The deputy who fired the shot has never been publicly identified.
Two killed, juvenile passenger injured in Franklin County crash
Two people were killed in a Franklin County crash on Friday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says 22-year-old Nicolas Perez, of Russellville, was seriously injured when the vehicle he was driving collided head-on with another vehicle being driven by 22-year-old Ashley Sims, of Tuscumbia. Perez was transported to Russellville...
One in custody after Madison County shooting overnight
The Madison County Sheriff's Office (MSCO) said a man is in custody after a shooting Thursday night.
Two arrested in Huntsville after police pursuit
Huntsville Police say a vehicle pursuit ended with the arrest of two people Saturday evening. Police spokesperson Rosalind White says the pursuit involved a vehicle allegedly involved in a theft at a business in the 3100 block of Memorial Parkway. White says the theft occurred around 5:42 p.m. The pursuit ended in the area of […]
Alabama man convicted of killing 2 boys dies in prison: ADOC
A Huntsville man convicted of stabbing two young boys to death in 2008 was found "unresponsive" in his cell earlier this week.
Mother of man killed seven years ago pleads with DA to close the case
The family of Jordan Tyler Berryhill cannot figure out why the case of the woman charged with his death has taken so long to prosecute.
Three people arrested on drug charges in Lawrence Co.
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Three people were arrested in Lawrence County on drug charges on Thursday. Lawrence County VICE/Narcotics Unite Agents, along with the Lawrence County Special Response Team, executed a search warrant in the Caddo Community on Lawrence County Road 434. During the search, agents found one ounce...
2 injured in overnight crash involving 18-wheeler
Two people were injured in a crash at Memorial Parkway and Country Club Ave. involving a semi-truck early Friday morning, according to police.
Huntsville magistrate fired after months on paid administrative leave
Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office on the lookout for an escaped inmate in Falkville. New Tuscumbia mayor appointed to fill vacant position. Former Limestone...
ALEA: Three teens killed in Cullman County crash were trying to get away from police
HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has revealed more information about a crash that killed three teens in Cullman County last Friday. The 17-year-old driver was attempting to get away from Hanceville Police at the time of the crash, according to ALEA. Police have not yet...
Huntsville City Magistrate ‘no longer’ a city employee: spokesperson
A Huntsville City Magistrate charged with menacing earlier this year is no longer a city employee, a spokesperson told News 19.
Lawrence County constable falls from tree in hunting accident
A Lawrence County law enforcement officer was badly injured in a hunting accident Thursday morning.
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely denied rehearing
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, who was convicted on theft and ethics charges last year, was denied a rehearing by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday.
Trial set for one man charged with capital murder in ‘drug deal gone bad’
23-year-old Jaylon McKinnley Draper was charged with capital murder in connection to the shooting death of Samantha Coyner, 19, on Hillwood Drive in what prosecutors called a "drug deal gone bad."
Huntsville murder convict dies in prison
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, Alabama, was found dead in his cell on Nov. 14. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Kishon Green, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead despite life-saving attempts. Green was serving a life sentence for capital murder, according to the spokesperson.
Madison County child killer found dead in prison
An inmate serving a life sentence on charges from Madison County died in prison. Kishon Green was found unresponsive in his cell at the St. Clair Correctional Facility on Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and Green was pronounced dead, the department said in...
Historic home Woodside ‘completely gone’ due to fire
A historic home is a complete loss according to the Segers Volunteer Fire Department due to a chimney fire.
3rd body exhumed in 1991 Giles County drowning investigation
The third body in a 1991 drowning investigation out of Giles County was exhumed on Wednesday.
No injuries reported in Madison County house fire
Crews from multiple fire departments worked together Friday afternoon to put out a major house fire in Madison County. Lt. James Filley of Monrovia Volunteer Fire-Rescue said their department responded about 1:38 p.m. Friday to a home on Forest Ridge Drive that was already showing heavy smoke and flames when they arrived.
