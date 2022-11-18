Read full article on original website
Gov. Newsom Sings Order to Help LA County Recover From Route Fire
Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency on Saturday to help Los Angeles County address the impact of the Route Fire, which erupted on Aug. 31 near Castaic and burned more than 5,000 acres over the next several days. The proclamation directs state government assist local authorities, and directs...
'We got really lucky': Why California escaped another destructive fire season in 2022
With the worst of fire season behind us, experts say this year’s reduced fire activity has less to do with strategy and more to do with luck.
Lee Herrick, a writer-professor from Fresno, is chosen as California poet laureate
Lee Herrick, born in South Korea and raised in Modesto, has been named California poet laureate. The position had been vacant since 2018.
Sheriff's recruit in grave condition; one of 25 trainees hit by car in South Whittier
One of 25 L.A. County sheriff’s recruits injured when a driver plowed into the group while they were out during a training run in South Whittier was listed Sunday in grave condition, according to the department. Source: Los Angeles Times.
