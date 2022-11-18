ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attleboro, MA

80-Year-Old Woman Killed In Early Morning Attleboro Fire: Officials

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jl12f_0jFlPHzw00
A fire truck on the road Photo Credit: Jonathan Cooper on Pexels

An 80-year-old woman was killed in an early morning fire at a South Massachusetts home, officials said.

Judith Henriques, of Attleboro, died in the fire that happened at 30 Division Street in Attleboro around 1 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, fire officials said.

“I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” said Attleboro Fire Chief Scott LaChance. “This is a terrible tragedy for them and the community.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

7 Dogs Die In 2-Alarm Pepperell House Fire: Officials

Seven dogs are dead and several more animals were rescued from a burning home in North Central Massachusetts over the weekend, officials said. Crews responded to a two-alarm fire at 47 Mill Street in Pepperell around 8:11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, according to Pepperell Fire Chief Brian Borneman. Upon...
PEPPERELL, MA
NBC Connecticut

1 Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into Home in Mansfield

One person is injured after a vehicle crashed into a home in Mansfield on Sunday morning. Dispatchers said the crash happened on Route 195 near the intersection with Spring Hill Road. According to firefighters, the vehicle rolled over and hit a home on Storrs Road. The building inspector has been...
MANSFIELD, MA
WPRI 12 News

1 student killed, dozens injured in Mass. bus crash

WALTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — One Brandeis University student and more than two dozen other students were hurt when a university shuttle bus crashed in Waltham, Massachusetts, late Saturday night. The bus was returning to campus from a hockey game at Northeastern University when it crashed into a tree on South Street around 10:30 p.m., according […]
WALTHAM, MA
WPRI 12 News

1 killed, 1 injured in Providence house fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was killed and another person was injured after a two-alarm fire in Providence late Saturday night. Crews responding to Lisbon Street just after 10:30 p.m. found fire coming from the third story of the triple-decker. Two victims were found on the third floor, according to Deputy Chief Stephen Houle. […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Car lands in interesting spot after overnight crash at Massachusetts Walmart

Finding a spot to park at Walmart can sometimes be difficult. Especially around the holidays. A driver at a Massachusetts location, however, may have taken it a bit too far. According to Leicester Police, PD responded to an overnight crash involving a single motor vehicle in the Walmart parking lot in their town.
LEICESTER, MA
whdh.com

One person hospitalized after early morning shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brockton are investigating a shooting that left at least one person in need of medical attention. Officials said a victim was shot in the area of Main and Nilsson streets early Friday morning, where Brockton Police could be seen investigating around 1:30 a.m. Staff...
BROCKTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Providence house deemed ‘unlivable’ following fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire crews responded to a house fire in Providence Sunday afternoon.  Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Mahoney says a neighbor quickly alerted the people living in the Homer Street home and everyone made it out safely.  Mahoney says the house is unlivable and the Red Cross is now helping the family.  The […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

Massachusetts man killed in stabbing outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was stabbed in the parking lot of The Cadillac Lounge, a gentleman's club in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police said they responded to a disturbance at The Cadillac Lounge shortly before 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said they also received a 911 call regarding a stabbing victim from the gentleman's club who was being brought to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.
PROVIDENCE, RI
hyannisnews.com

DRIVER EJECTED, AIRLIFTED TO R.I. TRAUMA CENTER

WAREHAM – [WFD MEDIA STATEMENT] On Thursday November 17th at about 1:00 P.M., the Wareham Fire Department received a call for a single motor vehicle accident, with ejection, on Route 25. C1 (Chief Kelley), Engine1 (Shift2) & R1 (call & career) responded to the scene. Members on scene assisted...
WAREHAM, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Pickup truck parked across 2 spaces reserved for Massachusetts State Police leads to arrest

“A “gimme” in golf refers to a putt so short that it is essentially unmissable. This was a “gimme”. Saturday morning, November 11, shortly before 3:30 a.m. Trooper Alexa Harvey of the 87th Recruit Training Troop and her field training officer Trooper Kyle Panciera were pulling into the Weston Barracks from the Massachusetts Turnpike. While attempting to park their cruiser, as usual, the Troopers made their way to spots placarded with signs that read: AUTHORIZED PERSONNEL ONLY – STATE POLICE RESERVED PARKING. In this instance however, the Troopers were unable to find an adequate spot due to a white F-150 truck parked across two spaces, perpendicular to the lines designated for the cruiser parking.
WESTON, MA
capecoddaily.com

VIOLENT “JANE DOE” ALLEGEDLY JUMPED ON CRUISER, TRIED TO BITE AND DISARM POLICE OFFICERS

HYANNIS – Barnstable police patrol officers reportedly went to check on an adult female apparently pulling on Main Street shop doors and acting erratically at around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. At one point, officers reportedly tried to get the unknown female to simply leave and go home when she suddenly turned and jumped on the hood of a police cruiser, holding on and refusing to let go. While being taken into custody, the woman reportedly resisted officers by moving her cuffed hands to the front of her body. And at one point, she allegedly tried to disarm one of the officers by attempting to take his firearm. She also reportedly broke one of the storefront windows during the entire outburst. Later at police headquarters, HN was told the female was still being very uncooperative and not telling them her name. The volatile “Jane Doe” in custody also reportedly tried to bite officers during the booking process. Police sources were uncertain what was causing the female’s violent behavior, but excessive drug use has not been ruled out as a factor. No police officers were seriously injured. [DEVELOPING] P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is brought to you by the Red Hot Chili Peppers… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] * The details contained in the above report are based on police radio transmissions, observations on scene, and information from police sources on scene. The defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. The post VIOLENT “JANE DOE” ALLEGEDLY JUMPED ON CRUISER, TRIED TO BITE AND DISARM POLICE OFFICERS first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
BARNSTABLE, MA
hyannisnews.com

THREE ALARM BLAZE DISPLACES 8 WAREHAM RESIDENTS

Media statement from Captain John Walcek of the Wareham Fire Department:. On Saturday, November 19, at 11:19 a.m. the Wareham Fire Department received multiple reports of a structure fire at 426 Main Street. Captain Mickey Bird, who was in charge of Engine 1, immediately ordered a 2nd alarm on arrival, due to heavy fire conditions in the large multi-family residence. Arriving almost simultaneously, Chief John Kelley assumed command, and assisted the crew of Engine 1 begin their fire attack. Conditions at the scene deteriorated rapidly, prompting Chief Kelley to order all firefighters out of the building. In addition, Chief Kelley struck a 3rd alarm, bringing multiple other fire departments in for assistance. The fire was finally brought under control by 1:30 p.m., however firefighters continued to extinguish hot spots for several hours. One firefighter and one civilian were transported to Tobey Hospital for observation of non-life threatening injuries. Eight residents were displaced, and were being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
WAREHAM, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
408K+
Followers
59K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy