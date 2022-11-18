80-Year-Old Woman Killed In Early Morning Attleboro Fire: Officials

A fire truck on the road Photo Credit: Jonathan Cooper on Pexels

An 80-year-old woman was killed in an early morning fire at a South Massachusetts home, officials said.

Judith Henriques, of Attleboro, died in the fire that happened at 30 Division Street in Attleboro around 1 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, fire officials said.

“I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” said Attleboro Fire Chief Scott LaChance. “This is a terrible tragedy for them and the community.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

