Washington State

Russia hopeful of Brittney Griner-Viktor Bout prisoner swap

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iq2Te_0jFlPYl300
Viktor Bout in court in Thailand in 2010. He was sentenced in 2012 by a Manhattan court to 25 years in prison.

Russia has said that it hopes to complete a prisoner swap with the United States to return the convicted Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout in an exchange that would probably include the US basketball star Brittney Griner.

Amid the deadliest war in Europe since 1945, Russia and the United States are exploring a deal that could see imprisoned Americans including Griner return to the United States in exchange for Bout.

“I want to hope that the prospect not only remains but is being strengthened, and that the moment will come when we will get a concrete agreement,” the Russian deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, was quoted as saying by Interfax.

“The Americans are showing some external activity, we are working professionally through a special channel designed for this,” Ryabkov said. “Viktor Bout is among those who are being discussed, and we certainly count on a positive result.“

For the two former cold war foes, now grappling with the gravest confrontation since the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962, the exchange would mark one of the more extraordinary prisoner swaps in their history.

The distinctly upbeat remarks from Ryabkov, the foreign ministry’s point man for the Americas and arms control, contrast with previous statements from Moscow which have cautioned Washington against trying to engage in megaphone diplomacy over the prisoner swap.

The possible swap includes Griner, facing nine years behind bars in Russia after being convicted on drug charges, and Paul Whelan who is serving a 16-year sentence in Russia after being convicted of espionage charges that he denies.

Known as “the merchant of death”, Bout was one of the world’s most wanted men before his 2008 arrest on multiple charges related to arms trafficking.

For almost two decades, Bout was one of the world’s most notorious arms dealers, selling weaponry to rogue states, rebel groups and murderous warlords in Africa, Asia and South America.

But in 2008, Bout was snared in an elaborate US sting.

Bout was caught on camera agreeing to sell undercover US agents posing as representatives of Colombia’s leftist Farc guerrillas 100 surface-to-air missiles, which they would use to kill US troops. Shortly afterwards, he was arrested by Thai police.

Bout was tried on the charges related to the Farc, which he denied, and in 2012 was convicted and sentenced by a court in Manhattan to 25 years in prison, the minimum sentence possible.

Ever since, the Russian state has been keen to get him back.

Griner has been transferred to a penal colony in the Mordovia region, south-east of Moscow, her lawyers said on Thursday, confirming a Reuters report.

At her trial, Griner – who played basketball for a Russian team in the US off-season – said she had used cannabis for relief from sports injuries but had not meant to break the law. She told the court she made an honest mistake by packing the cartridges in her luggage.

Comments / 31

Squabbles_the_Turkey
2d ago

Brittneys story is a sad one. In all honesty I tear up when reading about her. When discussing this with a friend, we realized I wasn’t tearing up with sadness, I was merely refraining from laughing out loud. I handed him a beer and we both had a good chuckle wondering if she kneels for the Russian national anthem…the end.

Reply(1)
26
Mickey Bran
2d ago

since you committed your crime in Russia we're just all happy that you're being held accountable since you're so oppressed and hate America I hope you're rich and filled with joy in the Russian prison while you kneeled on our flag to our veterans they still want you back but in all honesty I'm glad you're not

Reply
12
CHARLES DEGENHARDT
2d ago

We are going to trade a drug user for some one responsible for thousands if not millions of deaths. I say let the trader stay with her new friends. Besides she played the game and LOST.

Reply
11
