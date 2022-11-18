ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mother Jones

Donald Trump Said Something Kind of Interesting

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. About an hour into a presidential campaign announcement speech so boring that even Fox News cut away, former President Trump made an interesting point. For the most part, Trump hit all his usual...
TheDailyBeast

Why Trump Is Ramming Piles of Cash Through a Campaign Loophole

For all of his golden toilets, former President Donald Trump is notoriously stingy—with his personal funds as well as the hundreds of millions of dollars he’s extracted from his supporters over the years. And that’s all the more reason why government watchdogs are raising the alarm about a new campaign finance filing that shows, one month ahead of the midterm elections, an eye-popping $20 million political donation from Trump.The contribution—Trump’s largest ever by far—went from his Save America leadership PAC on Oct. 3 to a new Trump-aligned super PAC, called Make America Great Again Inc. That same day, an old...
AOL Corp

GOP billionaire mega-donors distance themselves from Trump's 2024 run

Former President Donald Trump is pressing on with another bid for the White House. But Trump can't yet count on the financial support of some wealthy backers who once stood in his corner. At least three billionaire mega-donors to the Republican party have already distanced themselves from his 2024 campaign,...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Trump aides scrambled to stop him from announcing his presidential candidacy on the eve of the midterms and upending the elections, report says

Aides to former President Donald Trump persuaded him not to announce his 2024 presidential campaign on Monday, fearing it could upend the midterm elections, The Washington Post reported. According to three people who spoke with The Post on condition of anonymity, Trump had touted the idea of formally announcing his...
OHIO STATE

